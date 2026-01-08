Open Extended Reactions

We're a month out from when the first MLB teams report to spring training, and plenty of free agents remain unsigned. So while we wait, let's look ahead to the start of the 2026 season.

Where does every team stand heading into spring training? Can anyone catch the reigning back-to-back World Series champion Dodgers for the No. 1 spot? How has a busy offseason boosted Toronto's standing? And where do the New York teams fall?

Our expert panel has ranked every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far this offseason and what we already knew from 2025. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Buster Olney, David Schoenfield, Jeff Passan, Jesse Rogers, Alden Gonzalez and Jorge Castillo to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Way-too-early 2026 Power Rankings

Final 2025 ranking: 3

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 1

The Dodgers began the offseason with a clear need in the ninth inning and, as they tend to do, shored it up with the best player available. Edwin Diaz said goodbye to the Mets to join the Dodgers on a three-year, $69 million contract, and now Timmy Trumpet will supply the soundtrack to L.A. summers, making the two-time defending champions all the more dangerous. The Dodgers still have one big move left -- securing another bat, most likely an outfielder. They're still in on Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker, but if a short-term, high-AAV deal is not attainable, they can pivot to a trade. -- Gonzalez

Final 2025 ranking: 4

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 2

After years of falling short in its pursuit of top free agents, Toronto has emerged as the most aggressive team this offseason, using its big money and World Series run to finally become a coveted destination. In addition to Shane Bieber exercising his $16 million player option to return to the team, the Blue Jays have so far committed $337 million in free agency to Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, Tyler Rogers and Japan's Kazuma Okamoto -- over $130 million more than any other club has spent this winter -- and they're probably not done.

Toronto is still in the mix to sign outfielder Kyle Tucker, the consensus top player in this free agent class, or re-sign infielder Bo Bichette. Last season, the Blue Jays surpassed expectations to win the American League. They will enter this season as a favorite. -- Castillo

Final 2025 ranking: 5

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 3

The Mariners re-signed Josh Naylor, acquired an excellent platoon bat in Rob Refsnyder and traded for hard-throwing left-handed reliever Jose A. Ferrer. Let's see if they trade for one more bat -- the Brendan Donovan rumors won't go away. One thing that appears certain: They won't be trading any of their starting pitchers, and if that crew bounces back to its 2024 form, the Mariners could win back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history. -- Schoenfield

Final 2025 ranking: 6

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 4

New York's offseason has so far been defined by what it hasn't done. The Yankees have made moves, but they've all been minor and nearly all have been retaining players. Trent Grisham accepted the qualifying offer. Ryan Yarbrough, Amed Rosario and Paul Blackburn re-signed on one-year deals each worth under $3 million. The Yankees made right-hander Cade Winquest, who has never pitched above Double-A, their first Rule 5 selection in 15 years. Veteran infielder Paul DeJong signed a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

It's hard to imagine the Yankees not making more substantial additions before spring training. That could include re-signing Cody Bellinger and/or acquiring a starting pitcher to bolster a rotation that will be without Carlos Rodon, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to start the season. Adding to the bullpen is another possibility after Devin Williams and Luke Weaver left to sign with the Mets. -- Castillo

Final 2025 ranking: 2

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 9

Philadelphia has yet to resolve its catching position for the coming season, with J.T. Realmuto still unsigned. But the Phillies' rotation should be formidable again -- and, there is a belief in the organization that Zack Wheeler could be back on the mound for the start of the 2026 season. That timetable might be adjusted to give Wheeler more time to recover, given the nature of his injury, but so far, so good in the right-hander's rehabilitation. -- Olney

Final 2025 ranking: 9

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 5

It has been an active offseason for the Red Sox, one that is expected to include another significant move or two. They acquired right-hander Sonny Gray and first baseman Willson Contreras in separate trades with the Cardinals, and right-hander Johan Oviedo from the Pirates. Moving forward, Boston is interested in re-signing third baseman Alex Bregman. Trading an outfielder to break the logjam and adding another starting pitcher -- the Red Sox are one of the teams interested in acquiring right-hander Freddy Peralta from the Brewers -- are also possibilities. -- Castillo

Final 2025 ranking: 1

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 7

Though Milwaukee lost some players such as Rhys Hoskins and Jose Quintana to free agency, the core of a roster that produced the best regular-season record in 2025 is intact -- save outfielder Isaac Collins, who was traded to Kansas City for left-hander Angel Zerpa. Retaining Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta instantly makes the Brewers contenders in the National League Central again -- assuming both pitchers break camp with the team. -- Rogers

Final 2025 ranking: 21

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 14

Atlanta will continue to look for pitching, but the bulk of its winter work is complete, with the retention of Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop and the addition of closer Robert Suarez and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski. The big questions going into next season will revolve around the health of key players such as Chris Sale, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley. But the Braves looked poised for a bounce-back season. -- Olney

Final 2025 ranking: 7

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 6

Chicago rebuilt its bullpen this winter, saying hello to no less than four new relievers, but those were only replacements, as Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz and others moved on. The Cubs had yet to make that big winter splash until acquiring Edward Cabrera from Miami this week. It deepens their starting staff in a significant way. Now they need to replace a bat after trading away Owen Caissie for Cabrera. They're a bit thin at the plate. -- Rogers

Final 2025 ranking: 24

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 20

Baltimore's busy winter after a tremendously disappointing 2025 season began with hiring Craig Albernaz as manager. President of baseball operations Mike Elias then began working on a checklist to improve the roster: a frontline starter, a closer and a right-handed slugger, preferably in the outfield. He then signed closer Ryan Helsley, acquired outfielder Taylor Ward and right-hander Shane Baz in trades, and signed first baseman Pete Alonso to double down on right-handed hitting power.

Though Baz doesn't have the track record of a top starter, he has the talent, and the Orioles could still sign Framber Valdez or Ranger Suarez to accompany Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Zach Eflin and Baz in the rotation. Regardless, the Orioles are much improved with one of the deepest lineups in baseball and a talented young core. -- Castillo

Final 2025 ranking: 12

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 23

After injuries ravaged three-fifths of the rotation in 2025, the Astros have added reinforcements: Tatsuya Imai from Japan, Mike Burrows from the Pirates and Ryan Weiss, who starred in Korea. But it looks almost certain that free agent Framber Valdez is leaving and nothing has been done to improve a mediocre offense that's too right-handed and too dependent on a healthy Yordan Alvarez. A Carlos Correa/Isaac Paredes logjam at third base also leads to some defensive issues as Alvarez, Paredes and Jose Altuve can't all DH at the same time. -- Schoenfield

Final 2025 ranking: 11

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 10

The Tigers resuscitated themselves after a September collapse to push Seattle to a Game 5 in the division series, and while elements of their bullpen performed well in the postseason, they brought back Kyle Finnegan and added Kenley Jansen in free agency to ensure its viability. Recently acquired free agent Drew Anderson nearly matched Cody Ponce's numbers in Korea last year -- and signed for a quarter of the price guaranteed that Toronto paid for Ponce. But the most notable thing for the Tigers this offseason is what they haven't done: trade Tarik Skubal. The two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner remains with the Tigers for now, and the industry waits to see if anyone gives them the godfather offer it would take to land him. -- Passan

Final 2025 ranking: 8

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 15

The Padres' offseason began with news that the family of the late Peter Seidler was exploring a sale of the team, which, if nothing else, signaled that money would again be tight. It has created something of a quandary for general manager A.J. Preller, who has holes to fill, few prospects to trade and little money to hand out. The Padres filled a massive need in the rotation by bringing back Michael King on what could be a low-cost deal if he opts out after 2026, but they need more. Korean infielder Sung Mun Song was signed, but they still need another bat. Preller will have to get creative. Again. -- Gonzalez

Final 2025 ranking: 14

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 12

Rival executives and agents keep waiting and waiting for owner Steve Cohen's money to manifest in a manner more significant than the contracts the Mets gave to Devin Williams and Jorge Polanco. Will it be a shorter-term deal with Kyle Tucker? A long-term deal with Ranger Suarez? A bet on Cody Bellinger, to pluck another former Yankee? The bottom line: President of baseball operations David Stearns has a lot of work to do to improve the team. -- Olney

Final 2025 ranking: 18

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 11

Last winter, Kansas City looked as if it was done adding -- and then offered Anthony Santander three years and $66 million. He already had committed to sign with Toronto, but it's a reminder that while the Royals aren't always in the middle of big-name negotiations, they are ever lurking. And while they've done well in adding Matt Strahm and Nick Mears to their bullpen, and Isaac Collins to their outfield via trades and Lane Thomas in free agency, plus locking up All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia on a long-term extension, more could be done. Don't sleep on further trades: Teams continue to express interest in left-hander Kris Bubic and would love for the Royals to part with ace Cole Ragans. -- Passan

Final 2025 ranking: 13

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 8

Cincinnati's playoff core remains intact, though the team hasn't acquired a major name this offseason to push things forward. Re-signing reliever Emilio Pagan was important but pitching isn't the problem -- offense is. The Reds have more work to do in that area after their dalliance with Kyle Schwarber ended quickly. -- Rogers

Final 2025 ranking: 15

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 22

Rumors of a Ketel Marte trade have dominated the D-backs' offseason, and now we might be nearing a resolution, one way or the other. With or without Marte, the D-backs' goal remains the same: stock up on pitching depth, build a team that can stay in the race while Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cobrin Burnes, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk make their way back from injury, and make another push for the playoffs down the stretch. The big question is whether they'll actually land star third baseman Alex Bregman. That might only be possible if Marte and his contract are off their books. -- Gonzalez

Final 2025 ranking: 10

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 16

Since their unexpected run to win the AL Central, the Guardians have signed three right-handed relievers (Shawn Armstrong, Colin Holderman and Connor Brogdon), re-signed backup catcher Austin Hedges and done nothing to address the team-wide triple-slash of .226/.296/.373 in 2025. Each of those figures ranked 29th in the majors, and as good as Cleveland's pitching has been, expecting manager Stephen Vogt to win with an offense like that -- even with Chase DeLauter's much-awaited arrival as a full-time outfielder -- is a tall order. The problem is, Cleveland doesn't have much more payroll flexibility, so any further upgrades aren't expected to be substantial. -- Passan

Final 2025 ranking: 16

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 18

The Rangers' moves so far have been money-oriented: non-tendering Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim (both coming off rough seasons) and trading Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo (taking on more long-term money but lowering the payroll for 2026). They have a new manager in Skip Schumaker and the payroll is about $50 million below where it was in 2025, so there might be room for a couple of more impact signings. Texas needs to improve an offense that ranked 26th in OBP, but the rotation is also short on depth, with Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom and Jack Leiter the only locks right now. -- Schoenfield

Final 2025 ranking: 17

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 17

After a previous winter marked by the Willy Adames signing and a summer highlighted by the Rafael Devers trade, Buster Posey has gone the more conservative route in his second offseason as president of baseball operations. Tyler Mahle (one year, $10 million) and Adrian Houser (two years, $22 million) were brought in to join Logan Webb, Robbie Ray and Landen Roupp, rounding out the rotation and perhaps pushing some young starters to the bullpen. The Giants would still like to add a second baseman, or perhaps an outfielder, but this does not figure to be a splashy offseason in San Francisco. -- Gonzalez

Final 2025 ranking: 19

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 13

Tampa Bay's approach under new ownership has thus far looked like its approach under previous ownership: a mix of additions and subtractions designed to keep payroll low while attempting to compete in a loaded AL East. The Rays were especially active in mid-December, executing three major trades that included Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum, Shane Baz and Mason Montgomery going elsewhere for a total of six players, after signing three players in free agency (left-hander Steven Matz to a two-year contract and outfielders Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins to one-year deals).

On paper, the Rays are the weakest team in the division. But there's talent -- Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero are a potent trio in the middle of the lineup -- and Tampa Bay has a history of upending low external expectations. -- Castillo

Final 2025 ranking: 23

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 19

The A's signed Tyler Soderstrom, coming off an impressive 4.3-WAR season, to a seven-year extension, so kudos to the organization for that move. They also acquired Jeff McNeil from the Mets for some much-needed infield depth, but the only significant addition that addresses the pitching staff has been veteran reliever Mark Leiter Jr. This is an exciting young group of position players, but the pitching still looks far short for a playoff contender. -- Schoenfield

Final 2025 ranking: 25

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 25

It was reported that the Pirates wanted to add offense this winter, and they followed through when they signed first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and traded for second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum. And if newcomer Jhostynxon Garcia can also produce, Pittsburgh will have changed at least some of its fortunes at the plate in a positive manner. Trading two starting pitchers was worth the risk. -- Rogers

Final 2025 ranking: 27

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 27

Apparently Minnesota needed a breather after the trade deadline. The Twins dealt a whopping 10 players -- including eight on deadline day itself -- in overhauling their roster in spectacular fashion. This winter has been the opposite, with only one signing (first baseman Josh Bell) and a pair of trade acquisitions around the tender deadline (reliever Eric Orze and catcher Alex Jackson). They have a cadre of under-30 starting pitchers, and with Luke Keaschall already in the big leagues and Walker Jenkins on the cusp, their lineup could be better than anticipated. Though the degradation of Minnesota's payroll is alarming, no big moves are expected, barring an overwhelming offer for starters Joe Ryan or Pablo Lopez. -- Passan

Final 2025 ranking: 22

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 21

In the aftermath of the trade of Edward Cabrera to the Cubs, the Miami rotation is thin -- and there will be a lot riding on former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara pitching at the level he regained in the second half of the 2025 season. Over his last eight outings, Alcantara gave up only 36 hits in 53⅔ innings for a 2.68 ERA, along with 10 walks and 52 strikeouts. He's the anchor -- and needs to be the anchor -- of a group that includes Eury Perez, Ryan Weathers and Janson Junk. Last season, the Marlins' rotation ranked 26th in ERA at 4.84. Miami is betting that those around Alcantara and Perez will continue to grow. -- Olney

Final 2025 ranking: 20

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 26

Change has been in the air in St. Louis for quite some time. It came hard at the team this winter as new man in charge, president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, convinced Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to waive their no-trade clauses, and the Cardinals also said goodbye to right-hander Miles Mikolas via free agency. They've added some players through those trades and signed right-hander Dustin May to a one-year deal, but this roster is a work-in-progress with second baseman Brendan Donovan and third baseman Nolan Arenado potentially on the move as well. -- Rogers

Final 2025 ranking: 26

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 28

If there's a plan here, it's not abundantly clear what that plan might be. Most of the news around the Angels has come off the field: new manager Kurt Suzuki (who was given just a one-year contract), the restructuring of Anthony Rendon's final year of his disastrous contract (he won't be back) and the settlement in the Tyler Skaggs trial. They've added Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano, rolled the dice on Alek Manoah and traded for Vaughn Grissom. Those are moves that would have looked good in 2022. -- Schoenfield

Final 2025 ranking: 28

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 24

The most exciting team in the AL Central this winter has been the White Sox, which is not a sentence anyone expected to read entering the winter. But while their division brethren with actual shots at making the postseason have majored in one-year deals, Chicago went out and signed first baseman Munetaka Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract, landing one of the biggest names in free agency for his age-26 and -27 seasons.

Compound that with the two-year deal given to left-hander Anthony Kay and the one-year agreement with left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb, and the White Sox -- coming off consecutive seasons of 101, 121 and 102 losses, respectively -- are doing their best to avoid another triple-digit mess and ride a young core to respectability. They might not be done, either, as interest in center fielder Luis Robert Jr. persists. -- Passan

Final 2025 ranking: 29

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 29

As Paul Toboni takes over the Nationals, he will be working with as close to a blank slate as any head of baseball operations has in the industry. The only player under contract beyond 2026 is catcher Keibert Ruiz, so if Washington wants to make an aggressive pitch to keep MacKenzie Gore on a long-term deal, it could do that. But with the Nationals in what is effectively a rebuilding situation, some rival execs still believe he will be traded before becoming eligible for free agency. -- Olney

Final 2025 ranking: 30

Way-too-early 2026 ranking: 30

There's rebuilding mode, and then there's what the Rockies are currently navigating. They have little choice. The franchise that's coming off three consecutive 100-loss seasons -- with a 43-119 record and a minus-424 run differential in 2025 -- at least showed it is open to change by luring Paul DePodesta back to baseball and installing him as the new head of baseball operations. At this point, it's more about infrastructure than personnel. It's about letting DePodesta put his imprint on it all. And that will take time. In the interim, the new front office would like to add some veteran arms to eat innings from the rotation. -- Gonzalez