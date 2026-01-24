Twins sign reliever Taylor Rogers, catcher Victor Caratini

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins signed left-hander Taylor Rogers to a one-year, $2 million contract to bring the veteran reliever back to his original team as part of a bullpen revamp Friday, while also finalizing a two-year, $14 million deal with catcher Victor Caratini.

Rogers and Caratini were at Target Field for their physical exams to make their signings official, after recently agreeing to terms. Rogers had a 3.15 ERA in 319 appearances over his first six major league seasons with the Twins, accumulating 361 strikeouts in 314⅔ innings. He became a closer in 2019 and made the All-Star team in 2021.

"The Taylor Rogers we knew in '18 and '19 is going to be different than this guy, but he's still a really good reliever and I think he's going to have a big impact in our bullpen not only pitching-wise but with the ability to lead our group," said new manager Derek Shelton, who was the bench coach for the Twins during part of Rogers' first stint with the club.

Over the past four years, Rogers has pitched for five teams. He was traded to the San Diego Padres right before the 2022 season and then to the Milwaukee Brewers right before the deadline. Rogers signed with the San Francisco Giants in 2023 to join his twin brother, Tyler Rogers, and was dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in 2025. The Reds traded him to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline last summer.

The 35-year-old Rogers has a career 3.34 ERA in 566 relief appearances, with 626 strikeouts in 541⅓ innings and 83 saves. Rogers, who was drafted by the Twins as a starter in the 11th round in 2012 out of Kentucky, was converted to relief just before his major league debut in 2016.

The Twins traded their top five relievers during the week leading up to the deadline last season: Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, Brock Stewart and Danny Coulombe. Rogers will mix in with bullpen holdovers Cole Sands, Justin Topa and Kody Funderburk.

"It's the most obvious area of need coming into the offseason, something we feel like Rog is a step in that direction, but help in that regard is going to come in all shapes and sizes," general manager Jeremy Zoll said ahead of the team's annual fan festival.

The 32-year-old Caratini, who will also be in the mix at first base and designated hitter while backing up catcher Ryan Jeffers, hit .259 in 2025 in his second season with the Houston Astros and set career bests with 12 homers, 46 RBI and 386 plate appearances.

The 32-year-old switch-hitter has a .244 batting average over nine major league seasons. The Twins will be his fifth different team. Among active catchers with a minimum of 3,500 innings behind the plate, Caratini's catcher ERA of 3.92 ranks eighth best in baseball.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Rogers and Caratini, the Twins designated right-handed reliever Pierson Ohl and catcher Jhonny Pereda for release or assignment.