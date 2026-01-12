Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- San Francisco pitcher Luis Custodio and free agent pitcher Luis Sierra were suspended 56 games each following positive tests under the minor league drug program for players outside the United States and Canada.

The pair tested positive for Stanozolol, the commissioner's office said Monday.

Custodio, a 21-year-old left-hander, was 2-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 12 relief appearances last year with Giants Black of the Dominican Summer League after returning from Tommy John surgery. He signed with the Giants in 2023.

Sierra, a 20-year-old right-hander, signed with the Baltimore Orioles for a $10,000 bonus last June and went 0-2 with a 9.95 ERA 11 relief appearances for the DSL Orioles. He was released on Jan. 5.

Sierra's suspension will start when he signs with a major league organization.

Three players have been suspended this year for positive tests, including free agent outfielder Max Kepler for 80 games on Friday under the major league program following a positive test for Epitrenbolone.