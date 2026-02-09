Sources: Chris Paddack, Marlins agree to 1-year, $4M deal

Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Miami Marlins agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Paddack can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

Miami appears likely to slot him into its rotation after trading Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees.

Paddack, who turned 30 last month, was 5-12 with a 5.35 ERA in 28 starts and five relief appearances last year for Minnesota and Detroit, which acquired him on July 28. Paddack was 3-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts for the Twins and 2-3 with a 6.32 ERA for the Tigers.

He had a $7.5 million salary in the final season of a $12,525,000, three-year deal and earned $1 million in performance bonuses.

Paddack has a 32-36 record and 4.64 ERA in 110 starts and eight relief appearances over seven seasons with San Diego (2019-21), Minnesota (2022-25) and Detroit.

