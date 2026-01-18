Former All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly retires after 13 years

Open Extended Reactions

Two-time All-Star reliever Ryan Pressly retired Saturday after a 13-year career in which he collected 117 saves and helped the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series.

"It's bittersweet, but what a ride it's been," Pressly said in a statement announcing his retirement.

Pressly, 37, recorded six saves and allowed only one unearned run over 11 innings during Houston's 2022 postseason run. He compiled two saves and gave up just that one unearned run over 5⅔ innings to help the Astros win the World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

He went 37-39 with a 3.33 ERA and 117 career saves with the Minnesota Twins (2013-18), Astros (2018-24) and Chicago Cubs (2025). He made 667 career appearances -- all in relief -- and struck out 721 batters in 691⅓ innings.

Pressly made All-Star teams with Houston in 2019 and 2021. He was 3-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 14 saves in 47 career postseason appearances.