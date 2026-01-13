Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced Tuesday.

The Cardinals also sent $31 million to the Diamondbacks as Arenado, who has two years left on a nine-year, $275 million contract he originally signed with the Colorado Rockies before the 2019 season, agreed to waive his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

In return, the Cardinals are getting right-hander Jack Martinez, an eighth-round selection in last year's draft out of Arizona State.

Arenado, 34, battled injuries last season while hitting .237 with 12 home runs and a career-low .289 on-base percentage in 107 games with the Cardinals. He is scheduled to make $27 million this year and $15 million in 2027.

"We are grateful for Nolan's five years as a Cardinal, on and off the field -- for his drive, his competitiveness, and for all of the memories he gave us," Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said in a statement.

"As we continue to move forward, we are pleased to add another intriguing pitching prospect to our organization, and excited for the opportunity this move creates for a number of our players to step up and further establish themselves at the big league level."

Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, is a career .282 hitter and has 353 homers over 13 seasons with the Cardinals and Rockies.

