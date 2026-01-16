What's next for Mets, Phillies, Braves, Marlins, Nationals

Open Extended Reactions

Evaluating the National League East's offseason activity so far begins with what has happened -- and what hasn't happened in New York. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns set out to make significant changes this winter after a frustrating season (to put it mildly). Running it back wasn't an option. But it's been a shocking -- and, so far, incomplete -- overhaul in Queens that has fans on edge, an anxiousness exacerbated by Kyle Tucker emerging from the smoke to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Mets late Thursday night.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves have addressed their biggest needs, the Philadelphia Phillies have been active -- with a huge move potentially on the horizon -- the Miami Marlins continue to accumulate young talent to take another step forward in 2026, and the Washington Nationals remain deep in their rebuild.

Let's take a look at each team's offseason activity and what might come next. Additionally, we've assigned each team an urgency rating -- from 1 to 5, based on how much each still needs to accomplish before reporting to camp:

1 -- Their work is (basically) done.

2 -- They're having a strong winter, but more would help.

3 -- We'll judge their winter on where it goes from here.

4 -- We're waaaaaiting ...

5 -- It has been a disaster. Can they turn it around?

Key additions

UTL Mauricio Dubón

RHP Robert Suarez

OF Mike Yastrzemski

What they've accomplished so far: The Braves entered the offseason needing to address shortstop and left field after ranking among the worst in the majors in production at those two positions last season. Re-signing Ha-Seong Kim after a 24-game cameo in September and adding Yastrzemski check those boxes. On top of that, they added Dubón for defensive versatility and landed Suarez -- one of the best relievers on the free agent market -- and re-signed Raisel Iglesias, to fortify the bullpen.

What they still need to do: In addition to upgrading shortstop, left field and the bullpen, the Braves began the offseason intent on fortifying the starting rotation. That hasn't happened yet. Atlanta's rotation has potential with Chris Sale, Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach at the top. But each of those three pitchers missed significant time with injuries last season, Sale is entering his age-37 campaign, and the established depth behind them is light.

As it stands, Reynaldo Lopez and Hurston Waldrep would likely round out the rotation. A shoulder injury limited Lopez to one start last season. Waldrep, who turns 24 in March, has made 11 career starts. AJ Smith-Shawver could return from Tommy John surgery in the second half, with Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes and Joey Wentz among the other options.

The Braves, however, are already projected to field a payroll that is $18.9 million over the first competitive balance tax threshold and $1.1 million below the second threshold after staying below the first threshold last season.

Urgency Rating: 2

Key additions

OF Owen Caissie

RHP Pete Fairbanks

What they've accomplished so far: For the second time in 18 months, the Marlins traded a quality starting pitcher with multiple years of team control for a package headlined by a young outfielder. Last winter, they dealt Jesús Luzardo to the Phillies. This time, it was right-hander Edward Cabrera, whom they shipped to the Chicago Cubs for Caissie and two other prospects. Then, this week, they traded another talented pitcher, sending Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees for four prospects. Miami hasn't just unloaded, however, signing closer Fairbanks to a one-year, $13 million deal.

What they still need to do: Sandy Alcantara, the former Cy Young Award winner, has been the subject of trade rumors for two years. The right-hander is under contract for $17.3 million this season with a $21 million team option for 2027. He rebounded from a dreadful start last season to post a 3.13 ERA over his final 12 outings. He could help a contender. But moving both Cabrera and Weathers means trading Alcantara probably isn't happening during the offseason. Miami, looking to improve upon its 79-win 2025 season, has the option of waiting until the trade deadline.

Fairbanks helps the bullpen, but teams could always use more help in that department. The lineup is loaded with potential, but first base is a spot that could use an upgrade. Currently, Graham Pauley, who hit four home runs with a .678 OPS in 62 games, projects as Miami's starting first baseman. Low-cost options are still available in free agency.

Urgency Rating: 2

Key additions

INF Jorge Polanco

2B Marcus Semien

RHP Luke Weaver

RHP Devin Williams

What they've accomplished so far: It was a jarring start to the offseason for Mets fans, who watched their team's four longest-tenured players land with other clubs and the Mets fail to land Tucker. Gone are Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Jeff McNeil -- plus Tyler Rogers, Gregory Soto and Ryne Stanek. So far the replacements include Semien to play second base, Polanco to play first base for the first time in his career, and Weaver and Williams to partner at the back end of the bullpen. None of those players, however, are on Tucker's level.

Bold MLB predictions for 2026 The world champion Orioles? A Skubal trade? Here's how the year ahead could play out.

Bold MLB predictions for 2026 »

What they still need to do: The Mets are going to acquire an outfielder and starting pitcher. Who, exactly, is unclear. Their top choice among the available outfielders was Tucker, the consensus top free agent on the market, whom they offered a competitive short-term contract before he joined the two-time defending World Series champions. Tucker wasn't a clean fit -- he bats left-handed, graded out as a below-average defender last season, and plays the same position as Juan Soto -- but Stearns believed his offensive skill set warranted overlooking those flaws.

The other obvious free agent option is Cody Bellinger, a better and more versatile defender with a lower offensive ceiling. The Yankees want to re-sign Bellinger, but the two sides are in a stalemate over contract length; the Yankees have offered him a five-year contract, but Bellinger wants seven years. Other cheaper alternatives include former Met Harrison Bader in free agency or acquiring an outfielder like Lars Nootbaar via trade.

As for the rotation, the Mets have expressed interest in free agent left-hander Framber Valdez and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is owed $8 million this season before reaching free agency.

One thing to keep in mind with Valdez, Tucker and Peralta: The Mets' front office has deep connections with the Astros and Brewers, starting with Stearns. Stearns was an assistant general manager in Houston when the Astros drafted Tucker in the first round and signed Valdez out of the Dominican Republic in 2015. He then became the Brewers general manager in September 2015, months before Milwaukee acquired Peralta from the Seattle Mariners, and oversaw Peralta develop into a big league mainstay.

Urgency Rating: 5

Key additions

C Harry Ford

What they've accomplished so far: The Nationals' extended rebuild is under a new regime. President of baseball operations Paul Toboni's first major move at the helm was trading closer Jose A. Ferrer to the Mariners for prospect Ford and minor league pitcher Isaac Lyon. Otherwise, it's been a quiet offseason in the nation's capital.

Stat that will define 2026 for every MLB team Here are the numbers that could make -- or break -- your favorite squad in the new year.

National League » | American League »

What they still need to do: With the Nationals still years away from contention in a competitive NL East, the next significant move for Toboni could be trading left-hander MacKenzie Gore. The former No. 3 overall pick was an All-Star for the first time last season after posting a 3.02 ERA in the first half, before struggling down the stretch. Gore, who turns 27 next month, has two years of team control remaining before reaching free agency.

Moving shortstop CJ Abrams, who, like Gore, was acquired in the blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto in 2022, is another possibility. An All-Star in 2024, Abrams has sparkled for stretches since becoming a regular in 2023, but he has graded out as one of the worst defensive shortstops in the majors during that stretch.

Urgency Rating: 3

Key additions

OF Adolis García

RHP Brad Keller

What they've accomplished so far: The Phillies handled their top priority early, re-signing their beloved designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to a five-year, $150 million contract. They signed Adolis García, who had been non-tendered by the Texas Rangers, to a one-year, $10 million deal, and gave Brad Keller a two-year, $22 million contract.

What they still need to do: To start, the Phillies have a glaring hole at catcher with J.T. Realmuto still a free agent. They're expected to address that position -- whether it's re-signing Realmuto or acquiring someone else. The rotation should be a strength when Zach Wheeler returns midseason, but losing Ranger Suárez, who agreed to a five-year, $130 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, hurts, and the Phillies could look to add depth.

But the biggest move the Phillies could make -- especially if they don't re-sign Realmuto -- is signing Bo Bichette. Adding an infielder isn't an obvious need -- the Phillies have Trea Turner at shortstop, Alec Bohm at third base, and Bryson Stott at second base -- but they've met with Bichette and are in the running to sign the two-time All-Star. Bichette, who turns 28 in March, would either play second base or third base for Philadelphia, perhaps pushing the Phillies to trade Bohm or Stott.

Urgency Rating: 3