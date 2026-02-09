Astros LHP Josh Hader working way back from shoulder injury

Open Extended Reactions

All-Star reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros hope to learn more later this week about where he stands in his preparation for the start of the regular season.

The 31-year-old left-hander was diagnosed in August with a left capsule shoulder strain and is continuing to work his way back.

Hader has been playing catch on flat ground, throwing lightly, according to Houston general manager Dana Brown. But Hader has not been throwing full bullpens in the manner that many pitchers are in early February. Veteran pitchers often shape their training programs in a way to preserve themselves for the regular season, and Hader is still in the process of assessing when he can ramp up his work.

According to Brown, Hader has told the team he'll know more in the middle of the week ahead about his progress in his throwing program.

Hader has been among the best relievers in baseball during his career, and prior to the 2024 season, he signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the Astros. He had 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances for Houston in 2025.

The Astros will report to spring training in Florida next week.