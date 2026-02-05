Sources: Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches 1-year deal with Red Sox

Open Extended Reactions

Utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

Kiner-Falefa, who has played shortstop, third base and outfield, was most recently a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, appearing in 19 regular-season games and another 15 in the playoffs for the World Series runner-ups.

He started the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who acquired him -- from Toronto -- at the 2024 trade deadline. All together, Kiner-Falefa played in 138 games in 2025, batting .262 with 2 home runs, 40 RBIs and 45 runs scored. He also stole 15 bases

A nine-year veteran who has also played for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, Kiner-Falefa signed ​​a two-year, $15 million contract with Toronto ahead of the 2024 season. He played 83 games for the Blue Jays that season before he was traded to Pittsburgh on July 30, 2024.

