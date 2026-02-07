Dodgers cut reliever Banda after 2 World Series titles

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers designated reliever Anthony Banda for assignment on Friday after the left-hander won two consecutive World Series rings with the team.

The 32-year-old Banda had a 5-1 record with a 3.19 ERA in 71 games last season. He had an 8-3 record with a 3.14 ERA over two seasons.

Banda has been in the majors for parts of nine seasons with Arizona, Tampa Bay, the New York Mets, Pittsburgh, Toronto, the New York Yankees and Washington. He is a combined 15-9 with 4.44 ERA in 209 games.

The Dodgers claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers after he was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old returns to the Dodgers, which he first joined on July 31 via a trade from Tampa Bay. Rortvedt played 18 games, hitting .224 with one home run and four RBI with Los Angeles. He helped the Dodgers' starting rotation to an MLB-leading 2.17 ERA in September. He appeared in four playoff games last season.

Rortvedt had previous stints with Minnesota, the Yankees and Tampa Bay.