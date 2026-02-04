Mike Clevinger agrees to minor league contract with Pirates

Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Right-hander Mike Clevinger agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates and will attend big league spring training camp.

The 35-year-old is 60-44 with a 3.55 ERA across nine seasons with Cleveland, San Diego and the Chicago White Sox.

Clevinger has dealt with injuries in recent seasons and struggled with the White Sox last spring after being moved to the bullpen. He bounced back after returning to the rotation with Triple-A Charlotte. Clevinger went 7-3 with a 4.20 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 22 starts in the minors last summer.

The Pirates have a young rotation led by reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookie Bubba Chandler, who went 4-1 during a stint in the majors at the end of last season.

Clevinger's best days came with Cleveland from 2017-19 when he was 38-18 with a 2.91 ERA.