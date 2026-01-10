Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Braves signed right-hander Tyler Kinley on Saturday to a $3 million deal for 2026 with a club option for 2027, continuing their offseason work on their bullpen.

Kinley, 34, was 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA in 25 innings with Atlanta last season after he was acquired from Colorado on July 30.

The deal with Kinley comes after the Braves signed two-time All-Star Robert Suarez to a $45 million, three-year contract on Dec. 11. The Braves re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a $16 million, one-year contract on Nov. 19.