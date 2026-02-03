Sources: Diamondbacks, Carlos Santana reach $2M deal

Open Extended Reactions

Free agent first baseman Carlos Santana and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Santana, who turns 40 in April, finished last year with the Chicago Cubs after being released by the Cleveland Guardians in late August. He hit .219 with 11 home runs in 124 games combined between the two teams.

Arizona will be Santana's ninth team over a 16-year career in which he has compiled a .777 OPS. Known as a leader in the clubhouse, he has been to the postseason six times, including one World Series appearance in 2016.

Santana, a switch-hitter, has started 342 games as a designated hitter, though he won a Gold Glove at first base as recently as 2024. He could see at-bats for the Diamondbacks as DH and is a right-handed option at first to go along with lefty hitting Pavin Smith.

The Diamondbacks were 80-82 last year, missing out on the postseason for a second consecutive season after making it to the World Series in 2023.

Santana, who spent his first 11 MLB seasons with Cleveland, has 335 career homers and was an All-Star in 2019.