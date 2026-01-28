Reliever Trent Thornton agrees to a minor league deal with Cubs

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Veteran reliever Trent Thornton and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training, the team announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old right-hander is recovering from season-ending Achilles tendon surgery with Seattle. He was 2-0 a 4.68 ERA in 33 appearances before he was injured coming off the mound on a ground ball against the Texas Rangers on July 31. The recovery was expected to take six to eight months.

Thornton is 14-19 with a 4.38 ERA in 235 appearances over seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle.