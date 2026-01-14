Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a five-year, $130 million deal with left-hander Ranger Suarez, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

He joins a rotation projected to include left-hander Garrett Crochet and right-handers Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello and Johan Oviedo.

Suarez, 30, has been a steady and underrated pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies since 2021, with a 3.25 ERA over the past five seasons while relying on a six-pitch repertoire that allows him to overcome below-average fastball velocity.

The left-hander's velocity has slipped from 93.4 mph to 92.0 to 91.2 over the past three seasons, but his ERA has gone from 4.18 to 3.46 to 3.20 and his WAR has gone from 2.4 to 3.4 to 4.0.

After an All-Star season in 2024, Suarez leaned more into his changeup and cutter in 2025 against righties and more into his slider against lefties (along with lowering his arm slot) as he went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA while setting career highs with 151 strikeouts and 157 innings pitched as he dealt with back problems, a recurring issue for him.

Suarez was tendered a $22.025 million qualifying offer by the Phillies, which he declined by the Nov. 18 deadline. Because he signed with a new team, Philadelphia will receive a compensatory draft pick after the fourth round.

His command is measurably plus, and he has two distinct mixes against righties and lefties, both headlined by his sinker -- his one pitch that has clearly above-average movement traits on its own. The rest of his arsenal works thanks to the mix, locations and deception.

Suarez has pitched for the Phillies since entering the majors in 2018, moving to a full-time starting role during the 2021 season, and has a 53-37 career mark with a 3.38 ERA and 705 strikeouts in 762 innings.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel contributed to this report.