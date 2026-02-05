Reports: Jose Urquidy, Pirates agree to $1.5M, 1-year contract

Open Extended Reactions

Pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed Thursday to a $1.5 million, one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

A 30-year-old right-hander, Urquidy adds depth to the Pirates staff headed by NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and gives the team roster flexibility because he can be optioned to the minor leagues.

Urquidy had Tommy John surgery on June 5, 2024, while with Houston, signed a $1 million, one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers last March and returned to the major leagues on Sept. 14. He made two big league relief appearances last year and had a 7.71 ERA over 2⅓ innings.

A six-year major league veteran, Urquidy is 27-16 with a 4.00 ERA in 70 starts and 11 relief appearances for the Astros (2019-23) and Tigers. He was on the injured list with a forearm strain in 2024 before having surgery.

Urquidy has a 4.08 ERA in 15 postseason appearances, including eight starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.