With spring training less than a month away, it's time to evaluate what each MLB team has accomplished this winter and what's left on their agendas. Below, we tackle the state of the American League East, arguably the best division in the majors, with at least four of the five clubs considered early World Series contenders.

On one end, the defending AL champions Toronto Blue Jays have invested the most money in free agency this winter after years of losing out on top talent. On the other side, the Boston Red Sox are the only MLB club yet to sign a free agent to a major league contract (in addition to losing free agent Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs over the weekend), but they have made three significant trades to improve their roster.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have been active in free agency and trades, aggressively improving their roster after a disappointing last-place finish. The New York Yankees, who are in a stalemate with free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, have primarily retained secondary contributors on one-year contracts. And the Tampa Bay Rays have continued conducting their usual budget-conscious operations to compete with their richer foes.

Let's take a look at each team's offseason activity and what might come next. Additionally, we've assigned each team an urgency rating -- from one to five, based on how much each still needs to accomplish before reporting to camp:

1 -- Their work is (basically) done.

2 -- They're having a strong winter, but more would help.

3 -- We'll judge their winter on where it goes from here.

4 -- We're waaaaaiting ...

5 -- It has been a disaster. Can they turn it around?

Key additions

1B Pete Alonso

RHP Shane Baz

RHP Ryan Helsley

OF Taylor Ward

What they've accomplished so far: President of baseball operations Mike Elias had an offseason list and went through it quickly. Closer? Check (Helsley). Right-handed power? Check (Alonso and Ward). Frontline starter? Check, sort of (Baz). Though Baz hasn't established himself as a surefire top-of-the-rotation pitcher, the Orioles believe he has that potential, as evidenced by the impressive package of prospects they sent to Tampa Bay for him.

What they still need to do: The projected rotation is a considerable improvement over what the O's had entering last season, a group whose massive struggles ignited Baltimore's dreadful start to 2025. Trevor Rogers was one of baseball's best pitchers after returning from injury in late May. Kyle Bradish was excellent in his six late-season starts after Tommy John surgery. Baz has talent. Dean Kremer and Zach Eflin are more than qualified for the back end. But the Orioles could further elevate the rotation with another addition.

They could shoot high in free agency or with a trade. Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Zac Gallen and Lucas Giolito remain free agents. Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore and Sandy Alcantara are among the possible trade candidates. An addition of that magnitude to complement one of the deepest lineups in baseball could make the Orioles a real worst-to-first candidate, even in a loaded AL East.

Urgency Rating: 2

Key additions

1B Willson Contreras

RHP Sonny Gray

What they've accomplished so far: The Red Sox fell short in their high-profile pursuits of Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, but they have acquired Contreras, Gray and Johan Oviedo in trades, so they haven't been dormant. Still, fans in Boston, expecting substantial financial offseason investments after the team traded Rafael Devers (and shed his long-term contract) in June, aren't happy.

What they still need to do: Losing Bregman to the Cubs was a huge blow. Not only did he produce on the field when healthy and quickly become a clubhouse leader, but his addition last winter -- and the infield defense dominoes that followed -- ultimately led to the Red Sox trading an unhappy Devers. For now, Marcelo Mayer, a heralded prospect plagued by injuries, is projected to start at third base.

That could change if the Red Sox land Bo Bichette, who likely will require a longer, more expensive contract than the one they offered Bregman. With Trevor Story entrenched at shortstop, Bichette would play third base or second base for Boston. Mayer could play the other position -- if the Red Sox don't trade him.

The Red Sox have also expressed interest in trading for Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who is owed $8 million this season before reaching free agency. Landing Peralta after adding Gray to slot in behind AL Cy Young runner-up Garrett Crochet would give the Red Sox a top-tier rotation.

Urgency Rating: 3

Key additions

None

What they've accomplished so far: Most of the Yankees' offseason activity has been re-signing players. The only additions to the major league roster are relievers Cade Winquest (a Rule 5 draft pick) and Kaleb Ort (claimed on waivers). Besides that, all of their moves have been minor league deals, most notably with veteran infielder Paul DeJong.

What they still need to do: Though the Yankees have re-signed four players to big league deals -- Trent Grisham, Ryan Yarbrough, Amed Rosario and Paul Blackburn -- the one they most wanted to retain remains a free agent. Bellinger excelled in 2025, giving the Yankees a productive left-handed complement to Aaron Judge in the middle of the lineup and a plus versatile defender at all three outfield spots and first base. Bellinger and the Yankees aren't seeing eye-to-eye in contract negotiations, however, jeopardizing the chances for a reunion.

Without Bellinger, Jasson Dominguez is the projected starter in left field. Kyle Tucker is also a potential option, but the Yankees haven't been an aggressive suitor. Adding Bellinger or Tucker likely means Dominguez gets traded. The Yankees could turn to Bichette, but that would likely require a more expensive contract than Bellinger, and the Yankees would also need to trade at least one player to make room for him in the infield, depending on whether Bichette plays second base, shortstop or third base.

The Yankees have also explored bolstering their starting rotation, which will be without the injured Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt to start the season. They've expressed interest in Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore, but acquiring either would take a considerable haul. Signing one of the top remaining free agent starting pitchers is a long shot.

Urgency Rating: 4

Key additions

LHP Steven Matz

OF Cedric Mullins

What they've accomplished so far: The Rays have traded major players -- Shane Baz, Brandon Lowe, and Jake Mangum -- in two deals for prospect-heavy packages, and they signed two players to major league contracts (Mullins for one year, $7.5 million and Matz for two years, $15 million).

What they still need to do: The Rays have never committed more than $40 million to a free agent, but that doesn't mean they haven't occasionally tried to lure premier players. They offered Freddie Freeman a deal before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 2021 season, and Tampa Bay expressed interest in signing Juan Soto last winter. So maybe the Rays, with Patrick Zalupski in his first winter as primary owner, will surprise the industry by landing one of the top remaining free agents.

But chances are they won't. The Rays have approached this offseason under new ownership like they've approached just about every other offseason under previous ownership, by attempting to compete on a low budget. They operate by developing their own players, identifying overlooked players on team-friendly contracts and offloading players when (or just before) they deem their deals too expensive. More moves will be made on the margins, while their big-market division opponents bid for sought-after players.

Urgency Rating: 1

Key additions

RHP Dylan Cease

RHP Cody Ponce

LHP Tyler Rogers

3B/1B Kazuma Okamoto

What they've accomplished so far: The Blue Jays, after failed pursuits for top players in recent years, have been the most aggressive team in free agency, committing $337 million to Cease, Ponce, Roger and Okamoto, fresh off going to Game 7 of the World Series.

What they still need to do: For as much as the Blue Jays have accomplished this offseason, and they've done quite a bit, losing Bichette and not replacing his production would be a significant blow to the offense. Okamoto should help, but he isn't projected to produce at Bichette's level in his first season out of Japan. Bichette is still available to re-sign entering his age-28 campaign. He has been a shortstop his entire career, but he could move to another spot in the infield. A reunion would allow the Blue Jays to run it back with Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as their homegrown star duo for the foreseeable future.

Or Toronto could turn to Tucker, the consensus top free agent this offseason. Adding Tucker would give the Blue Jays a left-handed-hitting complement to Guerrero -- Bichette bats right-handed -- in the middle of the lineup.

The Blue Jays don't need to do anything. They could contend for another AL pennant with their current roster. But signing Bichette or Tucker would make them AL favorites.

Urgency Rating: 2