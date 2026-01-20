Failed Bichette deal got J.T. Realmuto new Phillies contract

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- J.T. Realmuto started to mourn the loss of a Philadelphia Phillies career that included All-Star and Gold Glove selections and four straight trips to the playoffs.

Then the Phillies failed to reach an agreement with big-money Bo Bichette and pivoted back to their catcher.

"Things got a little hairy there at the end," Realmuto said Tuesday.

After Bichette agreed with the New York Mets on a $126 million, three-year contract, the Phillies rebounded by reaching a $45 million, three-year contract with Realmuto. He gets salaries of $15 million in each of the next three seasons and can earn a maximum $5 million annually in award bonuses.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Realmuto was clearly the best free agent catcher available and bringing him back was a priority.

Just not necessarily the top one.

Realmuto, who turns 35 in March, had all but surrendered hope of a return because the two sides were not only stretched apart on money, but the Phillies had their sights set on other high-priced free agents, specifically negotiating with Bichette.

Once a hopeful deal with Bichette collapsed last week -- Dombrowski called the loss a gut punch -- the Phillies immediately went back to Realmuto.

No hurt feelings, of course.

"There at the end, it got a little stressful where we thought there was a chance we weren't going to be back," Realmuto said. "Obviously, wasn't ideal for us. We made it pretty clear we wanted to be with the Phillies from the start. Luckily, that didn't last too long, and we were able to come together and get a deal done."

Realmuto, headed later in the day to the Phillies spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida, would get $2 million for All-Star election and $1 million for selection, $1 million each for a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger and $2 million for finishing in top 10 of MVP voting.

A three-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Realmuto made his decision a month after designated hitter and NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber also chose to remain with the Phillies, agreeing to a $150 million, five-year deal.

Realmuto hit .257 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs in 134 games last year, when he tied for the major league lead with 132 games at catcher. He was in the final season of a $115.5 million, five-year contract.

Realmuto has a .270 career batting average with 180 homers and 677 RBIs in 12 seasons with the Miami Marlins (2014-18) and Phillies.

Realmuto lamented the reality that catchers aren't necessarily going to rank as the highest-paid players on their team - he noted they're generally not paid what they are worth, compared to other position players.

Realmuto and Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will each earn $15 million in base salary next season. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith and Seattle's Cal Raleigh are the only other two catchers as of Tuesday to top the $10 million salary mark.

"I just enjoy fighting for that," Realmuto said. "I believe in that value."

Realmuto turns 38 headed into a potential next contract and the wear-and-tear on their bodies usually lead to a sharper decline among catchers' offense headed into their 40s. OPS-plus numbers in seasons by a catcher 37 and older are dominated by Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk.

"It wouldn't shock me if you're sitting here in another three years and J.T.'s talking about a multi-year contract beyond that," Dombrowski said.

Manager Rob Thomson punctuated the Phillies' postseason clinchers over the years with a call-and-response in the clubhouse asking Realmuto how many more wins were needed to win the World Series.

Realmuto isn't ready to count down the number of seasons left in his career.

"I don't necessarily look at it as my last contract, yet," Realmuto said. "That doesn't mean it won't be my last contract. As of today, I'm not thinking necessarily that three years is the end."

Infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

Realmuto is happy he's back for another title try with his Phillies teammates.

"Luckily after the Phillies missed out on opportunity there at the end," he said, "they called back and were able to make something happen and improve their offer and get to a place we were happy with."