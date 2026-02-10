Sources: Athletics, Aaron Civale reach 1-year, $6M contract

Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Aaron Civale and the Athletics are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Civale, 30, adds a veteran arm to an A's team that has hopes of competing for a postseason spot this year. He can make an additional $1.5 million in incentives.

He pitched for three teams in 2025 -- the Brewers, White Sox and Cubs -- and went 4-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 88 strikeouts. Civale, after 135 starts since 2017, made his first five relief appearances after joining the Cubs later in the season and had 14 strikeouts in 13 innings while posting a 2.08 ERA.