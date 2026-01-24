Mariners acquire RHP Cooper Criswell from Mets for cash

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Cooper Criswell from the New York Mets on Friday for cash, and designated left-hander Jhonathan Diaz for assignment.

Criswell, 29, appeared in seven games for Boston last season, going 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA. He was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets on Dec. 5 and designated for assignment Wednesday.

Diaz, 29, appeared in one game with the Mariners in 2025. He was 11-6 in 27 games with Triple-A Tacoma and led the Pacific Coast League with a 4.15 ERA.