What's next for Tigers, Guardians, Twins, Royals, White Sox

The American League Central hasn't produced many headline-grabbing moves this winter with the exception of the Chicago White Sox landing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers haven't traded Tarik Skubal, though their upcoming arbitration hearing with the ace will be one for the record books. And the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins could make moves on the margins as spring training draws closer.

Let's take a look at each team's offseason activity and what might come next. Additionally, we've assigned each team an urgency rating -- from 1 to 5, based on how much each still needs to accomplish before reporting to camp:

1 -- Their work is (basically) done.

2 -- They're having a strong winter, but more would help.

3 -- We'll judge their winter on where it goes from here.

4 -- We're waaaaaiting ...

5 -- It has been a disaster. Can they turn it around?

Key additions

INF Munetaka Murakami

What they've accomplished so far: Chicago has been a surprise team this winter, dipping into the overseas market for Murakami as well as lefty Anthony Kay, who returns after a stint in Japan. Left-hander Sean Newcomb also provides a veteran arm as the team attempts to take a step forward with a burgeoning offense and a mostly younger pitching staff. The additions help.

What they still need to do: The White Sox could use another outfielder after Michael Taylor retired and Mike Tauchman became a free agent. In fact, Tauchman is still available and might be worthy of a return engagement as he was a team leader last season. But let's not bury the lede -- the organization is still getting calls on Luis Robert Jr. Just like last year, the White Sox can hold onto him and revisit the matter in July or perhaps see how the spring plays out for opposing teams and their outfield health. Mostly, the organization needs its young players to take big steps in 2026.

Urgency Rating: 1

Key additions

RHP Shawn Armstrong

What they've accomplished so far: It has been quiet in Cleveland, but the Guardians do most of their good work between the lines during the summer and not necessarily in the winter months. Adding Armstrong -- who had a tremendous season in Texas last year -- should help maintain the bullpen's dominant status going into 2026. It's a major strength of the organization seemingly every year.

What they still need to do: Cleveland probably isn't done adding to its pen. The Guardians will look for another arm before spring training, but it's their offense that needs the boost. A right-handed depth bat is a key need, but the organization is hoping for internal options at the plate as well. It could come in the form of budding prospects such as 2024 No. 1 draft pick Travis Bazzana. He still has work to do in the minors before making his debut. Chase DeLauter could make an impact as well after debuting late last season.

Urgency Rating: 4

Key additions

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Drew Anderson

What they've accomplished so far: Re-signing Kyle Finnegan and Gleyber Torres was just as important as the above additions, but Jansen gives the Tigers some gravitas at the back end of the bullpen assuming he still has plenty in the tank at 38. Anderson is an interesting addition, returning from the KBO. He'll be given a chance to start for a playoff contender.

What they still need to do: Address the elephant in the room: Tarik Skubal. Unsigned after next year, the team and player are set to go to arbitration over a wide gap in his salary for 2026. It would behoove the organization to attempt to settle this before the hearing, as ticking off the game's best pitcher probably isn't a good vibe heading into spring training. Settling his long-term future wouldn't hurt, either. But if the Tigers are to do great things on the field in 2026, they need Skubal. They also need to worry about their future, as trading him would presumably net a haul.

Urgency Rating: 3

Key additions

OF Isaac Collins

RHP Matt Strahm

RHP Nick Mears

What they've accomplished so far: Adding Collins should help with production from the outfield, which was lacking last season. No matter the position out there, the Royals ranked near the bottom of the league in OPS. Strahm and Mears fit in the bullpen, as the team traded Angel Zerpa for Collins (and Mears) but lost oft-injured reliever Hunter Harvey to free agency.

What they still need to do: The Royals' task hasn't changed: attempting to find more offense to put around all-world player Bobby Witt Jr. It's likely to come via a trade rather than any of the free agents left on the market. The team might still add to the bullpen, but there has been quite the roster churn for Kansas City so far. And remember, the Royals were active during trade season last July, so the roster will look very different on Opening Day this year as opposed to 2025.

Urgency Rating: 2

Key additions

1B Josh Bell

What they've accomplished so far: Bell replaces Ty France but other than that, the Twins haven't been overly active this winter. Outside of catcher Christian Vazquez becoming a free agent, the team is returning most of its roster.

What they still need to do: The starting staff is deep, but the Twins still need some work on their bullpen after trading from it last July. That's the most pressing need.

Urgency Rating: 3