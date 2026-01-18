Braves say SS Ha-Seong Kim (finger) to be out 4-5 months

Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is expected to be sidelined four to five months after having surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger, the team said.

The Braves said Kim suffered the injury in Korea and had the procedure Sunday in Atlanta.

Kim's return to Atlanta on a one-year, $20 million contract this offseason addressed a major priority for the club.

When the deal was finalized in December, general manager Alex Anthopoulos said he was looking for Kim to return to the production levels he enjoyed with the San Diego Padres and said he wanted him for the long term.

Kim, 30, has a .242 average with 52 homers and 217 RBIs for San Diego (2021-24), Tampa Bay Rays (2025) and Atlanta. He batted .234 with 5 homers and 17 RBIs last season for the Rays and Braves, who claimed him off waivers Sept. 1. Kim didn't make his season debut until July 4 because of right shoulder surgery in late 2024.

The deal for Kim at the time meant Mauricio Dubon, who was acquired from Houston in November, was likely looking at a utility role instead of being the starting shortstop, but those plans could change with Kim sidelined.