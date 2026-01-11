Open Extended Reactions

Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a five-year, $175 million contract, sources told ESPN, landing the three-time All-Star with the Cubs one year after their failed pursuit of him in free agency.

Bregman, who will be 32 on March 30, opted out of a $40 million player option with the Boston Red Sox to hit the market again after his first foray into free agency last year. And while the Cubs wound up short in 2025, they offered Bregman a club-record $35 million a year to lock down his services, sources told ESPN.

The deal includes no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause, sources said.

Bregman got off to a fast start in Boston last season, hitting .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs before suffering a quad injury that sidelined him from May 24 to July 11. Off the field, he was praised for his veteran leadership on a young Red Sox team that lost in three games to the New York Yankees in the American League wild card series.

Despite the Cubs returning all four infielders from a team that won 92 games and finished second in the National League Central, they stepped up their pursuit of Bregman in recent weeks and awarded him one of the largest contracts in franchise history.

Chicago will consider trading either Gold Glove-winning second baseman Nico Hoerner or third baseman Matt Shaw -- Hoerner is a free agent after this season, while Shaw likelier would bring a larger return package because of his six years of club control -- to make room for Bregman's arrival. The Cubs also could keep both in addition to Bregman.

The Cubs' fascination with Bregman had as much to do with his leadership traits as it does his pull-happy offensive approach that should fit well at Wrigley Field. As the Cubs try to remain competitive in a loaded NL this season and beyond, they'll turn to Bregman -- who is renowned for his baseball IQ, interpersonal skills and work ethic -- to help shepherd them.

The Cubs this week traded for right-hander Edward Cabrera, giving up top outfield prospect Owen Caissie and solidifying a rotation without an ace but with plenty of live arms. With Hoerner, outfielders Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ, and starters Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon all set to reach free agency after this season, Bregman and shortstop Dansby Swanson (signed through 2029) represent the only long-term commitments on Chicago's books.

While Bregman's offensive abilities peaked when he finished as runner-up for AL MVP in 2019, he remains a consistent presence in the middle of a lineup with plenty of power.

After declining Boston's $22.025 million qualifying offer, Bregman hit free agency hoping to secure the long-term deal that he did not land last winter. Boston, which had spent much of the winter prioritizing Bregman, will receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round for his signing with Chicago.

Following nine years with the Houston Astros, who drafted Bregman with the second overall pick in 2015, he was a late arrival to Red Sox camp last year and made immediate impacts on the field and among the young, talented players arriving to Boston from the minor leagues. By the end of the season, he hit .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games.

Over his 10-year career, Bregman has slashed .272/.365/.481 with 209 home runs and 725 RBIs, winning two World Series titles and making seven straight AL Championship Series appearances. During his time with the Astros, Bregman compiled 34.2 FanGraphs wins above replacement, the eighth most among all position players.