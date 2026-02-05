Miguel Andujar agrees to 1-year, $4 million deal with Padres

Open Extended Reactions

Miguel Andujar and the San Diego Padres agreed Wednesday to a $4 million, one-year contract, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

The deal, as first reported by The New York Post, was subject to a successful physical.

Andujar can earn more than $2 million in performance bonuses. The outfielder had a $3 million salary last year.

Andujar, who turns 30 on March 2, hit .318 with 10 homers and 44 RBI last year for the Athletics and Cincinnati, which acquired him on July 31 for minor league right-hander Kenya Huggins.

A nine-year major league veteran, Andujar has a .282 batting average with 53 homers and 223 RBI for the New York Yankees (2017-22), Pittsburgh (2022-23), the Athletics (2024-25) and Reds.

Andujar, who also plays third base, hit .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBI in 2018, finishing second to Shohei Ohtani in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

