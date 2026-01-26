Source: Giants sign CF Harrison Bader to 2-year, $20.5M deal

Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent center fielder Harrison Bader, a source told ESPN on Monday. The deal is worth $20.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bader, 31, is a right-handed hitter who's coming off one of his best offensive seasons and provides a major boost to the Giants' center-field defense, an organizational goal for the offseason.

As a team, Giants outfielders posted minus-18 outs above average in 2025, tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the worst mark in the major leagues. Bader, who won a Gold Glove in 2021 and continues to receive high marks for his defense, can now slot in as the every-day center fielder, possibly prompting Jung Hoo Lee, a superior thrower who displayed subpar range last year, to shift to right field.

Bader spent last season with the Minnesota Twins and the Philadelphia Phillies, slashing .277/.347/.449 with 17 homers, 54 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 18 attempts. His .796 OPS was the highest of his nine-year career.

Originally a third-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, Bader has slashed .247/.313/.401 for six different teams since 2017. Bader's biggest improvement last season was his production against same-side pitching, slashing .300/.369/.476 against right-handers and showing he can be more than a platoon player.

The Bader signing is a highlight in a relatively conservative offseason for the Giants, who have mostly added two starters, Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser, on low-cost deals. The team is still expected to be in the market for a second baseman.

