Braves add catching depth, sign Jonah Heim to 1-year deal

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- The Atlanta Braves added catching depth while awaiting the return of Sean Murphy by signing former Texas Rangers All-Star Jonah Heim to a one-year, $1.25 million deal Tuesday.

Heim was with the team for the first workout with pitchers and catchers.

Heim, 30, was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2023, when he hit .258 with 18 homers and 95 RBI with Texas. He hit .220 in 2024 and .213 last season.

Murphy had season-ending surgery in September to repair a labral tear in his right hip. He began running on Tuesday and said he had no timetable on when he expects to be ready to play.

The Braves are expected to rely on 2025 NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin to handle most starts at catcher to open the season. Heim will serve as depth, possibly allowing Baldwin to remain in the lineup as the designated hitter when he's not catching.

Murphy told reporters: "I feel good. I think we're making good progress on the hip and now we're checking boxes as we go. So far no setbacks and everything is going well."

Infielder Nacho Alvarez also worked with the catchers during the first workout.