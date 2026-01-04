Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Japanese pitcher Kona Takahashi did not reach an agreement with a Major League Baseball team before his posting period expired Sunday and his rights remained with the Pacific League's Saitama Seibu Lions.

A right-hander who turns 29 on Feb. 3, Takahashi was 8-9 with a 3.04 ERA last year for the Pacific League's Seibu Lions, striking out 88 and walking 41 in 148 innings. He had gone 0-11 with a 3.87 ERA in 2024 after compiling a 22-16 record in the prior two seasons.

Takahashi is 73-77 with a 3.39 ERA in 11 seasons with the Lions.