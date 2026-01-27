Top 100 MLB prospects for 2026: Griffin, McGonigle, more

Open Extended Reactions

With spring training just a few weeks away, it's time to rank the top prospects in Major League Baseball for the 2026 season, with some who will be in the majors to begin the year and others primed to rise through the minors in the years ahead.

This year's top prospect, Konnor Griffin, is the best we've seen in a number of years, and he is one of many prospects projected to have a chance to make a real impact in the big leagues this year. The top 11 players on the list are position players, and all have played in Double-A already, while the next three players behind them are pitchers who made their big league debuts last season. The top 17 on the list is littered with potential 2026 Rookies of the Year, many for likely playoff contenders.

Players who meet MLB rookie eligibility requirements (fewer than 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on the active roster) going into the season are eligible for this list. For a quick overview of the tool grades on the 20-80 scale that are used heavily throughout this list -- and are the industry standard across baseball -- along with other key terms used in the ranking, click here.

Tuesday's list kicks off our 2026 top prospects coverage. Our coverage will continue with a list of the top prospects who didn't make the top 100 on Wednesday; our ranking of all 30 MLB farm systems comes Thursday; and team-by-team prospect lists are scheduled to follow next week.

Now, let's move on to ranking baseball's top 100 prospects entering the 2026 MLB season, starting with a breakout shortstop who is in a tier of his own.

65 FV tier

1. Konnor Griffin, SS, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Hit: 45/50

Game Power: 50/65

Raw Power: 60/70

Speed: 70/70

Fielding: 45/55

Throwing: 65/65

Reminds me of: Fernando Tatis Jr. meets Bobby Witt Jr.

Type: NFL wideout-level athlete who also has high-end skills

I ranked Griffin No. 7 in a tightly packed top tier of 10 players before the 2024 draft, and he was picked No. 9. Just more than a year later, Griffin and Nick Kurtz (the fourth pick, but he signed for the sixth-highest bonus) are the two breakout stars from that group.

Griffin's upside was pretty clear at the time: My tool grades in that predraft report are almost exactly the same as those above. The two main differences from the predraft report to his first full pro season are that Griffin went from a shortstop/outfield tweener for many scouts to a clear shortstop, and he immediately addressed the issues with his swing, allowing his raw tools to show up on the stat sheet. Griffin was seen as a high-variance prospect at draft time, but dominating both A-ball levels and Double-A as a teenager was at least a 95th-percentile outcome.

I was higher than many scouts on Griffin's pitching ability -- he was an early-second-round talent on the mound along the lines of Jack Flaherty -- but he won't pitch in pro ball. I compared Griffin's overall talent at that time to that of Tatis in part because some scouts thought Griffin would move to right field in pro ball. And Griffin's frame and tools are still similar to those of Tatis, while his shortstop fit and power/speed combo obviously echo Witt's, as well. Griffin will get to choose how he deploys his tools at the plate; he'll always push to steal a ton of bases. And because his swing plane is on the flat side right now, he's currently constituted as more of a 55-grade hitter with 60-grade power. But I'm assuming he'll lean more into his 30-homer power upside in exchange for sacrificing some contact in the big leagues.

Griffin is the top prospect in baseball by a mile, and I almost put him in the 70 FV tier, which is the highest I'll put any hypothetical prospect, as that means I expect him to be on MVP ballots with 5-plus WAR seasons every year; I'd need a full season in the big leagues to drop a higher grade on a young player. If I move him to a 70 FV, that would put Griffin in the conversation with Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and other top prospects of this era.

I've held back for now since Griffin is still a teenager and has barely played in the upper minors, but I might make that move just before or after his big league debut once he's more proven against top-level pitching. We don't currently know the limits of what Griffin can do on a baseball field, ranging from being the most talented player in his age group since early in high school to fixing what some swing gurus thought was a fatal flaw to his game in a matter of months. Projecting him to make further adjustments seems like a formality now.

There's chatter he could break camp as the every-day big league shortstop and possibly garner a bonus draft pick for the Pirates if he wins National League Rookie of the Year. That seems early given Griffin's experience, but superstars almost always arrive ahead of schedule -- Juan Soto played 122 career minor league games and debuted as a teenager -- so I'm not going to rule out that this plan works in 2026. Add Griffin to Paul Skenes, with Bubba Chandler also breaking into the big leagues with front-line upside, and you can start to imagine how this team could electrify the Steel City.

60 FV tier

2. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Hit: 50/60

Game Power: 50/60

Raw Power: 60/60

Speed: 50/50

Fielding: 40/45

Throwing: 50/50

Reminds me of: Somewhere on the spectrum of Brice Turang to Jose Ramirez

Type: Incredible hitter with real baserunning/defensive value

You're going to see a lot of blurbs below that mention the historic 2023 MLB draft. We knew the top of the draft (Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford, Dylan Crews, Max Clark and Walker Jenkins) was one of the best of all time, but I was closely tracking the incredible group of prep position players just behind that, assuming there'd be a few stars. Instead, almost every single one of those candidates who went in the first couple of rounds have been arrow-up players since the draft, led by McGonigle. He is one of my prouder predraft "the industry isn't appreciating this guy enough" calls, ranking him 21st before he went 37th and received the 31st-highest bonus in the draft.

Since then, McGonigle has exceeded all of my wildest expectations. My predraft case was that he was a plus hitter with average power, a strong approach and average speed who was a better defender than people gave him credit for, because at 5-foot-10 with average physical tools, he wasn't an NFL combine-style athlete whom scouts prefer. That's a good to very good every-day second baseman, basically.

His speed, defense and arm are still mostly the same as my predraft report, though he has improved enough to be acceptable at shortstop in the big leagues, likely fitting at second base on an every-day basis. McGonigle's career minor league stat line is .308/.410/.512 with 25 homers and 40 stolen bases in 183 games along with almost 39 more walks than strikeouts, all while being young for every level and only playing in the middle infield. I think he'll spend the 2026 season mostly in Triple-A, but it wouldn't surprise me if he bursts through the door to the big leagues to find a spot in that lineup. It isn't crazy to expect a plus batting average, walk rate and power production to all actualize early in his major league career.

3. Jesus Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 18 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Hit: 40/60

Game Power: 30/60

Raw Power: 55/65

Speed: 55/55

Fielding: 45/55

Throwing: 55/55

Reminds me of: There isn't a perfect one, but there's a good bit of Francisco Lindor in here

Type: An almost unbelievably gifted, unique player whose ceiling isn't even clear yet

I sounded the alarm on Made in August 2024 (ranking him the 45th prospect in baseball) after he had completed his historic showing in the Dominican Summer League. All the pieces seemed to be there -- surface stats, visual report, advanced data -- to project him to have a huge 2025 in the United States, but the level of competition would be so much better that you could never be sure.

Made split the 2025 season (which he started as a 17-year-old) between both A-ball levels with a five-game taste of Double-A, posting a .792 OPS with 47 stolen bases. That isn't a giant OPS, but he was the age of a high school senior, and his underlying exit velos (already better than MLB averages!) show that with an adjustment to his swing plane, Made could have impact in-game power with a slight adjustment. He already is a gifted, well-rounded hitter with a good approach, electric bat speed and strong plate coverage. Looking at Lindor's minor league career, he hit 11 home runs in his age-20 season in the upper minors then hit 33 homers in the big leagues as a 23-year-old; that's how it happens for some prospects like this. After a source said in August 2024 that Made could be a superstar, I'm now even more sure that this is true: He might have five plus tools by the end of his blitz through the minor leagues.

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Hit: 45/50

Game Power: 55/65

Raw Power: 70/80

Speed: 40/35

Fielding: 40/45

Throwing: 65/65

Reminds me of: Some Salvador Perez, a bit of Gary Sanchez, maybe a sprinkling of (whispers) Jim Thome

Type: Huge bat speed and raw power from the left side with enough hit tool and acceptable catcher defense

Basallo was a notable prospect in the international signing period of 2021, getting $1.3 million from an Orioles staff that was just entering the higher end of that market. The concern at that point was that he might move to first base, but he had big raw-power potential and a big arm. That's still mostly the case today, but his hittability was much more advanced than expected, and Basallo has improved a lot behind the plate to where he is playable in the big leagues, especially with his plus-plus arm helping out. Just after debuting in the major leagues, he signed an eight-year extension.

In terms of blocking and framing, Basallo is below average but respectable and is capable of improving a bit more. His arm is a true weapon, even though his exchange keeps his pop time from landing in plus-plus territory. In an automatic strike-calling future, this skill set could fit well.

At the plate, Basallo wasn't very good in a 31-game big league sample, but it doesn't worry me long term. His hit tool might play as a 40 or 45 depending on his approach, but it'll come with some walks and a lot of power, likely with some 1B/DH reps to keep his bat in the lineup and keep him fresh.

5. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Texas Rangers

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Hit: 40/50

Game Power: 40/60

Raw Power: 60/70

Speed: 50/45

Fielding: 40/50

Throwing: 60/60

Reminds me of: Fernando Tatis Jr. in an alternate universe

Type: Dynamic and explosive power-over-hit shortstop

Walcott was one of the better prospects in the 2023 international signing period, coming from the Bahamas, then he exploded as a prospect once he entered pro ball. He has been pushed since that time, including spending all of 2025 in Double-A right after he turned 19 years old. He put up big numbers there, with 13 homers, 32 stolen bases and 110 wRC+ (that is, hitting 10% above league average).

Walcott is filling out his 6-foot-4 frame and has massive physical tools: plus-plus power projection, a plus arm and the quickness to still look as if he has a shot to stick at shortstop long term. Rarely have I seen a gifted prospect pushed a little too hard with a minor league assignment then get pushed more and notably improve at the same time the way Walcott did with his approach in 2025 at Double-A. He could stand to lift his swing plane a bit to get to his power more in games, but he also crushes pitches enough that he probably won't even have to do that to hit 20-plus homers. I don't know how the hit/power balance or positional fit will settle, but Walcott continues to look like a potential star.

6. Colt Emerson, SS, Seattle Mariners

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Hit: 40/55

Game Power: 40/55

Raw Power: 50/55

Speed: 50/50

Fielding: 45/50

Throwing: 55/55

Reminds me of: Brice Turang is the best I could find, because there isn't a perfect fit

Type: Strong hit/power combo from what's looking more like a shortstop fit

Emerson was securely in the second cut of prep position players in the 2023 draft, seen as an advanced hitter with some power and athleticism who probably wasn't a shortstop. That's why he lasted until the 22nd pick -- then immediately looked like a steal as his exit velos and approach were both better than expected early in pro ball.

Emerson turned 20 years old midway through the 2025 season as he was moving from High-A to Double-A then got a taste of Triple-A at the end of the year. As he got distance from a broken foot in 2024, Emerson looked better at shortstop, even above average at times. I think there's enough power here (between a 50 and a 55) for 20 homers annually while also posting above-average contact/on-base numbers, stealing a few bags and playing as an average shortstop.

I think he will get a chance to break camp with the big league team but probably needs most of 2026 to face upper-level pitching before I'm confident Emerson will stick in the big leagues.

Age: 23 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Hit: 50/60

Game Power: 45/50

Raw Power: 45/50

Speed: 60/55

Fielding: 45/50

Throwing: 55/55

Reminds me of: Shades of Geraldo Perdomo

Type: Above-average tools with incredible feel for the game

Wetherholt was almost completely unknown to scouts when he showed up at West Virginia. They learned his name quickly when he posted a 1.304 OPS, 16 homers and 36 stolen bases in 55 games as a sophomore playing shortstop and batting left-handed. His draft spring was interrupted by injury, but he was similarly productive before going at No. 7 to the Cardinals, despite predraft rumors he was an underslot target for the Guardians with the No. 1 pick.

Wetherholt has solid-average raw power, above-average to plus speed and an above-average arm at a listed 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. It's a nice set of physical tools. But his baseball-specific skills and feel for the game separate him: He is above-average to plus at bat-to-ball, pitch selection and getting to his power in games as well as on the basepaths and defensively at shortstop. There were some durability questions tied to his injuries in college, but that wasn't an issue in 2025. Wetherholt should be big-league-ready at some point in 2026, and I'll bet he quickly becomes a fan favorite for Cardinals fans.

8. Max Clark, CF, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Hit: 40/60

Game Power: 40/50

Raw Power: 50/55

Speed: 70/70

Fielding: 45/50

Throwing: 55/55

Reminds me of: A little bit of Pete Crow-Armstrong and a little bit of Kenny Lofton, but not quite that kind of defender

Type: Well-rounded combination of all five tools and solid feel

Walker Jenkins and Clark were seen as the top two players in the loaded 2023 prep class for years in advance, and it's still looking that way after they both went in the top five picks, although some others have risen to join them near the top of that class. Clark is a filled-out 6-footer with plus-plus speed, an above-average arm, plus contact skills, above-average raw power and an excellent approach.

Clark is leaning more into his power than some expected at draft time, hitting nine homers in 2024 and 14 last season with a power spike once he reached Double-A. He might post plus OBPs and hit 20 homers annually while stealing 20 to 30 bases and playing a roughly average center field; he has the speed to be above average in the field but hasn't taken that step forward just yet. It wouldn't surprise me if Clark is knocking on the door in September 2026.

9. Walker Jenkins, CF, Minnesota Twins

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Hit: 50/60

Game Power: 45/60

Raw Power: 55/60

Speed: 60/55

Fielding: 45/50

Throwing: 50/50

Reminds me of: A little bit of Kyle Tucker and J.D. Drew

Type: Incredible hitter with real tools but durability issues

MLB Prospect Rankings: Terms To Know For the top tier of prospects, I present their tools as 45/60 meaning presently it's a 45 and projects to a 60 at maturity. 50 is major league average (which is a really good present tool for a minor leaguer), 55 is above average, 45 is below average, 60 is called plus (one standard deviation above average), 70 is plus-plus (two standard deviations), and 80 (three) is the top of the 20-80 scale, where just a handful of players in the big leagues reside. These tools also scale to commonly used numbers. For game power, 50 equates to 15-18 homers per year, 55 is 19-22, 60 is about 25, 65 is about 30, etc. while run grades equate to specific times on a stopwatch, a 50 hit tool is about a .260 batting average, average fastball velocity is 92-94 depending on your role and handedness, and so on. Other tools like throwing for position players or off-speed pitches are more based on visual evaluations, but there are some objective figures to round observations up or down. This 20-80 scale also applies to the FV (future value) used to sum up a player's overall value. A 50 PV (present value) is a 2.0 to 2.5 WAR player. FV of a prospect who is big league ready maps to this pretty well: the top tier (65 FV this year) of prospects are projected to have multiple peak seasons of 4-to-5 WAR while the MVP winner is usually around 7-8 WAR. The further down in the minors you go, it becomes a tiered system of ranking prospects based on their trade value relative to top-tier prospects. To give further context, I've also included some categories along with tool grades. First, "type," which categorizes a player for comparison among other players. I tend to round up on certain types (plus tools, plus makeup, middling stats) and round down on others (now velocity, teenaged right-handers). The second is "reminds me of." This isn't a true comparison, because most players don't have a one-for-one perfect analog. There's also a lot of uncertainty with prospects, so it's by default looking at the rosier potential outcomes compared to some current MLB players. Its intent is to explain a player's ranking in a handful of simple words by saying they remind me of a current All-Star and have that as their high-risk upside, but you can also see why a lower-risk player might rank higher.

Jenkins was the No. 5 pick in the loaded 2023 MLB draft, but for many scouts, he was a No. 1-level talent in most drafts if not for the durability questions that continue plaguing him to this day. He has had quad, hamstring and ankle issues in addition to a broken hamate bone while playing 82 and 84 games across the past two seasons.

He is one of the best prospects in the minors in the batter's box -- a 55- or 60-grade hitter with an excellent approach and 60-grade raw power that he gets to in-game quite effectively who also can take an extra bag with his 55- or 60-grade speed.

Jenkins is good in center field, but it wouldn't shock me if he moves to a corner to take some stress off of his legs. He likely will open the season in Triple-A and should be big-league-ready at some point in 2026.

10. Aidan Miller, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Hit: 40/50

Game Power: 40/60

Raw Power: 60/65

Speed: 55/55

Fielding: 40/45

Throwing: 60/60

Reminds me of: Josh Donaldson

Type: Power-and-patience shortstop who likely slides over the third base

Miller emerged as a big draft prospect early in his high school career, showing plus bat speed and raw power potential with a Donaldson-like bat waggle. Miller slid a bit in his draft spring due to a poorly timed hand injury, going No. 27 to the Phillies in the loaded prep position-player group in the 2023 draft then almost immediately looking like a steal.

In his abbreviated spring, Miller appeared to be backing up a bit athletically toward becoming a third-base-only fit while also being almost a year older than some of his draft peers (a bad long-term indicator) and being a power-over-hit type already. The next season, a fully healthy Miller was posting some plus run times and playing a viable defensive shortstop, suddenly young for his minor league level and raking. Many evaluators believe Miller settles as a fringy defensive shortstop who would be a bit above average at third base.

His above-average to plus speed is apparent on the basepaths as shown by his 59 stolen bases last season. Miller could lean more into his power with more loft to his swing path, but I have a feeling what he's doing is already optimized for him and he'll naturally find his way to 25 homers with a strong on-base rate along with real value in the field and on the bases.

11. Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Age: 19 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Hit: 35/55

Game Power: 35/55

Raw Power: 55/60

Speed: 45/40

Fielding: 35/45

Throwing: 65/65

Reminds me of: The vibes of Hanley Ramirez

Type: Gifted hit/power/arm combo, but limited lateral quickness is a factor

De Vries was the top player in the 2024 international signing class, and the Padres did the thing they do with such players by pushing him with an aggressive minor league assignment. At 17, the age of a high school junior, he played in Single-A and beat league average by most measures, so he opened 2025 in High-A months after turning 18 years old. Shockingly, De Vries was traded at the deadline in the Mason Miller deal, making him one of the top prospects dealt in a long time, maybe back to when Yoan Moncada was included in the first Chris Sale trade.

De Vries is incredibly gifted in the batter's box, a switch hitter with plus raw power potential and great feel for getting to it in games. He also has at least average, if not above, contact and on-base skills -- especially when you adjust for his age versus level. That could degrade a bit as he faces better pitching and his power-focused approach forces him to make a choice.

The bigger question here is where De Vries fits defensively, because his lateral quickness and long speed are below average, to the point where his arm can't save him, and it seems unlikely he'll stay at shortstop on the current trajectory. He also is young enough to shift this narrative with lots of work, but I'd guess he ends up at third base long term, where his bat will easily profile in an every-day role.

12. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 23 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Four-Seam Fastball: 60/65

Slider: 45/55

Changeup: 50/55

Command: 45/50

Reminds me of: Right-handed Blake Snell

Type: Two-way, two-sport prospect with a dominating fastball who's on the verge of becoming a front-line arm

Chandler was a high-level switch-hitting shortstop, right-handed pitcher and quarterback prospect in high school; then, within two years of getting $3 million from the Pirates in the 2021 draft, he was just a pitcher. That's also about when he entered the running for being the top pitching prospect in the sport. He had an uneven showing in 2025 in Triple-A but performed more in line with his talent in seven appearances in the big leagues at the end of the year: 4.02 ERA, 3.60 xERA, 9 K/9, 1 BB/9.

Chandler has one of the best fastballs in the minor leagues, sitting 96-100 and hitting 102 mph, while his big extension helps create a good shape to his heater. His changeup and slider/cutter hybrid are both above-average pitches, and there's a softer slurve as a fourth look.

Given his athleticism (evidenced by his background and his extension), 6-foot-3 frame and three strong pitch shapes, all the pieces are here for the modern checklist of a potential front-line starter, even if his command/execution might not be fully baked yet. The track record of legitimate position-player prospects turning into front-line arms is strong, so Chandler narrowly wins the title of top pitching prospect on this year's list.

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Age: 24 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Fastball: 50/55

Cutter: 50/55

Sweeper: 55/60

Curveball: 50/55

Changeup: 45/50

Command: 45/50

Reminds me of: Dylan Cease

Type: Two-way athlete with three breaking pitches makes for a modern potential front-line starter

McLean was a two-way prospect in high school and college (although he only dabbled as a hitter in pro ball), with huge raw power and a third-base fit, but big questions on his hit tool. In college, as his hit tool became a bigger question, it became clear that his athleticism on the mound and pitch shapes fit perfectly with modern thinking around the most important traits to look for in potential standout pitching prospects.

The theory goes that being a supinator (i.e., a bias toward cutting the ball) and athletic ability are the two things you can't teach but that you can often teach the other stuff that matters if those two things are present. The athleticism allows the team to project command and mechanical adjustability while expecting a big arm-speed/velocity ceiling, and the supination bias means he can develop three strong breaking ball shapes.

Having that combination, plus arm speed, three breaking ball shapes and the outside chance to develop a seam-shifted sinker and/or kick changeup (also easier to accomplish as a supinator) is a version of the scouting/development playbook about a half-dozen teams have been running with limited competition over the last five to seven years.

For reference for the Mets fans reading this, Clay Holmes literally did all of those things but has only average fastball velocity, so he's more of a No. 3/No. 4 starter. Seeing a path for command and new pitch shapes is a big reason the Mets thought he could transition from reliever to starter at age 32.

As you might have guessed, McLean is the perfect example of this, going in the third round two years in a row because maybe only half the league was clued into these concepts in 2022-23 but also McLean threw only 57⅓ innings in three seasons of college while handing out 34 walks. The journey from solving these development challenges is why McLean went from intriguing breakout pick to consensus top-100 prospect to standout rookie in the last few years. He and Chandler are both proven two-way athletes with repertoires like other front-line starters and are a toss-up for the top pitching prospect in the sport.

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Four-Seam Fastball: 55/55

Slider: 45/50

Splitter: 70/70

Command: 45/50

Reminds me of: On the spectrum of Michael Wacha to Kevin Gausman

Type: Superhigh release with above-average velocity and hellacious splitter

I can already feel some pushback from readers that Yesavage, postseason hero, is behind two other rookies who haven't accomplished as much in the big leagues. If you read the previous two blurbs, you'll see why Yesavage lost this coin flip. When looking at the front-line starters in the majors, a lot of them are former pro prospects as position players (Yesavage wasn't) and almost all of the right-handed versions are breaking ball dominant. There's long been a scouting bias against right-handers whose changeups are well ahead of their breaking balls (see the Ryan Sloan blurb below for an interesting exception) as that makes it harder for the right-handed pitcher to have an out pitch against right-handed hitters.

Yesavage is an exception in a few ways. His splitter is either a 70- or 80-grade pitch; his fastball is an above-average pitch; his command works in a starting role; and his slider is close to average. His superhigh release and backup slider shape gives him some baked-in deception, possibly for the long term.

When projecting what these three pitchers will look like five years from now, it is just much easier to see the various possible surprising outcomes being positive for Chandler and McLean and being less positive for Yesavage. Wacha is an example of a changeup-over-breaking ball righty who started his career hot (and as a rookie in the playoffs) then settled as a solid-not-spectacular starter, while Gausman is another collegiate first-round pick who is the exception to the scouting rule, becoming a longtime front-line starter while throwing breaking stuff about 10% of the time for his career. This is a ranking of the future performance, given what we know about their past. Yesavage wins the past and maybe even 2026 among these three, but this ranking (and the feedback from scouts that led to it) is a bet that he is likely to slightly lose that advantage in 2027-31 (the years until all three are likely to hit free agency).

55 FV tier

15. Carson Benge, CF, New York Mets

Age: 23 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Hit: 45/50

Game Power: 50/55

Raw Power: 55/60

Speed: 60/60

Fielding: 45/50

Throwing: 65/65

Reminds me of: In the area of Brandon Nimmo and Jarren Duran

Type: Strong hit/power/speed combo in center field

Benge was the No. 19 pick in the 2024 draft out of Oklahoma State, with the predraft scouting report saying he was an outfield tweener with medium power who could really hit (and also dabbled in pitching). Benge raked in 2025, going from High-A to Triple-A, hitting 15 homers, stealing 22 bases and posting an .857 OPS as a 22-year-old.

He has also improved his defensive outlook to now likely being an average defensive center fielder, in part because he's running a bit better than he did in college. He also has an easy plus arm and hadn't played much center field before pro ball.

Offensively, I think his hit tool could range from 50 to 60 and his power could too, depending on how he wants to approach it. Benge has a pretty swing but is limited a bit by hard fastballs at the top of the zone, which could make his first trip through the league a bit of a challenge. There's a shot he has five above-average-to-plus tools and could become a fan favorite by the middle of 2026.

16. Kade Anderson, LHP, Seattle Mariners

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Four-Seam Fastball: 50/55

Slider: 50/60

Curveball: 45/50

Changeup: 50/55

Command: 45/50

Reminds me of: Max Fried

Type: Four-pitch lefty with feel and front-line potential

Anderson was a known prospect in high school, but a Tommy John surgery in April 2022 limited how much scouts could see him, pushing him to LSU. He was good in a swing role as a freshman in 2024, but then was electric as the Tigers' top starter in 2025, eventually becoming the No. 3 pick in the draft (and No. 1 player on my draft board).

Anderson's arm slot, frame, delivery, big-breaking curveball and front-line potential remind me of Fried, and their stuff is similar, but Anderson's pitch shapes are slightly different. Both were also elite prospects for most of high school and had a Tommy John surgery early in their career. I trust the Mariners' dev staff to tease out a Fried-like outcome if it can be found in Anderson.

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Hit: 50/55

Game Power: 55/60

Raw Power: 60/65

Speed: 45/40

Fielding: 40/45

Throwing: 50/50

Reminds me of: A right-handed Michael Busch or maybe the Brewers Andrew Vaughn?

Type: A gifted hitter who has grown into big power but is just OK defensively

Stewart was the 32nd pick in the 2022 draft out of a south Florida high school after being a notable prospect for almost his entire prep career. The report now reads pretty similarly to how it did then: a gifted hitter with above-average raw power who might be a third baseman. The main difference is that the 55-grade power projections are now giving way to 60 or 65 grades.

Stewart is trending toward first base but third base is still a possibility if he can improve his lateral mobility, which it sounds like has been the focus this winter. His hands and arm are enough if Stewart's mobility improves, but he'll likely end up at first base at some point in his career.

18. Thomas White, LHP, Miami Marlins

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Four-Seam Fastball: 55/60

Slider: 55/65

Changeup: 50/60

Command: 35/45

Reminds me of: Cole Hamels physically, Cole Ragans/Carlos Rodon hybrid in terms of stuff/command

Type: Long-limbed lefty with electric stuff, but the command isn't quite there yet

White was the first pitcher in his draft class to pop on the national stage, clearly separating from the pack as a freshman at a Massachusetts prep school. He narrowly got the second-highest bonus among prep pitchers in the loaded 2023 draft, $4.1 million as the 35th pick.

He flashed three plus pitches, but his command backed up in his draft year. That report is still largely the case, but White threw nearly 100 innings each of the last two years and reached Triple-A at the end of the 2025 season. He's on the verge of the big leagues and could handle a full MLB starter's workload by 2027, so he could be dominating in shorter stints to control his innings between Triple-A and the big leagues this season as long as he shows progress with command; he'll stay in the minors all year if he doesn't. There's a good bit of reliever risk, and some bust potential, but it's likely White is a big league pitcher of consequence -- and probably soon.

19. Rainiel Rodriguez, C, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Hit: 30/50

Game Power: 40/60

Raw Power: 60/65

Speed: 40/40

Fielding: 40/50

Throwing: 50/50

Reminds me of: Shea Langeliers

Type: Stout backstop with big in-game pop and a solid glove

I heard buzz about Rodriguez's standout spring training showing in March while watching draft prospects in Florida, so I wasn't shocked when he built on a strong pro debut in the Dominican Summer League with 20 homers in 84 games across three domestic levels in 2025.

He is a filled-out 5-foot-10 but also athletic in the way a catcher needs to be; he already is a pretty good framer, solid blocker and makes the most of solid-average arm strength in shutting down the running game.

The selling point here is Rodriguez's big raw power and how good he is at getting to it in games. All the in-game power traits are here along with easy plus raw power and solid feel for contact and pitch selection. It's still just the lower minors, but all the pieces are here to project an above-average every-day catcher who might hit 30 homers one day. The main hesitation is that the development path of young catchers is almost never linear.

20. George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Hit: 35/45

Game Power: 45/55

Raw Power: 50/60

Speed: 55/55

Fielding: 50/55

Throwing: 55/55

Reminds me of: Willy Adames, if it clicks

Type: Power-over-hit shortstop who can hit 20 homers and play above-average defense

Lombard was the No. 26 pick in the 2023 draft out of a south Florida high school, coming from a baseball family: his father George Lombard Sr. was a six-year MLB veteran who is now the bench coach for the Tigers and his brother Jacob is a likely first-rounder in the 2026 draft from the same high school. Lombard's feel for the game is evident especially on the bases and on defense, and he has good tools but excellent outcomes, with above-average defense at shortstop. He stole 35 bases last season.

At the plate, Lombard projects for above-average-to-plus raw power and has a swing geared to get to it in games, even if he hasn't posted big homer totals yet. That's not unusual for minor league shortstops: Lombard hit nine homers last year, but Adames never hit more than 11 homers in a season in the minors but has eclipsed 20 homers six times and 30 homers three times in the big leagues. His issue, similar to Adames', is that this limits his contact ceiling, projecting as a 45-grade hitter which is roughly a .240 average. Lots of 3-win shortstops hit in the .240s or .250s but not many are below that, so Lombard is toeing the line of his offensive approach working, but I think it will.

21. Josue De Paula, LF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Yordan Alvarez, if it clicks

De Paula doesn't offer much in the way of defensive value or foot speed (even though he stole 32 bases last year), but he's ranked up here because of his rare offensive upside. De Paula's home run figures are still a bit low (12 in 2025), in part because his swing plane is still a bit flatter than the ideal for his 30-homer potential, but that's often the last adjustment for power hitters. Even if De Paula doesn't make that adjustment, he could settle for 20-something homers and a high OBP. He should open 2026 in Double-A and will likely be knocking on the door of the big leagues by the end of the year.

Age: 23 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Fastball-heavy, command-oriented; basically a lefty version of Joe Ryan

Tolle went 50th in the 2024 draft out of TCU, then took a huge step forward in 2025, rising all the way to the big leagues. He raised his arm slot a bit and gained roughly 4 mph on his fastball, which helped to sharpen his off-speed stuff a bit, as well.

Tolle's fastball is his bread and butter, a plus pitch, one he threw 53% of the time in the minors and 64% of the time in seven big league appearances. His cutter, slider and changeup are all around average. His likely outcomes range from No. 2 to No. 4 starter.

23. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 23 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Power-and-patience type who should hit 20-something homers and steal some bases

Bazzana was the top pick in the 2024 draft from a closely packed top tier of talent and has held serve to his prospect status, though Nick Kurtz and Konnor Griffin have now clearly passed him from that group while Chase Burns, J.J. Wetherholt and Jac Caglianone are now in the conversation with Bazzana.

Bazzana is very selective at the plate and can pull/lift the ball to get to all of his raw power. He's also a plus runner who will steal some bags and play a decent defensive second base. He comes with a high floor due to his power, speed and patience, but a lower upside than many players in this area of the rankings due to his stature/build and position.

24. Ryan Sloan, RHP, Seattle Mariners

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A potential front-line arm who took a huge step forward in his first full pro season

Sloan had some late-first-round buzz but eventually got an overslot $3 million bonus out of an Illinois high school in the second round of the 2024 draft. In the first round, teams will often steer clear of pitchers whose changeup is well ahead of their breaking pitch, but Sloan uniquely had the traits, namely a cut shape to his fastball, to suggest there's a good breaking pitch in there waiting to come out.

As you might guess from his ranking and surface stats in his first full season, Sloan and the Mariners cracked that challenge quickly. He now has an above-average cutter and sweeper in addition to his above-average to plus splitter and 93-96 mph fastball that peaks at 99 mph. Sloan's delivery, build and command have all been at or above predraft expectations, and now the question is whether he's more of a steady No. 3 starter or can turn into a front-line arm.

Age: 22 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Lefty-hitting catcher with power

Jensen was a local high school player the Royals gave a little over $1 million to in the 2021 draft. He has steadily improved defensively and in his bat-to-ball ability since then to be either average or just a tick below.

He has always been a strong athlete for a catcher with a plus arm, a good eye at the plate and above-average to plus raw power projection. Because he could be a reliable every-day catcher who offers offense that's above league average, there's some real upside for seasons of 3-plus WAR, possibly as soon as 2026, though I think he'll land more often with a WAR that starts with a 2.

26. Luis Pena, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Well-rounded, young potential shortstop

Pena signed in the same international class as Jesus Made, so the two will likely be connected for the rest of their careers, but that underrates Pena. He's one of the bigger success stories in recent memory, going from an $800,000 signee to a top 100 prospect in roughly one year. He is a plus runner with a shot to stick at shortstop, but he's trending more like a second baseman at the moment.

Since he's just a bit older than the recent high school class, it's reasonable to describe him as splitting the difference in tools profile between the top pick Eli Willits (hit over power, shortstop, fine pro debut) and No. 4 pick Ethan Holliday (power over hit, likely third baseman, weak pro debut) but with much more pro performance. Pena might hit 20 homers one day, depending on how his hitting approach develops, so he'd profile anywhere in the infield.

27. Andrew Painter, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: 6-foot-7 potential front-line starter, but with some questions

Painter was one of the most notable arms in his class early in his high school career and held that status through to the 2021 draft when the Phillies took him 13th. He took another jump forward when his velo spiked into the triple digits in 2022, and he got to Double-A soon after turning 19 years old.

In 2023, he was threatening to break camp with the big league team but then injuries hit. Between rehab and elbow surgery, Painter missed all of the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons, returning in the 2024 Arizona Fall League and the 2025 regular season. His stuff last season was similar to peak levels in 2022, but his off-speed command wasn't quite back and he spent the season in Triple-A, so there were some hiccups.

Taking a step back, Painter has four above-average pitches (95-98, touching 100 mph fastball, cutter, slider, changeup) and the components for starter-level command with a real shot to break camp in the Phillies' rotation in 2026. In my opinion, he should de-emphasize his sweeper (the slowest of his three breaking pitches) from his second-most-used pitch to fourth or fifth, but should get a bigger boost to his performance from simply being another year away from his surgery and long layoff.

28. A.J. Ewing, CF, New York Mets

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: The rare plus-plus runner in center field who also has power upside

This is an aggressive ranking but is basically where I think Ewing will be on consensus by midseason, so it shouldn't look that silly by the next update. He transitioned to a full-time outfielder in 2025 and is a plus-plus runner with an above-average arm while projecting for above-average defense in center.

He only hit three home runs in 2025 across three levels, but Ewing is more than just the slap-hitting type you may assume given what I've mentioned so far. He was 20 years old for the whole 2025 season and at a listed 5-foot-11, he already had slightly above-average exit velos relative to current big leaguers. His pull and lift numbers are almost all average to above for his age, suggesting an in-game power spike could be coming soon. His raw contact and pitch selection indicators are all above average to plus, so adding in the impact of his speed is how you get to his 2025 numbers of a .315 average and .401 on-base percentage.

On top of that, Ewing stole 70 bases last season at an 86% clip; his baserunning value alone, if translated to the big leagues, would be worth roughly 1.0 WAR on its own. The risk is Ewing doesn't boost his homer total, his hit tool doesn't play quite as well as expected, and he settles in the category of occasional second-division starter/regular strong fourth outfielder, though the upside is a couple seasons of a 3-to-4 WAR, impactful center fielder with a wide base of contributions. There tend to be at least one, if not a few, surprise 2.5-plus WAR center fielders each season, and Ewing has a stronger case than most of them had as prospects.

29. Alfredo Duno, C, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Middle linebacker build with massive power, strong approach and traits to stick as a catcher

Duno signed before the 2023 season but due to injuries played only 77 pro games in '23 and '24. He was a real prospect entering 2025 because of his performance, position and huge exit velos, but he took a big step forward in 2025. He played 113 games in Single-A as a 19-year-old the whole season with more walks than strikeouts and 18 homers (one behind Eric Bitonti for the most at across the three Single-A leagues) playing only catcher.

He projects for plus-plus raw power and already has the pull/lift traits to project to get to most or all of that power in games. His pitch selection is plus, so the only offensive concern is bat-to-ball ability, which is below average but not bad.

Defensively, Duno has a plus arm and normal areas for improvement as a receiver, but plenty of quickness to project that happening. If he can stay healthy and how he continues to progress are the main questions here, but young catchers don't tend to develop linearly.

30. Josuar Gonzalez, SS, San Francisco Giants

Age: 18 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Type: Exciting young shortstop who could take a Jesus Made-level leap this season

Gonzalez was the top prospect to sign from last January's international signees, ranking 177th last season before he played a game, but he's much higher now because of a loud debut in the Dominican Summer League. (The Giants once again signed the top prospect in this year's cycle and SS Luis Hernandez will also rank in the Nos. 101-200 area.)

Gonzalez produced 19 extra-base hits in 52 games along with 33 stolen bases, with more walks than strikeouts while playing only shortstop. He's a plus runner who looks like he can stick at shortstop defensively. At the plate, he has above-average contact skills and power potential, so the pieces are here to be in the top 10 at this time next year -- particularly if he skips the complex league and performs well in 2026 in Single-A.

31. Jonah Tong, RHP, New York Mets

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Fastball/changeup righty starter with the right ingredients to make it work

Tong was a lightly regarded prep prospect when he went in the seventh round as a Canadian-born pitcher out of a Georgia baseball academy in 2022. I was at an event a couple of months before the draft, saw him while looking for other players and I put him in the $150,000 to $250,000 bonus area that he ended up in. After signing, his velocity jumped a few ticks as he filled out, his changeup became an out pitch, and his breaking stuff sharpened.

Tong gets huge extension and throws from a high arm slot which helps create velocity and ride on his heater; both are plus pitches. His slow curveball plays a bit below average and is his most-used breaking pitch but I think his cutter could be his most effective option with his slider also an option; all three play in the 45-to-50-grade area, so the shape that works best in a given situation is the right choice.

Tong represents almost the opposite type of pitcher from what I broke down in the writeup for his teammate Nolan McLean above, quite similar to Trey Yesavage, and I feel better about Tong settling in that Michael Wacha-type area long term as a No. 3 starter who may be a little streaky.

32. Jett Williams, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A squatty speedster with an unclear positional fit and great feel for getting to his power

Williams was traded from the Mets as the headliner in the Freddy Peralta deal recently. Normally, I would brag that I guessed Williams would be the headliner when the deal was rumored to be close, but I won't this time because Williams has a lot of similarities with the kinds of position players the Brewers acquire in various markets. There are lots of examples of shorter, hit-over power, up-the-middle defensive fits (though not usually slam-dunk shortstops), with plus speed as part of a wide base of skills: Jesus Made, Luis Pena, Sal Frelick, Tyler Black, Luis Lara, Caleb Durbin, Joey Ortiz, and Brice Turang all fit that description.

Williams is an easily plus runner who probably fits best at second base or center field long term. He has above-average contact skills but will likely choose to give some of that up to lean into getting to all of his average raw power. A 5-foot-7 speedster who stole 34 bases last season but also may hit 20 homers in the big leagues is a unique profile, but the Brewers tend to do a lot of things uniquely.

Williams had a wrist issue in 2024 that limited him to 33 games and his offensive approach could take some time to work in the big leagues, but there's a high floor here of at least a strong utility player with the upside of a number of 3-win WAR seasons, possibly as soon as 2026.

33. Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Maxed out physically and first base only, but he mashes like he'll be a star

Velazquez was a well-known position player early in his high school career in Southern California, but the discussion was more around questions on whether he could stick as a catcher instead of which degree of a special hitter he was. The doubts about his catching ability intensified as the draft approached and he was a second-round prospect for some teams, eventually going 23rd to the Guardians in 2023.

He caught one pro game in his career and was good at the plate in 2024 (.347 OBP and 11 homers as a teenager) but then broke out in 2025, mostly in High-A but also 28 games in Double-A: .265/.342/.497 with 22 homers. His exit velos are plus for the big leagues and his in-game metrics (50% hard hit rate, 21% barrel rate) are also plus while his contact/approach metrics are above average and he's still just 20 years old.

You can knock Velazquez for the positional profile and lack of margin for error in his projection, but this suggests in 2027 that Cleveland will have a first baseman with an above-average OBP and 25- to 30-homer upside. He is the age of the 2026 draft collegiate hitters and by draft time likely will have conquered Double-A, which would put him ahead of all but the handful of potential star talents at up-the-middle positions; that's why he's ranked here.

34. Caleb Bonemer, SS, Chicago White Sox

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Above-average hit/power combo, likely at third base

Here's another aggressive ranking that I think will be a consensus opinion by midseason. Bonemer likely moves to third base eventually, but the combination of him being above average at basically every measurable skill in the batter's box while offering some baserunning/defensive value and performing well while young for his level gives a nice case for another breakout season.

There are a lot of outcomes where Bonemer becomes a solid every-day player -- think two-ish WAR for a number of years in a row, something like Alec Bohm, Isaac Paredes, or Josh Jung -- but Bonemer is showing these signs as young or younger than any of them did, so there's a chance he ends up outshining the whole group.

35. Bryce Rainer, SS, Detroit Tigers

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Lefty-hitting shortstop with 25- to 30-homer upside but a limited track record

This is somewhat speculative as Rainer's debut pro season was cut short by shoulder surgery after only 35 career pro games, but he was a consensus top talent early in his high school career and was the 11th pick in the 2024 draft out of a Southern California high school.

He's an above-average runner, is likely to stick at shortstop and has a plus arm that was into the mid-90s on the mound in high school.

Rainer's selling point offensively is plus to plus-plus raw power projection with his short pro debut already showing above-average exit velos relative to MLB averages. He was productive in line with expectations in that short sample -- 13% walk rate, 5 homers, 9 stolen bases, .831 OPS -- so his performance in 2026 will go a long way to answering the main question here: is his hit tool good enough to get to his power in games and justify this ranking? One prominent example of a mixed summer showcase performance, strong draft spring in high school leading to mixed predraft takes that were answered loudly in pro ball, was Roman Anthony; the Tigers are hoping for an outcome like that.

36. Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Hit-over-power shortstop who can really pick it

Arias ranked 102nd on last year's list and was picked as most likely to jump on next year's list, so maybe I just should've snuck him onto the list in the first place? Arias is a gifted shortstop despite below-average straight line speed because all of the defensive elements -- footwork, internal clock, instincts, throwing from different platforms, etc. -- work together beautifully.

He's a plus hitter for contact with a solid approach and the main concern in his profile being how much power he will get to in games. I have him graded for 10-15 homers at maturity and he hit eight homers last season; he isn't bad but also isn't especially good at lifting or pulling the ball right now, but there's enough here to punish a mistake.

There may not be superstar upside, but Arias is likely to be an every-day shortstop as soon as 2027, and he's at least a really good utility guy.

37. Eduardo Quintero, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Well-rounded center fielder who might be above average at everything

Quintero was 106th on last year's list and an honorable mention for most likely to jump on next year's list after a strong season split between the complex and Single-A. He followed that up with a 2025 season split across both A-ball levels hitting 19 homers and stealing 47 bases while getting on base at a .415 clip.

His raw power, bat-to-ball ability, and raw foot speed are all around average, but Quintero makes the most of them, putting up big numbers while being young for his level. As is, his hit/power/speed/defense in center field tools are all average to a tick above to go with his plus arm.

38. Eduardo Tait, C, Minnesota Twins

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Lefty-hitting catcher with huge tools and star potential, but a long way to go

Tait was the headliner in the Jhoan Duran trade with the Phillies at the deadline and offers the big tools and upside you'd want to justify moving a player like Duran.

He has plus-plus arm strength and raw power potential from the left side, but some refinement is needed to reach his potential. Tait's arm strength doesn't show up in his caught stealing numbers because of inconsistent mechanics/accuracy and while he has the tools to be an average receiver, he needs to clean up his footwork.

At the plate, Tait chases too much, but a lot of that comes early in the count, suggesting he can make improvements on that front. His power is already massive as a teenager and he hit 14 homers last season despite a flatter swing plane because he can pull and lift the ball in games pretty well. Obviously there's some work to do here, but there's star potential with tools on par with the best catching prospects in recent memory, like Gary Sanchez. Tait is basically the same age as the recent high school draftees -- he would've gone in the top few picks, if not No. 1 -- but has already conquered Single-A and done fine in a 37-game sample at High-A.

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Above average or plus at everything except making contact, but that concern is big

Williams was the 28th pick in the 2021 draft out of a Southern California high school because of his Dansby Swanson vibes and quickly got a lot stronger after the draft, hitting 19 homers in 2022 in Single-A. The next few years, he continued leaning into that power approach (20-23 homers every year) and now he's 32 games into his big league career, possibly as the Rays' every-day shortstop for 2026.

He's an above-average runner and defender at shortstop with a plus arm and plus raw power that comes with the in-game lift to put the ball over the fence. His contact rates in the minors were around 40-grade but even a tick worse with two strikes while his Triple-A strikeout rate (34%) spiked in the big leagues (42%). This isn't just a situation where you say he's a 35-grade hitter and the other tools stay the same on your report; a 30- or 35-grade hit tool means the whole offensive profile could come tumbling down like a house of cards. Williams could also be an adjustment or two away from solving this issue, but rival teams aren't optimistic, either. It's hard to ignore a potential All-Star shortstop who has already debuted, but Williams still has the distinct possibility of being a bust.

40. Zyhir Hope, RF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Massive power and plus speed, but hit tool and defense are questions

Hope was a low-profile draft prospect, signing for $400,000 in the 11th round in 2023 out of a Virginia high school by the Cubs. He was dealt with Jackson Ferris for Michael Busch in what looked like a low-profile deal at the time but could have three impact players in it.

Hope's rise came from a huge jump in raw power that immediately started to show up in games without much loss in speed. He has 25- to 30-homer upside despite hitting just 13 home runs last season as Hope has all the components for his power numbers to spike soon. He is a plus runner now but may lose a step given his muscular, 5-foot-10 build and while his plus arm will play anywhere, his defensive reads will limit him to right field.

The main issue is Hope's bat-to-ball ability which is a tick or two below average. Walks, power and stolen bases (he swiped 27 last season) are still a compelling pitch, adding Hope as the third Dodgers outfield prospect on this list, stuck behind a pretty accomplished big league lineup.

41. Eli Willits, SS, Washington Nationals

Age: 18 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Type: Everything you want from a modern shortstop, with power as the question

Willits was a somewhat surprising No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB draft to many, but I had him a hair behind Ethan Holliday in my final rankings. Those two will be tied together for a long time as the top two prep players in the draft, both coming from Oklahoma high schools and families with long pro bloodlines; I spoke to both prospects and their big league fathers before the draft.

The sales pitch for Willits is much more compelling than Holliday's is for modern teams relying on a draft model. The most important element is that Willits was among the youngest players in the whole draft after reclassifying from the 2026 class, just turning 18 in December, the most important variable beyond the basic scouting report for a high school position player. On top of that, Willits is an above-average to plus runner with an above-average arm who is very likely to stick long term at shortstop; sticking at shortstop is another huge variable in models.

In addition, Willits made a ton of contact over the summer showcase season despite being younger than almost all of his competition. He also stood out playing against his brother's teammates and his father's players at the University of Oklahoma, including Kyson Witherspoon (ranked below). Hitting against pro-level velocity (and being a switch hitter) is the third huge variable teams are looking for in top hitting prospects.

The one question mark (and the other huge variable teams want to see from top prospects) is that Willits projects for 45- or 50-grade raw power at maturity, but his exit velos after signing came in a bit below that. This is somewhat common for teenaged prospects playing at the end of the longest year of their lives who also haven't been in a pro strength training environment yet. It's something to monitor in the first half of 2026, but as long as Willits can punish a mistake and hit 10-12 homers per year, that's plenty to project as a strong every-day shortstop. If he can find 15-20 homer power (i.e. solid average) in the next few years, he'll be one of the top prospects in the sport.

42. Gage Jump, LHP, Athletics

Age: 22 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Potential middle-of-the-rotation starter, if he can stay healthy

Jump was a strong prospect out of high school with second-round interest whose price wasn't met, pushing him to UCLA. He threw 16⅓ innings before needing elbow surgery that knocked out the rest of his freshman year and all of his sophomore year before he transferred to LSU for his draft year in 2024. Jump finished the season strong, showing above-average stuff and strong data, but a limited track record of bulk innings and more solid-average off-speed stuff than any truly plus secondary pitch.

The A's gave him an overslot $2 million bonus at the 73rd pick and that paid off with a big 2025. Jump's velocity spiked almost 2 mph, which helped firm up his above-average slider and curveball, but his fastball remains his best pitch. Jump's heater sits 93-96 and touches 98 mph with plus shape. After throwing 112⅔ innings in 2025 and 83.0 innings at LSU in 2024, Jump now seems durable enough to be a starter in the mold of Robbie Ray.

43. Chase DeLauter, RF, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 24 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Potential middle-of-the-order hitter, if he can stay healthy

DeLauter was a popup prospect in the Cape Cod League leading into his draft spring at James Madison, starting the spring in the first round on draft boards. He had a mixed spring and then broke his left foot, eventually going 16th to Cleveland in 2022.

That injury was a preview of what was to come (no more than 57 regular-season games in the next three seasons), with issues tied to that same foot for a couple years, then a broken hamate bone in his hand in 2025. That's the big question here as DeLauter has proved he's an above-average hitter for both average and power, with 25- to 30-homer upside in a full season, and made his Cleveland debut during the 2025 postseason. Maybe protecting him as a DH is the best move to keep him healthy?

44. Josue Briceno, C, Detroit Tigers

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Potential middle-of-the-order hitter you hope can also catch

Briceno's big breakout came in the 2024 Arizona Fall League, when he won MVP and almost posted a 1.400 OPS, helping him to a 127th ranking last winter. He followed up that outburst with a strong 2025, hitting 15 homers in 55 games in High-A with an OPS over 1.000, then hitting five in 45 games at Double-A while still 20 years old.

There's no doubt now that Briceno's offensive chops are top tier: he's above average at most contact and approach measures with at least plus raw power along with plus in-game power indicators such as swing plane, barrel rate, pull/lift rates, etc.

The question is if he's going to play most of his big league games at catcher or first base. His arm is good enough for a catcher, but his framing and blocking are both below average at the moment. This becomes a problem when the Tigers have to choose, if his bat is ready as soon as the end of the 2026 season, if they want to leave him in the minors to work on his defense or pull the rip cord and have a first baseman and emergency catcher hitting in the middle of their order.

45. Parker Messick, LHP, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 25 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Midrotation lefty with four average-or-better pitches

Messick dealt at Florida State for two seasons (188⅔ innings, 270 strikeouts, 41 walks) but lasted until the 54th pick in 2022 because of his thick build, lack of a true plus pitch and fringy breaking stuff. He's only 6 feet tall but gets almost 6.5 feet of extension, helping create a good plane for his 91-95 mph fastball that touches 97 making it a solid average pitch. His above-average to plus changeup has been his best pitch since college, but now his slider and sweeper both play as average pitches to go with his advanced pitchability. His workload is ready for a big league rotation -- over 130 innings pitched in each of the past two seasons -- and he posted a 2.72 ERA with strong peripherals in seven big league starts last summer.

This is a classic "we aren't selling jeans" scouting and development story that has a really good chance to end in Messick being a reliable No. 3 starter for a long time, maybe even having a career like that of John Lackey or David Wells if things go well.

50 FV tier

46. Trey Gibson, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 23 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Later developing midrotation type with some relief risk

Gibson has the most unlikely path to the middle of the top 100, as an undrafted free agent from the 2023 draft after not pitching that spring for Liberty, but getting Baltimore's attention in the Cape Cod League after the draft.

He was a semi-known name at times in the scouting process in high school for the 2020 draft and he is delivering on the rosiest projections of him from that time, now sitting in the mid-90s and hitting 98 mph with his fastball, backed up by three standout breaking balls and headlined by a plus curveball. You can scroll up and read the Nolan McLean blurb to see why teams are so interested in athletic supinators as a type, but Gibson fits into this group, as well, having been developed similarly to McLean (a former Orioles draft pick), fellow O's righty Kyle Bradish and former O's righty Corbin Burnes.

Gibson has massive, 7-foot extension and his higher arm slot means he works primarily with a riding four-seamer and vertical curveball versus McLean's running two-seamer and sweeper, but the general shapes are quite similar. There's a high floor for this type of arm -- Gibson is almost a slam dunk to be a later-inning reliever if starting doesn't work -- but there's also No. 2/No. 3 starter upside with one more tick of command refinement.

47. Robby Snelling, LHP, Miami Marlins

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left

Type: Steady potential third starter if the 2025 velo spike sticks

Snelling was the No. 39 pick out of the 2022 draft by the Padres and was somewhat underwhelming in early pro ball, as his pitch shapes and command weren't as effective against pro hitters. He was looking like a potential No. 5 starter or long reliever when he was dealt to the Marlins at the 2024 deadline in the Tanner Scott deal, then his velo jumped 2.4 mph on average in 2025. This took a fringy fastball with solid shape and made it an above-average to plus pitch while also helping his slider and curveball by at least a full tick. After that, he didn't need to nibble as he had above-average big league stuff and his command held on through the velo spike.

Now the rosiest projections from draft time look reasonable and Snelling falls in the middle of a nice run of lefty starters who are close to sticking in the big leagues for good, behind Jump and Messick (they have better off-speed stuff) but ahead of Connelly Early (Snelling has a better fastball and command), Liam Doyle (relief risk and lack of pro performance), and Connor Prielipp (best stuff but lowest innings/health of the group).

48. Connelly Early, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Age: 23 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: A later-developing bulk innings type, likely a third/fourth starter

Early was a fifth-round pick out of Virginia in the 2023 draft as a soft-tossing lefty with some feel. In 2024, his velo was up 1-2 mph from college and then again in 2025, his velo went up another tick. This is starting to read like Snelling's report because this is the reason you take that sort of pitcher in the draft if the athleticism, coachability, etc. are present.

Early throws a four-seam and two-seam fastball, a slider, sweeper, curveball and changeup, and they all grade between a 50 and 55 for me (the changeup could be a tick better than that). His fastball quality and command are the two elements where Snelling has a small edge, though I normally take the pitcher with more solid breaking pitches in a toss-up.

49. Seth Hernandez, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Potential front-line starter who's years away, but with a knockout changeup and huge velocity

Hernandez was one of the first arms to reach the mid-90s in the 2025 prep class, becoming a top-two-round follow as both a pitcher and third baseman early in his prep career in Southern California, similar to fellow Pirates right-hander Jared Jones. Hernandez became the top prep arm in the 2025 draft by a large margin, going No. 6 to the Pirates.

His fastball hit triple digits on the summer showcase circuit and sat 94-98 mph in almost every spring start, though the shape of the pitch is pretty mediocre, so the velocity and Hernandez's command of it is why it grades as a 55 pitch. He has solid spin capacity but has some trouble spinning strong breaking pitches, with a slider that's below average and a curveball that's solid-average. Hernandez's plus-plus changeup is the out pitch and he'll throw it in any count to either side of the plate against righties and lefties.

Normally I preach to be hesitant about being too aggressive with teenaged, high-velocity right-handers with changeups better than their breaking pitches, but Hernandez has some variables that make me more confident in him than in other similar pitchers.

First, after being told his breaking ball wasn't good enough after the summer, Hernandez worked to improve it despite hitting 100 mph and being told he's going high in the first round from the showcase circuit. Secondly, his feel for locating and manipulating his pitches given that situation is quite impressive. Thirdly, and most importantly, Hernandez is a strong infield defender and hitter with big power. As a proxy for on-field athleticism and adjustability, he has what you need to consider him a good bet to develop as expected, even if the generic odds say to bet against that.

50. Liam Doyle, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Left

Type: Power lefty with plus stuff but some relief risk

While we're in a run of velo spike guys, Doyle also had a big jump, going from 92.5 mph as a sophomore at Ole Miss to 95.5 as a junior at Tennessee in 2025. Once again, his breaking stuff got better, his command held and he went from an interesting second- or third-round follow to the No. 5 pick.

Doyle's fastball has all the traits that analysts are looking for: a lower-than-average release height, well-above-average ride and plus velocity at 94-97, touching 100 mph. It's one of the better fastballs on this whole list, his slider is a 55 or 60 depending on which shape he settles on of the three he used last season, and his lightly used splitter is also above average.

The stuff is big but the effort in Doyle's operation affects his stamina and command enough that there's a relief risk here, though he'd likely be a good closer. I could see his innings managed enough in 2026 that we see him in the big leagues in shorter stints late in the summer to get him ready for a rotation chance in 2027.

Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images

Age: 22 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Catcher/first baseman/designated hitter who is above average at hitting for average and power

Ballesteros' position isn't clear because he's a way-below-average runner who is fine but not great at blocking with a solid-average arm that's also fine. Given his listed height of 5-foot-8 (he may be shorter than that) and being well over 200 pounds despite what the roster says (think Alejandro Kirk), it's starting to smell like he'll settle in as a designated hitter who can be a second or third catcher and secondary option at first base, as well.

I'd love to be underestimating his ability to become a trusted option behind the plate, but I don't feel like the Cubs love the idea of him catching Cade Horton throwing a bunch of breaking balls in the dirt. Ballesteros has above-average raw power to all fields and above-average contact indicators along with a solid eye. He may be a physically maxed-out prospect with limited defensive value at the moment, but he's big-league-ready, can definitely hit and might be able to catch some, too.

52. JoJo Parker, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Infielder who can really hit, with enough power and athleticism

Parker, coming from a Mississippi high school, was the No. 8 pick last summer on the strength of one of the best hit tools in the draft. He's an average runner and a fine defensive shortstop who isn't quite fluid enough to say he can stick there, but stranger things have happened.

Parker has roughly average raw power, so he'll probably settle around 15-20 homers annually at maturity. If he can play an average shortstop, that's a 2.5- to 3.5-win player who will make some All-Star Games, but he would still be a solid regular if he just plays second or third base instead.

53. Cam Caminiti, LHP, Atlanta Braves

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Smooth, projectable, athletic lefty with three good pitches who could make the leap at any moment

Caminiti's scouting report -- 92-95, touching 97 mph with solid shape, an improving but roughly average sweepy slider, and a roughly average changeup -- isn't overwhelming at the moment, but he's the right kind of prospect with the right markers for future growth and scouts are expecting a breakthrough in the next few years. Caminiti (cousin of former NL MVP Ken) reclassified into the 2024 draft class, so he didn't turn 18 years old until after he was the 24th pick, a key marker for future success.

Being a young pitcher who got into the mid-90s among the earliest in his class but chose to develop as a strike thrower with multiple average-or-better pitches rather than a velo-chasing circus act also speaks to Caminiti's mindset and maturity. He tweaked and improved his breaking ball when he was told it was a weaker part of his scouting report during the draft process, another key marker for projecting future improvement.

Finally, if you've read the Nolan McLean and Seth Hernandez scouting reports above, I'm big on pitchers who were real prospects as position players and Caminiti is one of those, a roughly third-round prospect as a center fielder when he was in high school.

I thought Caminiti should add an upper-80s cutter to round out his repertoire and asked someone who would know, and it turns out we'll be seeing that in 2026; the early data looks positive. If he doesn't take a big step forward, Caminiti will still be a solid back-end starter, but there's front-line potential if everything clicks.

54. Connor Prielipp, LHP, Minnesota Twins

Age: 25 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Potential No. 2 starter if he can stay healthy, but an impactful arm regardless

Prielipp had Tommy John surgery in 2021 at Alabama, which cost him most of his sophomore and his whole junior season, then he eventually went in the second round in 2022 after some predraft bullpens to prove his health. He had an internal brace elbow surgery in the summer of 2023, coming back later in the 2024 season. Prielipp was finally healthy for most of 2025 and threw 82 2⁄3 innings across Double-A and Triple-A with the same big stuff he has had since 2020. He'll open 2026 likely in a deep prospect rotation in Triple-A waiting for an injury or trade to open a spot in the big leagues. Prielipp, depending on his command, innings count, or team need, could excel in any role, with an above-average fastball, easily plus slider and an above-average changeup.

55. Mike Sirota, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Plus raw tools, but big questions on the hit tool and medium-sized questions about his defense

Sirota is a later bloomer, a 2024 third-rounder from Northeastern who had some first-round buzz entering the spring but stiffness in his swing along with overall hit tool questions pushed him down the board. He was traded to the Dodgers in the Gavin Lux deal before he played in a pro game and had a loud pro debut with the Dodgers, posting a 1.068 OPS across both A-ball levels. He was 22 years old most of last season and played only 35 games above Single-A because of a knee injury.

The hit tool questions remain -- he looks like a 40-grade hitter to me, or something like a .225 average in the big leagues -- but Sirota has a very good eye, real bat speed, plus raw power, plus speed, a plus arm and a shot to stick in center field. He fits in a long line of tooled-up center fielders with more questionable soft skills.

56. Tyler Bremner, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Fastball/changeup starter with the traits to project a mid-rotation type

Bremner was a surprise No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft. He was rising late in the draft process and had an outside shot at going No. 3 to Seattle. After the draft, it became clear that teams liked him more than they were letting on before the draft.

Ironically, Arnold and Bremner were seen as two of the best prospects in the draft before the season, and they ended up next to each other on the top 100.

Bremner throws 94 to 96 mph and can hit 98 mph with good shape on his above-average to plus fastball. He also has a knockout, 65-grade changeup. He's a pronator who has some trouble making an above-average breaking ball shape, but his slider flashes average often enough to think it can reach that level someday.

57. Dylan Beavers, RF, Baltimore Orioles

Age: 24 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Likely a solid every-day right fielder in the big leagues in 2026, but likely not a whole lot more

Beavers was the No. 33 pick in the 2022 draft out of Cal, and, at that point, he was a solid athlete who seemed likely to land in a corner outfield spot with a power-over-contact approach.

That's still the report defensively, even though Beavers will turn in some plus run times. His raw power hasn't progressed much, but his pure hitting ability and fluid hands have improved in the past few years.

He played 35 big league games and barely kept his rookie eligibility, likely opening 2026 in an every-day role in right field. I would expect an above-average on-base percentage and roughly average (15 to 20 homers) with a similar number of stolen bases

58. Travis Sykora, RHP, Washington Nationals

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Potential front-line starter who has had two surgeries in the past two years

I was not a big believer in Sykora going into the 2023 draft, but he proved me wrong in pro ball, throwing 130 1⁄3 innings over two seasons, striking out 208 hitters while walking only 44 and reaching Double-A. He hasn't thrown more innings because of injuries early in pro ball. He had hip surgery after the 2024 season and elbow surgery in summer 2025.

On the mound, Sykora's fastball, slider and changeup are above-average to plus pitches, even if a Stuff+ model would say his slider is below average. His command has also beaten my predraft expectations, though now you have to consider that Sykora's injury issues could affect his long-term projection.

He likely won't pitch in the 2026 regular season, but he could be a quick mover in 2027, setting up a 2028 shot to get into the Nationals' rotation. If he comes back the same as he was before elbow surgery, he'll be an impact starter.

59. Bryce Eldridge, 1B, San Francisco Giants

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Big league ready at 6-foot-7 with plus-plus power and a decent approach, but little else

Eldridge was a two-way prospect out of high school in the loaded 2023 draft. He received mid-to-late first-round projections as a power-hitting first baseman with shocking contact rates against top pitching in the summer. He was also a second-round prospect on the mound with a power fastball/slider combo. He has been only a hitter in pro ball and shot through the minors quicker than anyone expected, playing 66 games last year in Triple-A as a 20-year-old before getting 10 games in the big leagues.

Eldridge is a pretty polished prospect for what he is: a hitter with his swing plane, approach and other traits geared to get to his power in games. What that means is a 35- or 40-grade hitter (think .230 batting average) with a decent walk rate and 20 to 30 homers. He's a 40-grade runner and below-average first baseman, so the question is whether Eldridge will bring enough other than home runs to the table to be a strong every-day-type player.

Being in the big leagues while players his age are getting ready for their junior year in college is a good signal that he'll reach that, but he could also be at risk of being non-tendered once he's being paid more than the league minimum because veteran first basemen are not expensive in free agency.

60. Jaime Arnold, LHP, Athletics

Age: 21 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Low slot lefty with mid-90s heat and a nasty sweeper

Arnold would scrape 90 mph on his best days in high school, often sitting between 85 to 88 mph. Some teams still wanted to sign him for a lower bonus in the draft, but he ended up at Florida State. His velocity immediately spiked on campus, and he was sitting at 92 to 96 mph.

His low slot allows him to get lots of horizontal movement on his stuff: His sinker gets over 18 inches of arm-side run at 92 to 96 mph, and his sweeper gets 14 inches of cut at 84 mph. Arnold doesn't throw his slider and changeup much, but both shapes should work well to complement his four-seamer and sweeper. He has four above-average pitches and solid control, but he has just OK command. If Arnold can dial in his location more, he could be an impact starter.

61. Joe Mack, C, Miami Marlins

Age: 23 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Steady, power-over-hit every-day catcher with a big arm

Mack has a plus arm and is a solid framer who is ready to step into a big league role at some point in 2026 after 99 games at Triple-A in 2025. He has above-average raw power and all the traits to get to 20-plus homers in a full season, but that's part of the reason he's a below-average hitter, something like .235 or .240 in the big leagues.

62. Michael Arroyo, 2B, Seattle Mariners

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A likely low-end starter, probably in the infield, maybe by the second half of 2026

Arroyo is a bulky 5-foot-9 second baseman who has improved defensively to be average for some scouts, just below for others. He's in the running with recently graduated prospect Cole Young for reps at second base, but Arroyo could also expand his experience to try out third base and left field to have more ways to get in the lineup independent of other acquisitions and Young's development.

Arroyo isn't that big and is a fringy runner with a fringy arm, but he is an offensive threat. He split 2025 between High-A and Double-A and posted a .401 OBP with 17 homers and 12 stolen bases. His contact skills, pitch selection, raw power and in-game power skills are above average. His shorter arms help him turn on inside pitches. It isn't always pretty, and he doesn't have massive upside, but this feels like a player who will post several seasons of 2-plus WAR.

63. Ryan Waldschmidt, LF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Age: 23 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Potential solid regular big league left fielder as soon as this summer

Waldschmidt was a late riser in the 2024 draft at Kentucky because he wasn't a good defender and didn't have a pretty swing or huge tools. By the end of a full junior season in the SEC, his plus underlying contact metrics, plus exit velos and above-average speed were all clear. I ranked him 15th in my final draft rankings. He went 31st in part because of the shorter track record of high-end performance, a future in left field limiting his profile and the gap between his performance and scouts' opinions.

The data case seems to be winning this argument thus far, as Waldschmidt had almost as many walks as strikeouts to go along with 18 homers and 29 stolen bases across High-A and Double-A in 2025 while also playing some center field. I still think Waldschmidt is a long-term left fielder, but now he looks pretty good out there defensively. He looks like he'll hit 20 to 25 homers with a roughly average on-base percentage and some value on the bases.

64. Logan Henderson, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 23 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Fastball/changeup righty has outperformed his draft status and looks like a solid starter

Henderson was a 2021 fourth-round pick from a Texas junior college. He posted big strikeout rates at every stop of the minor leagues, culminating in his big league debut last season.

Despite below-average velocity (91 to 95, touching 96 mph), Henderson's heater has excellent shape, and he commands it well, making it an above-average pitch. His changeup is a plus pitch, and he threw those two pitches at least 85% of the time against righty and lefty hitters in his five big league starts. That's because his cutter and slider aren't very good. They are 40- or 45-grade pitches and lightly used, so his ability to throw his changeup in any situation makes his cutter and slider useful in small doses. Henderson's approach is unusual, but it has worked at every level, so it's silly to think it'll stop working now.

65. Emil Morales, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A possible perennial All-Star shortstop who hits 25 to 30 homers every year, or a faulty hit tool undermines his career

I intentionally have Morales and Holliday back-to-back because they're pretty similar in terms of risk/upside. Morales bats right-handed, is slightly faster and has a better shot to stick at shortstop, but they both have real contact questions to go with big power potential at the same stage of development.

Morales signed for $1.9 million before the 2024 season, then had a loud pro debut that ended with him winning Dominican Summer League MVP after posting a 1.168 OPS with 14 homers in 46 games, but he was only 80th on the top 100 because of contact questions. He split 2025 between the complex league and Single-A, hitting .314 and hitting 14 homers, but striking out 27% of the time.

Morales has all of the traits to project big homer totals down the road (loft to his path, pull/lift, hard-hit rate, etc.), but that means that giving up some contact is part of that trade. His pitch selection is also below average, so in combination, that gives evaluators pause on his offensive projection.

In-game power usually comes later in the development process, but the Dodgers are the right development group to shepherd him through this process, and the pieces are here for a top-10 prospect in the sport if everything clicks.

66. Ethan Holliday, SS, Colorado Rockies

Age: 18 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: A polarizing player who could be an All-Star or not hit much at all

Holliday was the most famous player in the 2025 draft because of his father, Matt, who played in the majors 15 years, and his brother, Jackson, the top pick in the 2022 draft and former top prospect in baseball. Some teams/scouts/readers didn't look past Ethan Holliday's solid glove, 65-grade power, pretty swing, and last name and penciled him in at No. 1 on their board. Other teams told me his profile "terrified" them and didn't have him in the mix for their picks in the top 10.

With the amount of information we have on every top draftee and the similarity of most teams' analytical models, this isn't common at all. I wrote about this multiple times and more in depth, but the short version is Holliday didn't hit well in the summer against top pitching then fixed a swing flaw but didn't face good pitching after it. Teams don't like having to take performance against good pitching on faith while some others are fine if the other pieces of the puzzle are present.

After signing, Holliday posted a 39% strikeout rate in 18 games, which is a small sample but also is what the analytical teams would tell you is the risk of ignoring his summer performance. If Holliday follows the path he did last year, he'll dial in his mechanics to adjust for velocity at this new level -- this is something Braves star Austin Riley once told me he had to do at each level of the minors -- and hit in 2026 like he did in 2025, but the velocity he faces will be much better than high school ball in Oklahoma. As such, Holliday could either be a top-10 prospect in the sport or not in the top 200 quite easily at this time next year.

67. Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Boston Red Sox

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Potential front-line starter if he can make another leap like he did in 2025

Kyson and his twin brother Malachi got on the draft radar out of a Florida high school in the 2022 draft but ended up at a Florida junior college after their prices weren't met. From there, they transferred to Oklahoma for their sophomore and junior years; Kyson went 15th in the 2025 draft, while Malachi went 62nd to the Tigers.

Kyson has a number of traits I like for projection: He overhauled his delivery between his sophomore and junior years, helping to improve his command a lot, has the arm speed to sit 95-98 mph as a starter and already has four average or better breaking ball shapes (now that he discovered a sweeper).

68. Khal Stephen, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 23 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Fastball/splitter/command good enough to work around iffy breaking stuff to make a No. 3/No. 4 starter

Stephen made a huge development jump from his sophomore year at Purdue (5.21 ERA over 14 starts with equally mediocre peripherals) to his junior year in 2024 at Mississippi State (3.28 ERA over 16 starts with 107 strikeouts and 21 walks). He was a second-round pick of the Blue Jays after dealing in the SEC and in 2025 made it to Double-A with almost identical peripherals as in college. He was traded to Cleveland straight up for veteran starter Shane Bieber at the deadline.

I grade Stephen's 92 to 94 mph fastball that hits 97 as a hair above average mostly due to shape and command, while his splitter is above to plus, but his cutter, slider and curveball are all just below average. You can see from Logan Henderson (at No. 64 on this list) that this can work with no further development, but it's a narrow path. Stephen's command is among the best in the minors, so he'll be an innings eater of some kind, but he could become a No. 2/No. 3 starter with another step of development.

69. Justin Crawford, CF, Philadelphia Phillies

Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Age: 22 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Son of Carl has similar vibes as a player and is ready to be handed the keys to center field

Yes, Justin is the son of longtime MLB outfielder Carl Crawford and is also a plus-plus runner who covers a lot of ground in the outfield, steals a lot of bags and mostly wears out the gaps as a left-handed hitter, but also hits some mistakes over the fence. On the other hand, Justin plays center field and has a leaner build than his dad.

Crawford has plus contact skills and a solid approach along with solid-average raw power; he'll sting the ball (46% hard-hit rate) though without the secondary power skills (loft in the swing and pull/lift ability) to regularly put the ball over the fence. This kind of player is often more productive via WAR than a fan would guess, because he's racking up solid value in all aspects of the game (hitting, baserunning, fielding) while his speed helps round up his raw hitting ability (legging out infield singles/bunts) and also helps his isolated power (bloop singles become doubles).

70. Cooper Pratt, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A relatively unexciting shortstop prospect who might be ready by 2027 to be a solid every-day player

Pratt had late-first-round buzz for much of the 2023 spring at a Mississippi high school but drew varied takes from scouts and was seen as a tough sign expected to head to the University of Mississippi. Instead, the Brewers took him in the sixth round and signed him for a second-round contract of $1.35 million. The different opinions from scouts came from Pratt's ability to stick at shortstop long term and whether his swing would hold up against higher-level arms. He looks like he'll be an above-average defensive shortstop, and reviews still vary about exactly how much the 6-foot-3 Pratt will hit in the big leagues.

In 2025, he was 20 years old for the whole season at Double-A and posted a .343 OBP and career-best 15% strikeout rate along with eight homers and 31 stolen bases. That is something close to what optimistic projections have him doing at the big league level, maybe with 10-15 homers. Either way, that would make a solid starter along the lines of J.P. Crawford's past two seasons (averaging 2.2 WAR per year). Just like 180 innings of a 4.20 ERA is worth over $10 million per year, the same goes for strong every-day players at premium positions; the Brewers are unusually good at scouting, developing and collecting these sorts of players.

71. Braylon Doughty, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Definite starter type with multiple nasty breaking pitches but limited size/velocity

Doughty signed for over $2.5 million as the No. 36 pick in the 2024 draft, coming from a Southern California high school. He's only 6-foot-1 and didn't have huge velocity, but he has starter traits and big spin rates on potential plus breaking stuff. That's still largely the report: His fastball (92-94 mph, touching 96 with good shape) should play roughly average at maturity, while his curveball (there's two variations) averages over 2900 rpm and flashes plus regularly. His rarely used cutter/slider also flashes plus (he should throw it more), and his changeup is about average.

Doughty has starter command and feel for disrupting the timing of hitters. His upside is somewhat capped because of his size (limited projection at 6-foot-1) and his mediocre velocity, but he has the tools to follow the supinator playbook with three-plus breaking pitches and feel, so barring injuries (fingers crossed, and he threw 85 1/3 innings as a 19-year-old last year) he seems on track to be a midrotation starter.

72. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

Age: 23 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A likely No. 3/No. 4 starter who missed most of 2025 but didn't need surgery

Lowder was the No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest, and he debuted in the big leagues in 2024. He seemed poised to return and maybe stick in the big league rotation for good in 2025, but he threw in only five regular season games because of forearm strain and oblique issues.

His four-seam and two-seam fastballs are roughly average pitches, while his slider, changeup and feel for locating his stuff are above average. Unless there's another stuff/command jump in here, a healthy Lowder will be a reliable No. 3/No. 4 starter.

73. Brandon Sproat, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 25 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Second player in the Freddy Peralta trade return has five above-average pitches and threw 141 ⅔ innings last year; one tick of command could unlock a big jump

Sproat was a seventh-round pick out of a Florida panhandle high school and didn't sign, opting to go to the University of Florida, where he spent two years in the bullpen touching the triple digits regularly. He then moved to the rotation in his draft year in 2022 and was a third-round pick of the Mets and didn't sign. Sproat returned to school and was a second-round pick of the Mets in 2023, opting to sign the third time he was drafted.

The Mets' helped Sproat tweak his arm slot and repertoire, and it worked: He went from High-A to Triple-A in 2024. In 2025, his walks crept up and strikeout rate tailed off a bit in Triple-A; I think he was throwing his four-seamer too often. I think focusing on his sinker/sweeper/cutter/curveball in that order might be the right mix, and the Brewers (who just acquired him in the Peralta trade) have done this sort of development job before; Sproat could be a midrotation type with slight tweaks.

74. Jarlin Susana, RHP, Washington Nationals

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Offensive tackle build with the best raw stuff on this list, but he comes with a lot of relief risk

Susana signed with the Padres for $1.7 million in the 2022 international signing class, earning about as much as amateur pitchers get in that market in large part because he was already hitting the upper-90s. He was the youngest player in the Juan Soto deal and made steady progress since then, now sitting 98-100 mph and hitting 103.7. As is common with young pitchers that have top-of-the-scale velocity, the shape and command aren't that good, but it's still a 65- or 70-grade pitch. His slider is also elite, easily a plus pitch and plus-plus at its best.

There isn't a third prominent pitch, as a slurve is used only sparingly, though adding a cutter could work as a changeup replacement to attack lefties. Susana could progress over the next few years to the point that his command is a 45 and he gets by more on stuff succeeding in the zone than precision of execution. His 2025 was cut short by a lat injury that needed offseason surgery, but he threw 103 2/3 innings in 2024, so the starter workload is being built up. Susana will need to be added to the 40-man roster after this season, then will have three option years, so there's still a lot of runway to develop him as a starter. But he might be too good as a potential late-inning option to wait that long.

75. Jeferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 23 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A lower-end starter projection still present after missing 1 1/2 seasons because of injuries

Quero looked as if he was about to debut in the big leagues in 2024, but he injured his shoulder in the first game of the season, knocking him out for the year. In 2025, he returned with diminished arm strength, going from an above-average to plus arm before to a well-below-average arm after, though still with a quick release and solid accuracy. There's some hope the arm will rebound in 2026, and the rest of his defensive profile is solid, plenty enough to stick behind the plate long term.

At the plate, he has plus contact skills and average raw power that he has a good feel for getting to in games; it's up to his approach as to what kind of statline that produces. With his durability and arm now concerns, and the offensive tax that a catcher pays an ever-present issue, there's some real variance in projecting Quero despite Triple-A experience, but he has a good shot at being a regular as soon as 2026.

76. Arjun Nimmala, SS, Toronto Blue Jays

Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Potential All-Star-level shortstop if he can dial in his swing/approach a bit more

I interviewed Nimmala and wrote a feature before the 2023 draft about his distinctive background as a second-generation Indian-American baseball player and his background playing cricket. He went 20th to the Jays and had a slow start in 2024 in Single-A. He regrouped, tweaked his swing, and finished strong; then he was challenged as a teenager in High-A in 2025. He performed well (8% below league average offense with 13 homers, 17 stolen bases and a bit of bad luck on balls in play) considering his age and position versus the level, but it was not the true breakout his tools suggest is possible.

Nimmala has a good shot to be an average defensive shortstop in the big leagues, has an above-average arm, average speed and plus raw power. The question is how he will continue to dial in his swing and approach to dictate how much contact and in-game power he'll make. It's smart to bet on young-for-their-level shortstops with pedigree and tools, but it's always easier to believe once you see the breakout starting to happen.

77. Owen Caissie, RF, Miami Marlins

Age: 23 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: MLB-ready outfielder with 30-homer upside but worrisome contact traits.

The Padres selected Caissie out of a Canadian high school in the second round in 2020, eventually trading him to the Cubs in the Yu Darvish deal before he played in a pro game. The Cubs just traded him to the Marlins this winter as the headliner in the Edward Cabrera deal. The pitch on Caissie is simple: He has 30-homer upside as a lefty hitter with a pretty good approach, above-average speed, and a plus arm in a 6-foot-3 frame.

The past three years, Caissie's batting average has been .289, .278 and .286, all in the upper level of the minors, and his raw bat control indicators suggest he's a 45-grade hitter. But with two strikes, he's much worse, and that's what teams are looking at when they say that they don't think his 41% strikeout rate in 12 big league games is necessarily that out of line with what could happen during streaky moments in Caissie's big league career. Tampa Bay shortstop Carson Williams (ranked No. 39) has similar conversations happening about him, but he's ranked a good bit higher because he's a standout defensive shortstop and not a fine but not a great corner outfield defender.

There are probably swing tweaks to address this issue, but Caissie's swing is already geared for exit velo, pulling, lifting, etc. so you don't want to change too much and risk losing what is already working: 64 homers over the past three seasons. Caissie is polarizing with evaluators -- probably a boom-or-bust prospect that will either be defined by his big physical tools, or a below-average hit tool.

78. Edward Florentino, CF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Big slugger with great power potential but unclear hit tool quality and positional home

Florentino is a 6-foot-4 slugger who hit 16 homers across two levels as an 18-year-old last season. He has plus raw power projection and outstanding power traits, like swing plane, hard hit rate, barrels, pull/lift rate, etc. Florentino's swing is geared so much for power that a solid raw contact rate is obscuring that he had more trouble against good velo and with two strikes, so he projects to be a below-average hitter. But it's still early to be sure if that's a little below average or a few notches below.

Florentino stole 35 bases in 83 games last year, so there's utility on the bases, but I get very different reports of his run tool and defensive outlook, as he's splitting time between center field, first base and right field. The median answer here is that he settles in a corner outfield spot and those stolen base numbers start to decrease when he reaches the big leagues. I have some faith that Pittsburgh and Florentino can continue to work on his conditioning, quickness, and two-strike approach, because there's a lot to like here early in his career, but it's also too early to know what direction we're headed yet.

79. Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Minnesota Twins

Age: 23 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Likely every-day shortstop with notable power, speed and defense, but hit tool questions

Culpepper attended Kansas State was the No. 21 in the 2024 draft. Since then, he has tracked mostly how the Twins would've hoped: He's still an above-average runner who had 25 stolen bases last season, and he still projects as a good defensive shortstop with a plus arm and a roughly average offensive outlook.

He hit 20 homers last year across High-A and Double-A despite just average raw power potential. I think he might be more often around 15 homers going forward, but his in-game power skills seem real while his contact/on-base skills are more fringy, in service of the power-based approach. That also includes more than an average amount of chase out of the zone, which he'll need to clean up against better pitching at higher levels to avoid streaky offensive performances. Given Culpepper's above-average potential in power, baserunning, and defense, he looks like an every-day shortstop, but his hit tool is what to watch going forward.

80. Angel Genao, SS, Cleveland Guardians

Age: 21 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Type: A likely every-day shortstop with plus speed, a plus arm and more average offensive traits

Genao is a solid shortstop prospect who projects as an every-day type and has been productive at the plate at each level, even while young for each. He's a solid average hitter with a solid approach and fringy raw power with fringy in-game traits for getting to the power. That doesn't sound inspiring, but in the context of a plus runner and potentially average defender at shortstop, Genao would be a solid 2-3 win player annually.

81. Jacob Melton, CF, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 25 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Plus power/speed combo who might fit in center field and just needs to hit .250 for it all to work

Melton and right-hander Anderson Brito (missed the top 100, but not by that much) were the return for the Rays from dealing Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery earlier this winter. Melton has plus raw power and plus speed, and he has improved enough defensively in center field that he might end up being average there. Either way, he can fit fine at any of the three outfield spots.

The question has always been if Melton can make enough contact to get to his 25-homer upside. I think he's a 40- or 45-grade hitter, which is enough to get to 15-20 homers at least. Add in some walks, 20-30 stolen bases, and some defensive value and you've got a solid overall player, possibly settling in as an MLB regular as soon as 2026.

82. Harry Ford, C, Washington Nationals

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A potential every-day catcher as soon as 2026

Ford was an athleticism and aptitude out of an Atlanta area high school as the No. 12 pick in 2021. He was the rare plus runner with a chance to stick as a catcher and he had power potential and a good approach, but he tinkered too much with his swing. He has steadily improved as a catcher, with a quick exchange that helps a fringy arm play up, and Ford is a solid blocker but a 45-grade pitch framer; that's seen as one of the easier catching skills to learn.

His polish behind the plate is relevant because the Mariners traded him to the Nationals in December and Ford should have a shot to catch in the big leagues at some point in 2026. Ford is an average runner now, but his raw power is still above average and he should get to most of it, producing 15-20 homers annually in the big leagues. Ford should continue to draw an above-average amount of walks in the big leagues, but his contact rate might slip to be a bit below average. That would still be a solid regular, even if Ford took an unusual path to getting here.

83. Jaxon Wiggins, RHP, Chicago Cubs

Age: 24 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Power righty starter with big stuff but also real relief risk

Wiggins has had a pretty similar walk rate -- between four and six per nine innings -- going back to his time at Arkansas, after which the Cubs took Wiggins as the 68th pick in 2023. He didn't pitch in 2023 as he was recovering from elbow surgery, and he has been ramping up his innings the past two years as his stuff has returned.

He sits 95-99 and hits 101 mph with huge extension from a very high arm slot; it's a plus pitch and he throws it about 70% of the time. His cutter/slider hybrid (25% usage) is above average while his curveball and changeup are each used under 5% but both flash above-average potential. That said, the command questions have continued. Wiggins is at least a good multi-inning, multirole reliever who has plenty of talent to also pitch in the late innings, but there's a chance he can become a starter if he can be in the zone a bit more and trust his offspeed stuff more.

84. Jhonny Level, SS, San Francisco Giants

Age: 18 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Type: High probability big leaguer who can really punish a mistake pitch

Score one for nominative determinism, as Jhonny's swing is decently Level; he should actually add more loft to make the most of his above-average raw power. He's pretty maxed-out physically and is more of a fine runner, defender and thrower, so he'll probably slide over to second base at some point. He's ranked here despite his limited tools, age, and playing only 31 games in full-season ball because Level can really hit and he has a good feel for the game.

I think there's above-average contact, on-base skills, and raw power, along with enough feel to get to about 15-20 homers while stealing a few bags (he swiped 21 last year) and playing the infield. It's not an enormous upside, but he's a safe bet to move quickly through the minors and be a decent big leaguer.

85. Johnny King, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

Age: 19 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Young power lefty with frontline starter/late relief skill set; we'll see what direction he takes

King was a personal favorite of mine in the 2024 draft, ranking 55th on my final board; he went 95th and got the 75th-highest bonus at $1.25 million. I liked that he was young for his class, a projectable 6-foot-3 who pitched aggressively with big extension, good fastball shape, and a strong breaking ball. Scouts didn't like that there was effort to his delivery, he didn't have much of a third pitch, and his velocity would tail off later in outings. In less than two years, King went from sitting around 90 mph at showcase events as a 16-year-old to sitting 93-95 and hitting 97 mph in Single-A, producing 64 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings.

King still throws those two pitches 94% of the time and there's still some effort in his delivery -- it led to 5.4 walks per nine innings last year. That said, those two pitches are plus and this set of positive qualities is hard to find in the whole of the minor leagues, much less in a teenage lefty. Adding a cutter/bullet slider and figuring out a grip to throw his changeup a bit slower than the current 87-90 mph would be on my to-do list for King to keep him moving up this ranking, but securing fewer walks is the real key.

86. Brody Hopkins, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 24 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Former two-way college player with massive stuff he has trouble commanding

Hopkins split time in his draft year (2023) at Winthrop as center fielder and starting pitcher. His pitch data was fantastic, reminding some analysts of Dustin May, and as a 6-foot-4 center fielder, he had plus speed and standout athleticism like a wide receiver. That said, his stamina, command and sequencing wasn't strong, so his numbers weren't good in college, but he still went in the sixth round to Seattle.

The next season, his numbers were better in A-ball than as a midweek starter in the Big South -- go figure. He was traded to Tampa Bay in the Randy Arozarena deal in 2024 and pitched in Double-A for all of 2025. Hopkins' walk rate is still a bit elevated but his stuff is plus: 95-98, touching 100 mph with excellent shape on his heater and averaging more than 90 mph on his bullet slider, both easily plus pitches. His rarely-used curveball might also be plus while his two-seam fastball and changeup are both above average. Hopkins is likely to be a late-inning reliever but still has another year or two to possibly figure out how to become an impact starter.

87. Elmer Rodriguez, RHP, New York Yankees

Age: 22 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Potential innings eater with a kitchen sink full of solid pitches

Rodriguez was a 6-foot-3 prep projection type in the 2021 draft whom the Red Sox gave $500,000 in the fourth round. He was traded to the Yankees after the 2024 season in the Carlos Narvaez deal; his velo had bumped to the point that he was sitting in the mid-90s, but he was still in A-ball with below-average command. After the trade, he switched to throwing primarily a sinker and tweaked the grip enough to get more sink and run along with getting the velo closer to his four-seamer; the sinker is now an above-average to plus pitch.

Rodriguez's changeup is average to above and he throws a roughly average slurve, sweeper and cutter, in that order of usage. With two kinds of fastballs, Rodriguez has six average to above-average pitches, enough command to start, and just threw 150 innings last season, including a start in Triple-A. He's now on the 40-man roster and could be a rotation option for the Yankees in 2026.

88. Didier Fuentes, RHP, Atlanta Braves

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Fastball-dominant starter who probably has enough off-speed to be a third/fourth starter

Fuentes is listed at 6-foot but gets almost seven feet of extension down the mound, helping create an excellent plane for his plus, 94-97 mph heater that hits 98 mph. He throws this pitch ⅔ of the time and commands it well, so his other pitches (sweepy slider, slurve, cutter, splitter used in that order) are the concern here. None of them are better than average pitches, though they're all 45- or 50-grade offerings that play a role in getting weak contact and keeping hitters honest.

Fuentes' release profile is similar to Bryan Woo and his stuff is similar to Joe Ryan, so this somewhat unusual profile is one that sleeper prospects have used to become standout starters; Fuentes could be next.

89. J.R. Ritchie, RHP, Atlanta Braves

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Six-pitch righty with starter traits fully back from elbow surgery and ready to join the big league rotation

Ritchie was the 35th pick in the 2022 draft out of a high school in Washington but needed elbow surgery after four starts in the 2023 season. Because of the unfortunate timing, he made only 20 pro starts in his 2 1/2 pro seasons, so 2025 was a big chance to prove his durability and build up his workload.

Ritchie did just that, throwing 140 innings split between High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. His draft report was that of physical projection and command with average to above raw stuff, and that's still basically the report. His 92-95 mph fastball (he has a four-seam and two-seam version) is fringy to average, his sweepy slider is around average, his curveball and changeup flash above average and his cutter flashes average.

A tick more arm speed or a tick more velocity would make Ritchie a midrotation starter, but he's more of a solid fourth starter as described; often the second full year after elbow surgery is when everything comes back.

90. Juan Valera, RHP, Boston Red Sox

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Power righty needs some refinement but has the pieces to be a No. 2 or 3 starter

I think I'm the first to put Valera on a top 100 and I'm happy to be a bit early to this party. I was pretty aggressive with a ranking on him last winter after 17 pro starts. He's a sturdy, explosive mover at a listed 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with a fastball that sits 95-98 and hits 100 mph (up two mph from 2024) -- and he won't turn 20 until May. As I've mentioned with a handful of different pitchers on this list, the type of pitcher who strong pitching-development organizations are looking for is a supinator (i.e., tends to cut all of his pitches more than average) who's enough of an athlete to project starter command; Valera is quite similar to Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler, just with a lower arm slot.

Valera also has a two-seam fastball with splinker-type action, but his only other pitch right now is an 85-90 mph slider that he throws nearly 50% of the time. It's a plus pitch but doesn't draw a ton of misses in part because Valera needs to add some other pitch shapes. Throwing that slider as hard as he can (and not being afraid of it becoming a cutter), adding a sweeper, and a curve/slurve seems the most likely path, given his arm slot. A kick change is another common thing for this type of pitcher to try. (Schlittler's higher arm slot is why a curveball makes more sense for him than a sweeper.)

Valera has enough command to project as a starter but would fit in the late innings if that doesn't hold. He missed three months in the middle of the season with elbow soreness, so he has only started 26 games in his pro career, though almost half have been in High-A. Valera is a pick to click and, pending on health, someone I expect to jump in the next update of this list; some rival teams already have him higher than this.

91. Bishop Letson, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Age: 21 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Lanky righty with massive extension and starter feel who has above average stuff that could be plus as he adds more strength

Letson was a later-rising prospect in the 2023 draft from an Indiana high school; the Brewers landed him in the 11th round for just under $500,000. He was a projectable 6-foot-4 righty with some effort to his delivery tied to his giant extension, but he didn't have a long track record at national events like most high picks. Letson was good in 2024 but broke out in 2025, reaching Double-A as a 20-year-old after carving up High-A. He is within an inch or two of the best extension in all of pro baseball, which helps him get lower on the mound to improve his fastball shape. Letson's 92-96 mph fastball has average big league velocity but plays as above average because of the shape and command; if his velo jumps another tick or two, he'll shoot up this list. His sweeper is also an above-average-to-plus pitch and his lightly used cutter and changeup are both average to a bit above.

The question here is health as Letson missed much of 2025 with a shoulder issue, making just 11 appearances. Letson has most of the markers I look for in projecting a breakthrough season, so front-line potential is still within reach and I'll take an aggressive stance here, presuming he'll be healthy in 2026.

92. Theo Gillen, CF, Tampa Bay Rays

Age: 20 | Bats: Left | Throws: Right

Type: Well-rounded player who can contribute in all phases with hit tool and speed as separators

Scouts raved in the 2024 draft about Gillen, a Texas high school product, clamoring over his hit tool, makeup and athleticism. The main questions were about his health, arm strength and position, which is why he lasted until the 18th pick to the Rays. He has played exclusively outfield and almost only center field in pro ball after being primarily an infielder as an amateur; I wouldn't rule out second base as an option later.

Gillen is a plus runner who stole 36 bases on 39 attempts and looks fine in the early going in center field. His two-strike approach could use some work, but his contact/power combo looks like it'll be at least average, which will profile with speed at an up-the-middle position.

93. Joshua Baez, RF, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 22 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: A 6-foot-3, 220-pound bomber with plus-plus raw power projection who just made breakthroughs with health and contact

Baez was into the upper-90s on the mound as a Northeast high schooler but was seen more as an outfielder with huge power and great showings in a workout context. He got $2.25 million in the second round in 2021 before a racking up a string of injuries and strikeout rates around 35% for the next few years, dimming his prospect light.

Then 2025 happened: He played 117 games, hit 20 homers, stole 54 bases, posting an .884 OPS. I'm not totally sold that he'll hit for a ton of average against big league arms, but he tweaked his setup enough to believe that he did improve a lot and he's now getting to his power in games. In addition, Baez is continuing to make the most of his average-ish speed on the bases and is passable at all three outfield positions, with a plus arm that works anywhere. He might end up being a streaky type who can't match his lofty Statcast figures with performance, but Baez has righted the ship enough that I'll bet that he'll keep improving.

94. Charlee Soto, RHP, Minnesota Twins

Age: 20 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Type: Power arm up to 100 mph with three above-average pitches; command and health are yellow flags right now

I'm a big Soto fan, getting ahead of the bandwagon by making him my 100th prospect on last year's list because of what he showed in his full-season debut. He didn't get much of a chance to build on that, making only three starts in 2025 before being shut down with a bone spur in his elbow. I'm holding strong with him on the list because there wasn't ligament damage, he'll be healthy to start the year, and his velo jumped two ticks in those three early outings in 2025, peaking at 100.4 mph.

The velocity is important because Soto's two fastball variants have just OK shape, relying on the velocity and locations to be effective; both have the traits to be plus pitches. His slider is a bit above average, especially if he can hold the spike in velocity it showed in 2025 with more arm speed. Soto's changeup is his best pitch -- and his most thrown in 2024 -- and a clear plus. His command is good enough to start, but more fringy than standout.

95. Jurrangelo Cijntje, RHP/LHP, Seattle Mariners

Age: 22 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Switch

Type: Potential midrotation righty who's also a solid left-handed reliever.

First of all, yes, Cijntje is a switch pitcher (and a switch hitter), and that's wild and almost unprecedented. But he's on this list because of his work as a right-handed pitcher. He's a decent, possibly big league quality left-handed reliever, but his value in that is the option to match up better with lefty hitters -- what if his superior right-handed velocity and potentially above average changeup does that more effectively? Also, the work to keep sharp both ways could harm his work as a right-hander, so this is more of a toss-up long term than many people realize.

Cijntje's fastball is a standout, plus pitch, sitting at 95-98 and hitting 100 mph with plus shape and solid command while his slider and changeup both flash above average, sometimes plus. Getting another notch of command and simplifying his mix (two-seamer, cutter, sweeper and slurve all get used at times in addition to his left-handed pitches) is what's separating Cijntje from becoming another Mariners' pitching development success story.

96. Noah Schultz, LHP, Chicago White Sox

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Age: 22 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: 6-foot-10 lefty with dynamic stuff from a low slot but who needs more command and polish

Schultz was a bit of a mystery in the 2022 draft out of an Illinois high school: He was seen as a tough sign with unique talent and command issues, and he didn't pitch in the first half of the spring. The White Sox landed him for $2.8 million at the 26th pick and things moved quickly for Schultz, pitching primarily in Double-A at age 20 with over four strikeouts per walk in 2024. He was considered one of the top pitching prospects in the sport entering 2025 and had a tough season, with under two strikeouts per walk, again pitching mostly in Double-A.

He throws a 93-96 mph sinker that hits 98 mph and a big-breaking sweeper at 80-84 mph more than 75% of the time; both are above average, maybe plus pitches. His four-seamer is a nice complement to have that performs well in limited use. His changeup is below average, so he needs to add a cutter to split the difference between his two primary pitches and possibly play the role of the changeup that isn't neutralizing righty hitters. There's still a wide variance in potential outcomes here, but I think Schultz will be a big leaguer of consequence in some role.

97. Emmanuel Rodriguez, CF, Minnesota Twins

Age: 22 | Bats: Left | Throws: Left

Type: Injury-prone, squatty center fielder with big tools and on-base skills

Rodriguez has been on prospect lists for a while and the report has been basically the same the whole time: He's a stocky 5-foot-11 with average speed, strong center field defense, plus raw power and pitch selection, but 40-grade contact at best. He's hurt all the time -- he played 112 games over the past two seasons -- but as a quirky, streaky, lower-end starter who's basically big-league-ready, Rodriguez has real value, along with big variance in what his career will look like.

98. Leonardo Bernal, C, St. Louis Cardinals

Age: 21 | Bats: Switch | Throws: Right

Type: A lower-end starter who could be ready by the end of 2026

Bernal spent the entire 2025 season at Double-A, either catching or staying fresh with some starts at DH. He was 21 the whole year and hit well, a bit above league average, with 13 homers and 13 stolen bases. Bernal also projects to be at least average behind the plate with a strong caught stealing rate helped by his plus arm, though his framing numbers are well below average.

He has a maxed-out frame and projects as average to a bit below as an offensive threat, so there isn't a ton of ceiling here, but approaching average offense from a good defensive catcher is easily an every-day player.

99. Caden Scarborough, RHP, Texas Rangers

Age: 20 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: 2023 draft projection bet who made a leap in 2025; might be a midrotation type.

Scarborough was known to most teams in the 2023 draft from a Central Florida high school but wasn't even turned in as a draftable prospect by some of them; he was a multisport, 6-foot-5 projection type who hit 88-91 mph in many outings.

After the Rangers gave him $515,000 in the sixth round, he didn't pitch postdraft that season, then threw only 10⅓ innings in 2024. In 2025, the story was very different. He threw 88 innings and got to High-A with 114 strikeouts and 21 walks. His velo jumped to 93-95, touching 97 mph on his fastball, and his 80-83 mph sweeper flashes above average potential with 16 inches of gloveside movement. Scarborough should add a cutter to split the difference between his running fastball and sweeper and throw his (pretty decent) changeup more often, but the building blocks are here for another jump up this list.

100. Billy Carlson, SS, Chicago White Sox

Age: 19 | Bats: Right | Throws: Right

Type: Incredible defender with a plus-plus arm who could become a strong every-day player if the bat plays

Carlson burst onto the scouting scene early in high school -- due to his standout two-way tools, but also the high school team he played on, which had three first-round picks on it. Carlson was the 11th pick, joined by Seth Hernandez (No. 49 on this list, picked sixth) and Brady Ebel (32nd pick, son of Dodgers third base coach Dino) on a loaded Corona high school squad in 2025.

Carlson has a huge arm -- some scouts put it at an 80 -- that allowed him to pitch in the mid-90s on the mound as an amateur. He's a roughly average runner in games but is a plus defender at shortstop. Carlson has above-average power potential and hit pretty well on the summer showcase circuit, but he was old for his high school class (a big negative for long-term projection) and scouts differed on how much he needs to tweak his swing to hit for average against high-level pro arms. Given his tools, Carlson will rise on this list if he hits well in 2026.