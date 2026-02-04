Trey Mancini signs minor league deal with Angels

Open Extended Reactions

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Former Orioles slugger and cancer survivor Trey Mancini is taking another shot at a major league comeback after agreeing to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels that includes an invitation to big league spring training.

The Angels on Wednesday listed the infielder among their 27 non-roster invitees to camp in Tempe, Arizona.

The 33-year-old Mancini has batted .263 with 129 homers and 400 RBI over parts of seven seasons, but he hasn't played in the major leagues since 2023. He began his career by playing parts of six seasons with the Orioles, hitting a career-high 29 homers in 2019.

Mancini then missed the 2020 season after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He made a successful return to the Orioles in 2021, and he won a World Series ring in 2022 after Baltimore traded him to the Houston Astros.

He spent part of the 2023 season with the Chicago Cubs. He has since played in the minor league systems of the Reds, Marlins and Diamondbacks.

Mancini opted out of a minor-league deal with Arizona last July after batting .308 with 16 homers for Triple-A Reno.