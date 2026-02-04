2026 top 10 prospect rankings for all 30 MLB teams

Open Extended Reactions

Now that we have ranked the top 100 prospects in the sport and all 30 major league farm systems, it's time for our first team-by-team MLB prospect rankings big board of 2026. The top 10 prospects for all 30 teams are listed below -- and will be updated regularly throughout the season.

Here are the rankings for your favorite team, along with what to know for the season ahead and who we expect to reach the majors next. Players in the big leagues are eligible for this update as MLB rookie eligibility rules apply here -- 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on the active roster.

Who are your favorite team's future stars and how close are they to reaching the majors?

Athletics

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Leo De Vries, SS 11 1 2. Gage Jump, LHP 42 2 3. Jamie Arnold, LHP 60 3 4. Wei-En Lin, LHP NR 5. Johenssy Colome, SS INT 6. Devin Taylor, LF 6 7. Edgar Montero, SS 10 8. Braden Nett, RHP 5 9. Kade Morris, RHP NR 10. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, SS NR

The A's have the thing every team is looking for: pitching depth. Jump, Arnold and Lin are all potential No. 2 to No. 4 starters who throw from the left side. Nett and Morris are either No. 4 starters or eighth-inning relievers depending on how their command develops.

Behind them on the team prospect list are upper-level arms including Henry Baez, Mason Barnett, Gunnar Hoglund and Eduarniel Nunez. Recently graduated pitchers include Luis Morales, Jacob Lopez, Jack Perkins, J.T. Ginn and Joey Estes, along with most of the projected big league bullpen.

Next to debut: Braden Nett, RHP

Also keep an eye on Baez, as both haven't debuted and are on the 40-man roster, but Nett's stuff works better in shorter stints, so I think he is a bit more likely to come up if the opening is in the bullpen.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Ryan Waldschmidt, LF 63 3 2. Tommy Troy, 2B 102 9 3. J.D. Dix, 2B 122 5 4. Demetrio Crisantes, 2B 134 6 5. Kayson Cunningham, SS 136 7 6. Kohl Drake, LHP 162 8 7. David Hagaman, RHP 171 NR 8. Slade Caldwell, OF 2 9. Jansel Luis, SS NR 10. Daniel Eagen, RHP NR

The D-backs ranked 21st in the farm ranking largely because they didn't have any players in the top 50 prospects in baseball and only one in the top 100 at all -- and the long arc of prospect history informs this valuation method.

But beyond that elite tier of prospects, they are quite deep with six players from 101-200 and a handful more who were in the mix for that range. It's possible all of the top dozen players on the D-backs' prospect list will be on next winter's version; due to that, Arizona is a strong candidate to rise in these rankings throughout the season.

Next to debut: Tommy Troy, 2B

Brandyn Garcia and Andrew Hoffman are likely to start the season in the big league bullpen, but they and Cristian Mena (likely opens in the Triple-A rotation) have already debuted. Of those with no service time, Troy gets the nod over Drake.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Cam Caminiti, LHP 53 1 2. Didier Fuentes, RHP 88 2 3. J.R. Ritchie, RHP 89 3 4. Owen Murphy, RHP 192 7 5. Tate Southisene, SS 5 6. Diego Tornes, CF 9 7. Briggs McKenzie, LHP 6 8. Lucas Braun, RHP NR 9. Garrett Baumann, RHP NR 10. Luke Sinnard, RHP NR

The Braves are rich in potential starting pitching, with likely starters landing in the first four slots of the list and also seven through 10. There should be waves of arms coming over the next few years, but that also leads into the main concern here: the lack of position players.

Four of their top five bonuses handed out in the 2025 draft were to position players, headlined by Southisene, so Atlanta is trying to balance out the system more.

Next to debut: J.R. Ritchie, RHP

Braun should also open in the Triple-A rotation with both needing to be added to the 40-man roster after the 2026 season. Pending health, both should make their debuts this season, but Ritchie is the superior prospect and likely comes up first.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Samuel Basallo, C 4 1 2. Trey Gibson, RHP 46 4 3. Dylan Beavers, RF 57 2 4. Nate George, CF 114 8 5. Enrique Bradfield Jr., CF 135 3 6. Esteban Mejia, RHP 139 9 7. Ike Irish, RF 157 5 8. Luis De Leon, LHP 172 NR 9. Boston Bateman, LHP 195 NR 10. Nestor German, RHP NR

Baltimore could still use some starting pitching depth in the majors this season and also some long-term impact in that area with Trevor Rogers and Zach Eflin on expiring deals.

Gibson and German should debut at some point in 2026 while De Leon and Bateman could be coming up in 2027 -- and there is a handful of others either behind them or with more relief risk. I think Gibson has the best chance to be a front-line starter of that group, this group is likely more middle-to-back of the rotation type contributors.

Next to debut: Trey Gibson, RHP

Beavers and Basallo have already debuted, so I'll go with Gibson here. German is in line right behind him (likely starting the season in Triple-A) should a rotation spot come open.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Payton Tolle, LHP 22 2 2. Franklin Arias, SS 36 1 3. Connelly Early, LHP 48 7 4. Kyson Witherspoon, RHP 67 4 5. Juan Valera, RHP 90 6 6. Dorian Soto, SS 10 7. Marcus Phillips, RHP NR 8. Jake Bennett, LHP Trade (WSH) 9. Yoeilin Cespedes, 2B NR 10. Anthony Eyanson, RHP NR

After a big group of position players arrived at Fenway Park in the last year or two, there are now a few nice waves of starting pitching prospects making their way to Boston. Tolle and Early already arrived late last season and will be back up in 2026. Bennett seems on track to appear in 2027 with Witherspoon, Valera, Phillips and Eyanson all just behind that.

Witherspoon, Valera and Phillips are the ones to watch here: Some scouts think Witherspoon makes the leap this year and Valera just needs health and another pitch shape or two to do that, while Phillips is still around the middle of the starter/reliever line, but with dynamic and unique traits.

Next to debut: Jake Bennett, LHP

With Tolle and Early having already debuted, there isn't a clear answer here, leaving either Bennett at the end of a breakthrough season because he's already on the 40-man roster or a Mikey Romero in a similar situation because he needs to be added to the 40-man roster after this season to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Moises Ballesteros, C 51 1 2. Jaxon Wiggins, RHP 83 4 3. Jefferson Rojas, SS 107 3 4. Pedro Ramirez, 3B 198 NR 5. Ethan Conrad, RF 6 6. Jonathon Long, 1B NR 7. Kevin Alcantara, CF 5 8. Kane Kepley, CF NR 9. Josiah Hartshorn, LF 10 10. Kaleb Wing, RHP NR

I've said many times that I liked what the Cubs did in the 2025 draft, with Conrad, Kepley, Hartshorn and Wing headlining the class. The rest of the prospects of consequence in this system will be in the upper minors or the big leagues this year.

Ballesteros looks set to be Chicago's every-day DH with Wiggins, Long and Alcantara (and James Triantos, B.J. Murray Jr., Brandon Birdsell, Riley Martin, etc.) waiting in Triple-A for a call-up. I think Ramirez and Rojas will spend the whole year in the minors but both will also be in the upper minors.

Next to debut: Jaxon Wiggins, RHP

It should be Wiggins or Long, but I see more routes (read: relief) that Wiggins can help while Long is blocked by Tyler Austin at the moment.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Caleb Bonemer, SS 34 2 2. Noah Schultz, LHP 96 3 3. Billy Carlson, SS 100 5 4. Christian Oppor, LHP 118 NR 5. Hagen Smith, LHP 127 4 6. Tanner McDougal, RHP 164 NR 7. Braden Montgomery, RF 189 6 8. William Bergolla, SS 199 NR 9. Jaden Fauske, RF 7 10. Sam Antonacci, 2B NR

I'm intrigued by the pitching pipeline in this system, as the White Sox still need a good bit of long-term help in the rotation. Schultz is a unique, towering lefty slinging from a lower slot, and Oppor was a big arrow-up performer in 2025 who now looks like a potential starter. Smith's strike-throwing concerns undermined his pretty steady midrotation profile.

McDougal and the recently acquired RHP David Sandlin (11th, if the list went that long) have some relief risk, but above-average stuff and deeper arsenals where a command improvement would put them in the previous group.

Next to debut: David Sandlin, RHP

Because Sandlin has some experience as a reliever in Triple-A last season (and may end up there long term, too), I think he'll fill more potential openings than McDougal when an arm is needed. If Schultz throws more strikes, he should get a look in the second half as he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster after the season anyway.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Sal Stewart, 3B 17 2 2. Alfredo Duno, C 29 1 3. Rhett Lowder, RHP 72 3 4. Steele Hall, SS 126 6 5. Tyson Lewis, SS 170 7 6. Cam Collier, 1B 187 4 7. Hector Rodriguez, LF 10 8. Chase Petty, RHP 5 9. Aaron Watson, RHP 8 10. Edwin Arroyo, SS 9

The top of the Reds system is headlined by two power hitters with easily plus in-game power potential in Stewart and Duno and there are more players along these lines in the system. Lewis has some of the biggest exit velos in the low minors paired with plus speed, but questions about the rest of his game. Collier also has huge EVs, though from a first-base profile that is more of a necessity. SS/3B Hansel Jimenez (No. 16, if you were wondering) played in the Dominican Summer League last year and also has huge power potential.

Next to debut: Hector Rodriguez, LF

Stewart, Lowder, Petty and a few prospects beyond the top 10 listed here have all debuted already, so I'll go with Rodriguez. He's on the 40-man roster with a polished hit/power combo and has already played 53 games in Triple-A.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Travis Bazzana, 2B 23 1 2. Ralphy Velazquez, 1B 33 9 3. Chase DeLauter, RF 43 2 4. Parker Messick, LHP 45 8 5. Khal Stephen, RHP 68 4 6. Braylon Doughty, RHP 71 7 7. Angel Genao, SS 80 3 8. Juneiker Caceres, RF 152 NR 9. Cooper Ingle, C 180 NR 10. Alfonsin Rosario, RF 183 NR

The Guardians have a lot of upper-minors help at the top of this list. DeLauter and Messick both could break camp with the big league team while Ingle and Bazzana have already played in Triple-A. Velazquez, Stephen, Genao and Rosario have all played in Double-A.

Kahlil Watson and Juan Brito are just outside these rankings and should open the season in Triple-A. Lots of help is on the way for the defending division champs.

Next to debut: Chase DeLauter, RF

DeLauter made his big league debut in the playoffs, which doesn't technically count for this question. He is set to be an every-day big league outfielder for the Guardians starting this year. Bazzana and Ingle both qualify, though their arrivals likely come later in the season.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Ethan Holliday, SS 66 1 2. Roc Riggio, 2B 120 4 3. Jared Thomas, LF 5 4. Charlie Condon, 1B 3 5. J.B. Middleton, RHP 8 6. Brody Brecht, RHP 7 7. Robert Calaz, RF NR 8. Sterlin Thompson, LF NR 9. Jackson Cox, RHP NR 10. Welinton Herrera, LHP NR

I would bet most, if not all, of the best 15 prospects won't graduate from this list by next winter. It's a good sign for growth to keep prospects on the list and implies high upsides from lower-minors types.

On the other hand, it's also good to have waves coming to constantly help the big league team. Thompson and Zac Veen are optionable 40-man outfield depth while Condon, Thomas, Riggio and Cole Carrigg seem likely to stay in the upper minors the whole season and the rest of the list is behind them.

Next to debut: Sterlin Thompson, LF

He doesn't offer a ton in terms of defensive value, but Thompson had a hot second half in Triple-A (171 wRC+ with eight homers in the last 35 games of the season) and has always looked like a big league hitter.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Kevin McGonigle, SS 2 1 2. Max Clark, CF 8 2 3. Bryce Rainer, SS 35 3 4. Josue Briceno, C 44 4 5. Max Anderson, 2B 101 NR 6. Thayron Liranzo, C 144 5 7. Cris Rodriguez, CF NR 8. Hao-Yu Lee, 3B 10 9. Michael Oliveto, C 7 10. Jordan Yost, SS 8

The Tigers have a strong crop of position players headed to Detroit. McGonigle should show up in the majors at some point this year or early next year and has star potential, as does Clark.

Briceno is on a similar timetable and could be a middle-of-the-order type. Rainer and Rodriguez are boom-bust types with some hit tool risk but have upside on par with the others in this group. Having this many prospects with impact potential is the envy of every team in baseball.

Next to debut: Max Anderson, 2B/3B

Anderson isn't necessarily an impact prospect, but he is a steady lower-end every-day type, like Lee. In Triple-A, the Tigers will likely have Anderson (not on the 40-man) and Lee (on the 40-man), along with Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney (graduated prospects, on the 40-man) and maybe McGonigle. There's no telling the order in which these guys come up or where/when the opening will be, but I'll gamble Anderson fits the bill.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Brice Matthews, 2B 109 1 2. Walker Janek, C 178 4 3. Xavier Neyens, 3B 185 3 4. Ethan Frey, RF 10 5. Kevin Alvarez, CF 5 6. Anthony Huezo, CF NR 7. Will Bush, C NR 8. Ethan Pecko, RHP NR 9. A.J. Blubaugh, RHP NR 10. Zach Cole, CF NR

Four of the top five prospects here were touted signees -- Matthews, Janek and Neyens were first-round picks, Alvarez signed for $2 million internationally -- but the others have been the result of solid scouting and development.

Frey was the most hyped one, going in the third round last year out of LSU. The rest were way under the radar: Pecko was a sixth-rounder from Towson, Blubaugh was a seventh-round pick out of Milwaukee, Cole a 10th-rounder from Ball State, Bush a 16th-rounder from a Texas junior college and Huezo a 12th-rounder who got $400,000 out of a California high school.

Next to debut: Miguel Ullola, RHP

I give Ullola a slight edge over Pecko because he is already on the 40-man roster and has enough command issues that he's likely seen as a potential reliever, and bullpen spots come open more often than rotation slots.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Carter Jensen, C 25 1 2. Kendry Chourio, RHP 124 7 3. Josh Hammond, SS 132 3 4. Blake Mitchell, C 143 2 5. Sean Gamble, CF 4 6. David Shields, LHP 6 7. Angeibel Gomez, CF INT 8. Carson Roccaforte, CF NR 9. Michael Lombardi, RHP 8 10. Ben Kudrna, RHP 5

I've got my eye on the last few drafts and international signing classes currently playing at the lower levels of the Royals system. Hammond and Gamble were both early picks last year and have big upside as prep position players; Hammond (shades of Josh Donaldson) is my pick to click in the system this year.

I was all over Lombardi as a reliever-to-starter conversion coming out of Tulane when K.C. landed him in the second round. Shields (2024 draft) is an old-school pitchability lefty with enough angles and youth to eventually be a midrotation type. Gomez signed last month for just under $3 million and has big offensive potential, and Chourio signed a year ago and is now one of the better starting pitching prospects in the lower minors.

Next to debut: Ben Kudrna, RHP

He was added to the 40-man roster this winter and is in line to be the big league depth/replacement starter option at Triple-A, but is the only one with no service time.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Tyler Bremner, RHP 56 3 2. Denzer Guzman, SS 112 5 3. George Klassen, RHP 147 2 4. Ryan Johnson, RHP 149 7 5. Nelson Rada, CF 160 8 6. Joswa Lugo, SS 4 7. Trey Gregory-Alford, RHP 6 8. Chase Shores, RHP 10 9. Gabriel Davalillo, C NR 10. Johnny Slawinski, LHP NR

The Angels added a lot of pitching depth with a deep 2025 draft class. Bremner ($7.69 million) was the second overall pick and should move quickly as a potential midrotation starter. Shores ($2.08 million) is a starter/reliever question mark, but a 6-foot-8 power sinker/slider type. Slawinski ($2.5 million) is a lower-slot 6-foot-3 high school lefty with good fastball shape and a good breaking ball.

RHP C.J. Gray ($1.25 million) is a standout athlete with big arm speed but is pretty raw. LHP Talon Haley ($900,000) is another high school lefty with multiple good breaking balls and a low-90s heater. LHP Xavier Mitchell ($875,000) is yet another high school lefty, a long, loose type with a low-90s heater and big-breaking curveball. RHP Luke Lacourse ($515,000) is a prep righty with a low-90s fastball and breaking ball with enormous spin rates, while RHP Nate Snead ($600,000) and LHP Alton Davis ($400,000) are college reliever types with big arm speed and pretty good breaking stuff.

Next to debut: Nelson Rada, CF

Rada has been pushed quickly through the system, having already played 42 games at Triple-A as a teenager. He's a familiar type of prospect -- the speedy contact/defense center fielder with very limited in-game power -- who could be helpful in the big leagues this season.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Josue De Paula, LF 21 1 2. Eduardo Quintero, CF 37 4 3. Zyhir Hope, RF 40 2 4. Mike Sirota, CF 55 3 5. Emil Morales, SS 65 9 6. Alex Freeland, SS 103 5 7. Zach Ehrhard, RF 111 NR 8. River Ryan, RHP 125 6 9. Jackson Ferris, LHP 128 7 10. James Tibbs III, RF 131 NR

The bad news for the rest of baseball is the Dodgers have hitting prospects coming in waves. Freeland has already debuted and should get more big league time this year while the others are more late-2026 or 2027 options.

De Paula, Hope, Ehrhard and Tibbs should also be in the upper minors this year. Quintero and Sirota are a year behind that group, making six outfielders in this top 10 who could all debut in the next two seasons. Morales is a year behind that group and may have the biggest upside and risk, as a shortstop with 25-homer potential.

Next to debut: Jackson Ferris, LHP

Most of the guys I think will contribute this year have already debuted, so I'm choosing someone from the upper minors who needs to be added to the 40-man roster in 2026. Ferris threw 126 innings in Double-A last year, so he should be a bulk-innings option in L.A. for the second half of the season.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Thomas White, LHP 18 1 2. Robby Snelling, LHP 47 3 3. Joe Mack, C 61 2 4. Owen Caissie, RF 77 Trade (CHC) 5. Aiva Arquette, SS 123 4 6. Kevin DeFrank, RHP 137 9 7. Cam Cannarella, CF 200 6 8. Andrew Salas, SS 7 9. Dillon Lewis, CF Trade (NYY) 10. Starlyn Caba, SS 5

The Marlins' recent stockpiling of prospects has helped create a nice balance of 2026 big league impact players and higher variance low-minors types. White, Snelling, Mack and Caissie should all impact the big league team this season.

Arquette and Cannarella headlined the 2025 draft group and won't be factors this year. DeFrank just pitched in the Dominican Summer League, so he's years away but with huge potential due to his triple-digit heater. Salas and Caba are shortstops with limited power who are tracking like starters so far.

Lewis was the headliner in the Ryan Weathers trade and isn't a 2026 factor, but he is a late bloomer with big tools. Outside of this top 10, RHP Karson Milbrandt, CF Luis Cova and LF Brandon Compton are more toolsy prospects to keep an eye on in 2026.

Next to debut: Joe Mack, C

Once one of the Opening Day catchers catches a foul tip on the wrong body part or something like that creates an opening, Mack should get the call as the only other catcher on the 40-man roster.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Jesús Made, SS 3 1 2. Luis Pena, SS 26 2 3. Jett Williams, SS 32 Trade (NYM) 4. Logan Henderson, RHP 64 5 5. Cooper Pratt, SS 70 3 6. Brandon Sproat, RHP 73 Trade (NYM) 7. Jeferson Quero, C 75 4 8. Bishop Letson, RHP 91 10 9. Luke Adams, 1B 148 6 10. Josh Adamczewski, 2B 153 NR

I've long been a fan of Williams and it seemed destined the headliner of the Freddy Peralta trade would end up in Milwaukee, as the Brewers have a number of players like him already.

Henderson and Sproat will impact the pitching staff this year, and Quero should get his feet wet this season, as well. Made, Pratt and Adams all seem more likely to debut in 2027 and that's 80% of the top 10, who all rank in the top 150 prospects in baseball. The Brewers know what they're doing.

Next to debut: Jett Williams, SS

It could easily be Quero, but he only fits two spots on the big league roster while Williams can fit at almost any position on the field, so I'll go with him.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Walker Jenkins, CF 9 1 2. Eduardo Tait, C 38 2 3. Connor Prielipp, LHP 54 7 4. Kaelen Culpepper, SS 79 9 5. Charlee Soto, RHP 94 5 6. Emmanuel Rodriguez, CF 97 4 7. Gabriel Gonzalez, RF 130 10 8. Dasan Hill, LHP 161 NR 9. Kendry Rojas, LHP 163 8 10. Marek Houston, SS 166 NR

The top arms in the Twins system have real impact potential. Prielipp has durability questions but plus stuff and enough command to project as a starter. Soto missed most of 2025 because of an elbow issue but also has above-average to plus stuff with enough command to project as a starter.

Hill has some walk issues but, likewise, has three above-average pitches and lots of physical projection. RHP Riley Quick is a former offensive tackle with four above-average pitches and standout athleticism for his size. If these guys click, it will be a foundation for one of the better rotations in the game.

Next to debut: Connor Prielipp, LHP

I'll lean to Prielipp, but of the players on the 40-man roster including those with an easier path to a spot -- Jenkins and Rodriguez -- all of the candidates have had durability issues, so who knows who will be healthy when the time comes.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Nolan McLean, RHP 13 3 2. Carson Benge, CF 15 5 3. A.J. Ewing, CF 28 4 4. Jonah Tong, RHP 31 2 5. Ryan Clifford, LF 106 8 6. Elian Pena, SS 115 9 7. Jacob Reimer, 3B 138 6 8. Jonathan Santucci, LHP 176 10 9. Wandy Asigen, SS 191 INT 10. Jack Wenninger, RHP NR

Most of the players on this list will be in the big leagues this year or next. McLean will open in the major league rotation, Benge seems likely to open in the lineup, and Tong and Clifford will both be 2026 big league factors at some point.

Ewing, Reimer, Santucci and Wenninger are more 2027 factors than 2026, but a strong season can change those plans. Pena and Asigen will take a while, but they're 18 years old and 16 years old, respectively.

Next to debut: Carson Benge, CF

I think he'll open the season in the big league lineup while the others who will start in the majors have already debuted, so he has got to be the choice here.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. George Lombard Jr., SS 20 1 2. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, RHP 87 6 3. Dax Kilby, SS 113 5 4. Carlos Lagrange, RHP 159 4 5. Spencer Jones, CF 177 2 6. Bryce Cunningham, RHP 8 7. Ben Hess, RHP 7 8. Chase Hampton, RHP 9 9. Kaeden Kent, SS NR 10. Thatcher Hurd, RHP NR

The system has been gutted by trades and graduations, leaving mostly recent high draft picks at the top. Rodriguez-Cruz was acquired in the Carlos Narvaez trade, and Lagrange was an international signee. Lombard, Kilby, Jones and Hess were all first-round picks, while Cunningham was an overslot second-round pick. Kent and Hurd were third-round picks. Hampton was the best value as a sixth-rounder, but he has thrown 18.2 innings in the past two years so this season's performance will go a long way toward the verdict on his prospect status.

Next to debut: Spencer Jones, CF

He'll get a big league look at some point this year and is the ultimate boom-bust type: Four homers in a week and a 40% strikeout rate are almost equally likely.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Aidan Miller, SS 10 2 2. Andrew Painter, RHP 27 1 3. Justin Crawford, CF 69 3 4. Gabriel Rincones Jr., RF 168 NR 5. Gage Wood, RHP 169 4 6. Aroon Escobar, 2B 197 5 7. Dante Nori, CF 7 8. Francisco Renteria, CF INT 9. Matthew Fisher, RHP 8 10. Cade Obermueller, LHP 9

Help is coming. Crawford and Painter may spend the whole season in the big leagues this year. Miller should debut at some point and has All-Star potential. Rincones should also debut and may be an every-day corner outfielder.

Next to debut: Justin Crawford, CF and Andrew Painter, RHP

Neither has debuted yet and both look set to open the season on the big league roster, so it's likely they both debut on the same day, making the Phillies the only team with a tie for this spot.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Konnor Griffin, SS 1 1 2. Bubba Chandler, RHP 12 2 3. Seth Hernandez, RHP 49 3 4. Edward Florentino, CF 78 7 5. Wyatt Sanford, SS 104 4 6. Termarr Johnson, 2B 129 5 7. Jhostynxon Garcia, CF 140 Trade (BOS) 8. Esmerlyn Valdez, LF 175 NR 9. Hunter Barco, LHP 181 6 10. Rafael Flores, C 9

After graduating Paul Skenes, you could argue the Pirates still have the two prospects with the best chance of becoming aces in Chandler and Hernandez (apologies to Nolan McLean). All four of those are former pro prospects as position players, which I think is a sneaky important factor in a potential ace.

Chandler has already debuted and has a solid three-pitch mix headlined by a plus fastball with starter command. Hernandez hasn't debuted yet and needs to sharpen his breaking ball, but he hits triple digits and has one of the best changeups in the world.

Next to debut: Jhostynxon Garcia, CF

Garcia was traded as a potential long-term answer in center field. I don't think he gets the Opening Day nod, but he may get his shot early in 2026.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Ethan Salas, C 110 1 2. Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP 145 2 3. Kash Mayfield, LHP 3 4. Jorge Quintana, SS 4 5. Tucker Musgrove, RHP NR 6. Bradgley Rodriguez, RHP 7 7. Humberto Cruz, RHP 9 8. Bryan Balzer, RHP 10 9. Miguel Mendez, RHP 6 10. Ty Harvey, C 8

Things have really thinned out after trades and graduations. Salas needs to get on the field and perform to regain his past acclaim, but the potential is still there. Meanwhile, the early postdraft accounts of Schoolcraft are very positive, with some sneaky top 100 support that may become reality by the next update. Musgrove is an analytics darling with great data but limited experience and command at the moment.

Next to debut: Miguel Mendez, RHP

This may be the weakest guess of all 30, as he could spend his whole season in Double-A. That said, he is on the 40-man roster and could get a quick promotion to Triple-A, but there are lots of veteran players around the fringes of the big league roster any option will have to fight through.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Josuar Gonzalez, SS 30 2 2. Bryce Eldridge, 1B 59 1 3. Jhonny Level, SS 84 4 4. Luis Hernandez, SS 142 INT 5. Gavin Kilen, SS 173 5 6. Bo Davidson, CF 186 10 7. Dakota Jordan, CF 9 8. Keyner Martinez, RHP NR 9. Parks Harber, 3B NR 10. Carson Whisenhunt, LHP 6

The international position players are bringing dynamism to the top of this system while the pitching is composed more of depth types. Gonzalez, Level and Hernandez will be the top three prospects in the system by midseason, with Eldridge likely graduating by then.

Martinez, also from the international department, is the top pitching prospect, while the next few pitchers are largely big league adjacent as role player types: Whisenhunt, RHP Trevor McDonald and RHP Blade Tidwell. They should all be back-end starters or long relievers, maybe a middle reliever.

Next to debut: Daniel Susac, C

Several other candidates for this title got a big league look late last season, so I'll take the cop-out and pick the Rule 5 selection. If Susac doesn't make the team, Jesus Rodriguez (acquired from the Yankees at the deadline in the Camilo Doval deal) will be the pick here.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Colt Emerson, SS 6 1 2. Kade Anderson, LHP 16 2 3. Ryan Sloan, RHP 24 3 4. Michael Arroyo, 2B 62 6 5. Felnin Celesten, SS 105 9 6. Lazaro Montes, RF 108 8 7. Jonny Farmelo, CF 119 4 8. Luke Stevenson, C 10 9. Nick Becker, SS NR 10. Yorger Bautista, CF NR

The trades for Brendan Donovan, Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez, Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena have cleared out the depth of this system a good bit, but the strategy to not touch the most elite prospects is a smart one.

Emerson, Anderson and Sloan could be the cornerstones of the next era of Mariners contending teams. Arroyo and Montes are more strong contributors than potential stars, while Celesten, Farmelo, Stevenson and Becker are all interesting potential regulars but need to prove themselves a bit more before we know how excited to be.

In the wake of this week's Donovan trade, which took place after my farm rankings published last week, the Mariners swapped places with the Cardinals, moving down from seventh to ninth.

Next to debut: Colt Emerson, SS

Emerson could be competing with Cole Young for the second-base spot in spring training, and even if he doesn't get it, I think he'll be the first position-player prospect with no service time to be called up. A reliever like Robinson Ortiz or Alex Hoppe has a shorter path to a call-up but much less upside.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. JJ Wetherholt, SS 7 1 2. Rainiel Rodriguez, C 19 3 3. Liam Doyle, LHP 50 2 4. Joshua Baez, RF 93 8 5. Jurrangelo Cijntje, RHP 95 Trade (SEA) 6. Leonardo Bernal, C 98 7 7. Quinn Mathews, LHP 150 6 8. Tink Hence, RHP 179 5 9. Brandon Clarke, LHP 193 Trade (BOS) 10. Tanner Franklin, RHP NR

The system has gotten much deeper in the last year with the Brendan Donovan and Sonny Gray trades (and, to a lesser degree, Willson Contreras and Ryan Helsley deals) on top of a couple of good drafts. There's now real pitching depth with Doyle and Cijntje headlining the group, and the waves of position players are getting clearer, with Wetherholt and Crooks fitting on the big league team this season, then Rodriguez, Baez and Bernal in the next wave.

In the wake of this week's Donovan trade, which took place after my farm rankings published last week, the Cardinals swapped places with the Mariners, moving up to seventh from ninth.

Next to debut: JJ Wetherholt, SS

In the wake of the Donovan trade, Wetherholt has a strong case for NL ROY in 2026, and if Konnor Griffin doesn't break camp with the Pirates, Wetherholt would be my pick for the award.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Carson Williams, SS 39 1 2. Jacob Melton, CF 81 Trade (HOU) 3. Brody Hopkins, RHP 86 6 4. Theo Gillen, CF 92 2 5. Xavier Isaac, 1B 146 3 6. Santiago Suarez, RHP 154 8 7. Michael Forret, RHP 158 Trade (BAL) 8. Anderson Brito, RHP 174 Trade (HOU) 9. Brailer Guerrero, RF 184 5 10. Daniel Pierce, SS 194 7

The system's pitching depth is building, even if the big league team won't use most of the prospects this year: Only one pitcher on the projected Opening Day pitching staff is homegrown (Shane McClanahan). The Rays obsessively shop for value from all 30 teams and are always on the lookout for intriguing traits, so it makes sense that they don't just settle for the internal option as the answer to the question.

Hopkins was the headliner in the Arozarena trade and would also fit that description. Forret and Brito were acquired this winter and also fit.

Next to debut: Brody Hopkins, RHP

You could argue for Dominic Keegan or Tre Morgan, but Hopkins needs to be added to the 40-man roster after the season and has dynamic potential in the later innings either when needed or if he needs to coast to an innings limit.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Sebastian Walcott, SS 5 1 2. Caden Scarborough, RHP 99 5 3. Jose Corniell, RHP 116 NR 4. Winston Santos, RHP 141 8 5. Josh Owens, SS 9 6. A.J. Russell, RHP NR 7. David Davalillo, RHP 6 8. Yolfran Castillo, SS NR 9. Malcolm Moore, C 7 10. Dylan Dreiling, LF NR

The farm system depth was thinned out by the MacKenzie Gore trade, but Walcott remains atop the list with star potential followed by some intriguing sleepers. Scarborough is a common pick-to-click within the industry, and Owens was also on that list for many in the 2025 draft.

I'd also keep an eye on Castillo, whose underlying metrics suggest a 2026 breakout could be on tap.

Next to debut: Winston Santos, RHP

Santos was limited by a back injury in 2025 but should be the first prospect with no service time to be considered for call-up this season, though Davalillo, Leandro Lopez and Emiliano Teodo (all on the 40-man roster) are also in the mix.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Trey Yesavage, RHP 14 2 2. JoJo Parker, SS 52 3 3. Arjun Nimmala, SS 76 1 4. Johnny King, LHP 85 5 5. Ricky Tiedemann, LHP 151 4 6. Sam Shaw, 2B 167 NR 7. Juan Sanchez, SS NR 8. Gage Stanifer, RHP 7 9. Jake Bloss, RHP 6 10. Jake Cook, CF 10

The last couple of drafts are already paying dividends, with more help on the way. Khal Stephen, a 2024 draftee, was traded for Shane Bieber, while the first pick that year, Yesavage, has already paid big league dividends and King has risen a ton since the draft.

Parker and Nimmala were top picks in recent drafts, and Shaw, one of my picks to click in 2026, was a ninth-rounder in 2023 out of a Canadian high school. Keep an eye on 3B/OF Tim Piasentin and Cook from the 2025 draft crop.

Next to debut: Ricky Tiedemann, LHP

He threw 17.1 innings in 2024 and zero in 2025, but has three plus pitches and starter command when he's right. Things seem set for him to ramp up innings in 2026, and if he's sharp, he'll do some of it in the big leagues.

Top 10 prospects Player Overall Previous (org) Trending 1. Eli Willits, SS 41 1 2. Travis Sykora, RHP 58 2 3. Jarlin Susana, RHP 74 3 4. Harry Ford, C 82 Trade (SEA) 5. Gavin Fien, 3B 117 Trade (TEX) 6. Luke Dickerson, SS 121 4 7. Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS 133 Trade (TEX) 8. Seaver King, SS 182 6 9. Alejandro Rosario, RHP 190 Trade (TEX) 10. Luis Perales, RHP Trade (BOS)

There's lots of upside on the mound, but it comes with risk. Sykora has had two major surgeries but has front-line potential. Susana has ace-level stuff but reliever command. Rosario has three plus pitches but won't throw a pitch in 2025 or 2026 because of injury. Perales has front-line starter stuff but poor command at the moment.

RHP Landon Harmon (just missed the top 10) also has front-line stuff but command questions, as does LHP Alex Clemmey. Meanwhile, the position players on this list are more solid every-day types than potential stars.

Next to debut: Abimelec Ortiz, 1B

Acquired in the MacKenzie Gore deal, Ortiz could fit at first base, corner outfield or designated hitter openings, and I think he has scooted ahead of Christian Franklin for the first shot when a spot opens up in the lineup.