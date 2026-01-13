Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Versatile infielder Andy Ibáñez and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $1.2 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Cuban hit .239 with four homers and 21 RBI in 91 games for Detroit last season, then became a free agent in November when the Tigers failed to offer a 2026 contract.

In three seasons with Detroit, Ibáñez played six defensive positions and hit .251 with 20 homers and 94 RBI in 304 games.

He began his big league career with the Texas Rangers in 2021 after signing in 2015. He has a .254 career average with 28 homers and 128 RBI in 420 games.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated infielder/outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald for assignment.