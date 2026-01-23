Max Scherzer won't rush deal, could wait past Opening Day to sign

The veteran insists on finishing the inning and delivers a strikeout to close the fifth. (0:18)

Scherzer refuses to come out, finishes inning with strikeout (0:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent right-hander Max Scherzer is in no hurry to sign for a 19th major league season but also says he is healthy and ready if certain teams call.

Scherzer, 41, told The Athletic on Thursday that he is willing to wait past Opening Day to join a club, indicating he is looking for an opportunity with certain, unspecified teams.

He threw 85 regular-season innings and made three postseason starts for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025, including a pair of outings during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed one run in 4⅓ innings of Game 7 before the Dodgers made a title-winning comeback.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider had raved about Scherzer's competitiveness and preparation as the eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young Award winner chased a third World Series title.

But Scherzer has made just 26 starts combined over the past two seasons and had a career-worst 5.17 ERA in 17 regular-season starts for the Blue Jays in 2025.