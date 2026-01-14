Open Extended Reactions

The difference in offseason activity level in the National League Central has been stark.

On one side of the division, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates have been active in attempting to improve for the 2026 season. The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy in their own right, too, dealing away veterans as they enter a new chapter.

On the other, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds have been very quiet coming off of playoff berths a season ago.

Let's take a look at each team's offseason activity and what might come next. Additionally, we've assigned each team an urgency rating -- from one to five, based on how much each still needs to accomplish before reporting to camp:

1 -- Their work is (basically) done.

2 -- They're having a strong winter, but more would help.

3 -- We'll judge their winter on where it goes from here.

4 -- We're waaaaaiting ...

5 -- It has been a disaster. Can they turn it around?

Chicago Cubs

Key additions

3B Alex Bregman

RHP Edward Cabrera

RHP Phil Maton

RHP Hunter Harvey

LHP Hoby Milner

What they've accomplished so far: The Cubs have completely rebuilt their bullpen after saying goodbye to 2025 stalwarts Brad Keller and Drew Pomeranz, adding Maton, Hunter and Milner. But their biggest addition comes at third base, where Bregman takes over for Matt Shaw. Shaw showed promise in the second half as a rookie, but he's not Bregman, who brings leadership and championship experience to the mix to go along with his hitting prowess. By adding Cabrera, the Cubs' rotation is as deep as it's been in several years, giving hope to a seven-month season. They ran out of arms last October.

What they still need to do: With Bregman in the mix, the Cubs have a surplus in the infield. Do they keep everyone or make a trade? Second baseman Nico Hoerner is a free agent next year but moving him would hamper the team's chances of winning, no matter where else they strengthen the roster -- Hoerner was that valuable to the team last season. And with Kyle Tucker moving on and prospect Owen Caissie traded for Cabrera, is right field Seiya Suzuki's domain again?

Urgency Rating: 1

Cincinnati Reds

Key additions

None

What they've accomplished so far: Cincinnati has rebuilt its bullpen to some extent, re-signing Emilio Pagan while adding Pierce Johnson and Caleb Freguson to their mix. Outside of that, it's been a relatively quiet offseason after an early dalliance with then-free agent Kyle Schwarber.

What they still need to do: Beef up their offense. It's no secret Cincinnati was deficient at the plate a lot of the time in 2025, but it has yet to make a significant upgrade there. There's still time as the Reds continue to explore both free agency and trades. Dangling one of their starters -- they are deep there -- is one way to go. A reunion with Eugenio Suarez a nice fit as well - just not at third base where the team got better defensively last season when it traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes. Completing their work in the pen is also a must-do before spring training.

Urgency Rating: 4

Milwaukee Brewers

Key additions

LHP Angel Zerpa

What they've accomplished so far: The best team in baseball last regular season once again isn't making many offseason headlines. The Brewers aren't major players in free agency these days, but retaining a fully healthy Brandon Woodruff via the qualifying offer might be viewed as a major addition in its own way. The team also thought enough of Zerpa to trade a 2025 Rookie of the Year candidate (Isaac Collins) for him. Keep an eye on his progression -- as a starter or reliever -- while considering how well Milwaukee has done with pitching acquisitions over the years.

What they still need to do: The one major task for Brewers brass before spring training is figuring out what to do with ace Freddy Peralta, whose salary this year is just $8 million. Odds are he will be moved to maximize his value before he hits free agency after the season. It's simply how Milwaukee operates -- always thinking one step ahead to keep its prospect train full while still trying to compete. The Brewers have mastered it. Expect two-time reigning MLB Executive of the Year, Matt Arnold, to hit a home run in any Peralta deal.

Urgency Rating: 3

Pittsburgh Pirates

Key additions

2B Brandon Lowe

1B Ryan O'Hearn

OF Jake Mangum

OF Jhostynxon Garcia

What they've accomplished so far: Pittsburgh set out to improve its offense, and the Pirates have done that via trades and the free agent signing of O'Hearn. It doesn't mean they'll be a juggernaut at the plate, but they'll be better than last season. That's a start. Lowe and O'Hearn also bring experience playing for playoff-caliber teams, a much-needed benefit for the Pirates.

What they still need to do: The Pirates aren't done looking for offense, which could come in the form of an outfield bat or an addition to the left side of the infield. Or both. And after trading from their pitching depth, moving Johan Oviedo and Mike Burrows in separate deals, they would like to refill that part of their roster, too.

It's already been as active an offseason the Pirates have had in recent memory as they try to build around ace Paul Skenes. Smaller moves might be in order between now and spring training, but Pittsburgh shouldn't be done adding.

Urgency Rating: 2

St. Louis Cardinals

Key additions

RHP Dustin May

What they've accomplished so far: St. Louis has cleaned house, trading Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras in two separate deals with the Boston Red Sox (Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom's former team). Then on Tuesday, the Cardinals moved Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks for prospects. Getting all three players to waive their no-trade clauses was an accomplishment in and of itself, and has helped move the team's retool along.

What they still need to do: Deciding where to trade popular second baseman Brendan Donovan is one of the bigger tasks left for Bloom, who wants to continue adding young talent to the organization. Assuming the Cardinals make the move, they could also use a right-handed bat to fill some of the holes they've created this offseason.

Urgency Rating: 2