D-backs ace Corbin Burnes hoping for All-Star break return

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes said he hopes to return to game action around the All-Star break, which would be a little more than a year following an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

The veteran right-hander talked on Tuesday before the team's first spring training workout.

"I think we're still good for mid-July," Burnes told reporters. "I'm going to try to make it sooner. Every day I'm in here, I try to make it sooner. I've still got some avenues where I think I can cut off some time to get back sooner, but that's [to be determined]."

Burnes signed a $210 million, six-year deal with the D-backs before last season. He had a 3-2 record with a 2.66 ERA over 11 starts before getting hurt on June 1.

Burnes is one of many D-backs pitchers who will miss at least a chunk of the upcoming season because of injuries. Relievers A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez also are coming back from major elbow surgery while lefty Andrew Saalfrank is out for the upcoming season after having shoulder surgery.

Puk told reporters that he hopes to return before the All-Star break after having internal brace surgery. Martinez is aiming for a late-August return date.