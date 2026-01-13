Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Tampa Bay Rays acquired infielder Brett Wisely and left-hander Ken Waldichuk from the Atlanta Braves on Monday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Waldichuk was designated for assignment Saturday to clear a roster spot when the Braves signed right-hander Tyler Kinley to a $4.25 million, one-year contract that includes a 2027 club option.

Wisely, 26, had no hits and three walks in nine plate appearances with Atlanta in 2025. He returns to his original organization after being a 15th-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2019.

Waldichuk, 28, was a combined 6-11 with a 5.28 ERA in the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Oakland, and has no other major league experience.