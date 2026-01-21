Sources: Mets land OF Luis Robert Jr. in deal with White Sox

Luis Robert Jr. homers to extend the White Sox's lead against the Braves. (0:32)

The New York Mets have reached agreement on a trade to acquire center fielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday night.

The White Sox will receive infielder Luisangel Acuna and right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley in the trade, sources said.

The trade comes four days after the Mets signed two-time All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal.

Robert, 28, hit a career-worst .223 last season but also had 14 home runs and a career-best 33 stolen bases. A six-year veteran, he earned an All-Star selection in 2023, when he slugged 38 home runs and 80 RBIs for the White Sox. He also won a Gold Glove in 2020.

Acuna, 23, hit .234 and stole 16 bases in 95 games for the Mets. Pauley, 22, was a 12th-round pick by the Mets in this year's draft.