SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres have hired former manager Bud Black and longtime slugger Wil Myers for new roles in the organization.

Black will be the Padres' senior adviser to baseball operations, while Myers is a special assignment coach working in player development, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Black was the Padres' manager for 8 1/2 seasons from 2007-15. San Diego never made the playoffs during his tenure, but he won the National League Manager of the Year award in 2010 and became the second-winningest manager in franchise history while going 649-713.

Black went on to manage the Colorado Rockies from 2017 until last May, when he was fired amid a 7-33 start.

The 68-year-old Black was one of the relatively few former pitchers to become a major league manager. The Padres hired former reliever Craig Stammen as their new manager three months ago when Mike Shildt retired after they lost to the Cubs in a tight wild card series.

Myers played eight seasons for the Padres, batting. 254 with 134 homers and 433 RBIs as an outfielder and corner infielder. The 2013 American League Rookie of the Year never formally retired, but he hasn't played since suiting up for Cincinnati in 2023.