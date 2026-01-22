Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran says Astros scandal doesn't define him

Open Extended Reactions

Carlos Beltrán was the only player mentioned by name in the 2017 Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but the new Hall of Famer said it doesn't define who he is.

Beltrán, just the fifth player with at least 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases, on Thursday acknowledged his role in the scandal that rocked baseball in which the Astros illicitly used electronics to steal signs during the team's run to the 2017 World Series championship.

"Honestly, I know that's part of my story," Beltrán said. "There's no doubt that as a team, we altogether put ourselves in that position. Looking back, understanding what we did and where we were and how we were able to do it as a team, there's a lot of times you get caught up thinking on that moment, and there's a lot of times when you think of: We did take it to a different level, meaning on finding ways to beat the opposing team.

"As a group and as an organization, we also felt being able to find a way to take advantage of the opposing team is something that every team will do whatever it takes to win in baseball. When you hear the name Carlos Beltrán, that's something that's going to be attached to my name, and at the same time, that doesn't really define the person that I am."

Beltrán, in his final season as a player, was the only Astros player mentioned by name in a report by Major League Baseball.

After falling 19 votes short last year, Beltrán, making his fourth appearance of the ballot, received 358 of 425 votes for 84.2% from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in voting announced Tuesday. That was 39 votes above the 319 needed for the 75% threshold.

Beltran will be joined by Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent in the Hall's Class of 2026.

Beltrán has since helped grow baseball in his native Puerto Rico, where he has a school that provides developmental and educational opportunities.

"Perfection is part of no one's life," said Beltrán, who is the fifth player born in Puerto Rico to be elected to the Hall.

The nine-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner also played for the Royals, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees and Rangers during his career. He hit .279 during his 20-year career, with 2,725 hits, 435 homers, 1,582 runs and 312 stolen bases. He is one of four players to reach 2,700 hits, 400 homers, 1,500 runs and 300 steals, joining Barry Bonds, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez.

Beltrán arrived at the museum's plaque gallery 45 minutes before the news conference. He made his way around the room to take in his newest teammates, saying the experience was overwhelming. He showed his family the names who gained baseball's highest honor and their accomplishments.

"I will encourage baseball fans to come to Cooperstown and understand the story of baseball," Beltrán said. "The story of baseball is not about one player. It's about multiple players, different nationalities, different backgrounds, understanding where the game began and where the game is today."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.