Mariners' Logan Evans has Tommy John surgery, likely out 2026

SEATTLE -- Mariners right-hander Logan Evans is expected to miss the 2026 season after undergoing right elbow surgery, general manager Justin Hollander said Friday.

Evans, 24, underwent Tommy John surgery in his right arm Jan. 23. The estimated recovery time for Evans is 12 months.

In the 2025 season, Evans made his MLB debut with the Mariners, who came within one win of their first World Series berth. Evans appeared in 16 games, made 15 starts and compiled a 6-5 record with a 4.32 ERA in 81⅓ innings. He recorded 59 strikeouts and 31 walks and was one of the Mariners' top pitching prospects going into the 2025 season.

Evans, who made his big league debut April 27 against the Miami Marlins, was a 12th-round pick by the Mariners in the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of Pittsburgh, and he also pitched at Penn State during his collegiate career.