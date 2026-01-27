Twins, RHP Joe Ryan agree to $6.2M deal to avoid arbitration

Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins avoided salary arbitration, agreeing Monday to a one-year contract that guarantees $6.2 million.

Ryan gets $6.1 million this year -- the midpoint of the $6.35 million he had asked for and the $5.85 million the Twins had offered when the sides exchanged arbitration salaries on Jan. 8. The deal includes a $13 million mutual option for 2027 with a $100,000 buyout.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Ryan was 13-10 with a career-best 3.42 ERA in 30 starts and one relief appearance last year, when he had a $3 million salary. He is on track to be eligible for free agency after the 2027 World Series.

Fifteen players remain scheduled for hearings before three-person panels, which run through Feb. 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In the most prominent case, two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal asked for a record $32 million, while the Detroit Tigers offered the left-hander $19 million.