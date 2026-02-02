Mariners near deal for All-Star Brendan Donovan, sources say

Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Mariners are nearing a deal to acquire infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals as part of a three-way trade that also includes the Tampa Bay Rays, according to sources.

Donovan, 29, batted a career-high .287 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 118 games while slashing .353/.422/.775. He also led the team in doubles (32) and WAR (2.7).

A first-time All-Star last season, Donovan would bring a versatile impact bat to Seattle in a deal that had been considered for weeks, sources said.

Seattle, which fell just short of its first World Series appearance last year, had hoped to address questions at second and third base this winter. In getting Donovan -- who has regularly played both positions in addition to both corner-outfield spots, shortstop and first base -- the Mariners give themselves a variety of options entering this season.

Donovan is likely to bat toward the top of a Mariners lineup that is one of the deepest in baseball. With excellent bat-to-ball skills -- Donovan struck out in just 13% of his plate appearances last year, 14th among the 145 hitters qualified for the batting title -- and strong on-base abilities, his left-handed swing fits perfectly in a batting order that includes American League MVP runner-up Cal Raleigh, center fielder Julio Rodríguez, first baseman Josh Naylor, left fielder Randy Arozarena and shortstop J.P. Crawford.

St. Louis had considered locking up Donovan to a long-term contract instead of trading him, but the sides never came close on an agreement with Donovan eligible to reach free agency after the 2027 season, sources said.