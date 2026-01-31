Ex-All-Star reliever David Robertson, 'thankful for the game,' retires

Open Extended Reactions

David Robertson, who recorded 179 saves over a 17-year major league career while pitching for eight teams, announced his retirement Friday.

"Baseball has given me more than I ever dreamed possible over the last 19 seasons," Robertson posted on social media. "... Saying goodbye isn't easy, but I do so with deep gratitude for every opportunity, challenge, and memory. I'll forever be thankful for the game and for everyone who made this journey extraordinary."

Robertson, who went 68-46 with a 2.93 ERA, made the All-Star Game in 2011 while pitching for the New York Yankees. He totaled at least 34 saves from 2014 to 2016 while playing for the Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

The right-hander was part of 10 playoff teams, including the 2009 Yankees club that won the World Series.

Robertson, 40, pitched for Philadelphia last season, making 20 appearances with two saves.