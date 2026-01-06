Open Extended Reactions

ST. LOUIS -- Left-hander Justin Bruihl's brief stay with the Cleveland Guardians ended Tuesday when he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for cash.

Cleveland acquired Bruihl from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash on Dec. 17 and designated him for assignment three days later.

Bruihl, 28, went 0-0 with a 5.27 ERA in 15 games for Toronto last season. He struck out 18 and walked seven in 13 2/3 innings.

He is 2-2 with a 4.72 ERA in 94 career appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2021-23), Colorado Rockies (2023), Pittsburgh Pirates (2024) and Toronto.