Cubs sign outfielder Dylan Carlson to minor league deal

CHICAGO -- The Cubs have signed outfielder Dylan Carlson to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The Cubs announced the contract Monday.

The 27-year-old Carlson is expected to compete for a backup job. He batted .203 with six homers and 20 RBI in 83 games with Baltimore last season.

Carlson was selected by St. Louis in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft. He hit .239 with 34 homers and 161 RBIs in 447 games with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2024.