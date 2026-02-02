Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz will pitch for Puerto Rico in WBC

Open Extended Reactions

Star closer Edwin Diaz will return to pitch for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, three years after suffering a season-ending knee injury during the tournament, it was announced Monday.

Diaz, who signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason, tore the patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in the 2023 iteration, missing the entirety of that season with the New York Mets.

Because Diaz's contract was insured, the Mets were relieved from paying his salary that season. Now insurance issues have emerged as a central issue leading up to this year's World Baseball Classic, with Puerto Rico the most affected.

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, previously announced as Puerto Rico's captain, was not provided coverage by the WBC's insurer, NFP, due to the cleanup procedure he underwent in his right elbow in the offseason -- even though he is expected to be a full participant in spring training. A source said Lindor is still trying to find a way onto the team through a private insurance company, with rosters due Tuesday and announced Thursday night.

The Puerto Rican national team is also reportedly expected to be without third baseman Carlos Correa, catcher Victor Caratini, and pitchers Emilio Pagan, Jose Berrios and Alexis Diaz because of similar insurance issues, prompting the president of the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation, Dr. Jose Quiles, to publicly consider dropping out of the tournament. Puerto Rico is set to host Pool A from March 6 to March 11 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium, located in the capital city of San Juan.

In Diaz, at least, the island has solidified one of the sport's premier closers. Despite missing all of 2023, the 31-year-old right-hander has compiled 201 saves since 2018, fourth most in the majors. In what would be his last season with the Mets in 2025, Diaz converted 28 of 31 save chances while posting a 1.63 ERA and striking out 98 batters in 66⅓ innings. San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos will join Diaz on Team Puerto Rico.

Diaz wasn't the only star player injured in the 2023 WBC. That was also the case for Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who fractured his right thumb on a hit by pitch and wound up missing the regular season's first month and a half. Altuve was unable to secure insurance to return to play for Venezuela in this year's tournament, even though he did not miss any time on the injured list last season and is expected to be fully healthy in spring training.

The injuries Diaz and Altuve suffered in the last iteration of the WBC has prompted stricter parameters from the tournament's insurance provider. Also affected was Dodgers infielder and native Venezuelan Miguel Rojas, who was denied coverage under a new provision that excludes players once they turn 37 years old. Rojas' 37th birthday is Feb. 24.