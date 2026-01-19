Braves agree with Jorge Mateo after Ha-Seong Kim hurts finger

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Free agent Jorge Mateo and the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to a $1 million, one-year contract.

Mateo plays outfield and infield, and the Braves announced the deal one day after the team said shortstop Ha-Seong Kim is expected to miss four to five months following surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger.

The 30-year-old Mateo hit .177 with one run homer and three RBIs in 83 plate appearances over 42 games last year in his fifth season with the Baltimore Orioles. He didn't play for the Orioles between June 6 and Sept. 5 because of left elbow inflammation.

A six-year major league veteran, Mateo has a .221 average with 30 homers and 121 RBIs for San Diego (2020-21) and Baltimore.

He had a $3.55 million salary last year, and the Orioles declined a $5.5 million option.