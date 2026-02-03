All-Star Isaac Paredes, Astros agree to $9.35M, 1-yr. deal

Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and the Houston Astros avoided a salary arbitration hearing, agreeing Tuesday to a $9.35 million, one-year contract.

The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.95 million Paredes requested and the $8.75 million the team offered when the sides exchanged proposed figures on Jan. 8.

The deal includes a $13.35 million team option for 2027 that would convert to a mutual option if Paredes finishes among the top 10 in MVP voting this year. Paredes can earn a $50,000 bonus in each year for making the All-Star team.

Paredes, who turns 27 on Feb. 18, hit a career-high .258 with 20 homers and 53 RBIs in 102 games, earning his second All-Star selection. He was sidelined between July 19 and Sept. 19 by a strained right hamstring.

A six-year major league veteran, Paredes has a .237 average with 92 homers and 287 RBIs for Detroit (2020-21), Tampa Bay (2022-24), the Chicago Cubs (2024) and Houston, which acquired him in the December 2024 trade that sent outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs.

Paredes is eligible for arbitration next winter and for free agency after the 2027 World Series.