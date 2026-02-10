Mets' Francisco Lindor may need surgery; Juan Soto to left field

Open Extended Reactions

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will be evaluated for a stress reaction in his left hamate bone on Wednesday and could need surgery, New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday.

In other Mets news, Stearns said slugger Juan Soto would be moving from right field to left field this season.

Hamate surgery would require a six-week recovery, but Stearns emphasized he's "optimistic" that Lindor would be ready for Opening Day on March 26 if he undergoes the procedure.

Stearns said Lindor has dealt with soreness in the hamate bone area "on and off for a couple of years" and played through it. The discomfort resurfaced in recent days when Lindor reported to camp and began workouts with the club.

"I think it just persisted to the point where he felt like he should say something about it," Stearns said. "And once we examined it yesterday, our medical staff determined that he should go see a specialist."

Lindor, who has six years and $194.9 million remaining on his contract, is coming off a season in which he hit .267 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases -- one of seven MLB players to post a 30-30 season in 2025. He also drove in 86 runs.

Stearns said Lindor's hamate injury was not a factor in him not getting insured to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

Lindor, 32, underwent a right elbow debridement in late October, but he was expected to be a full participant in spring training from the start until the hamate injury resurfaced. As a result, the Puerto Rico Baseball Federation and Lindor, who had been named Puerto Rico's captain, were surprised to learn he was denied coverage for the WBC late last month.

"We had nothing to do with that," Stearns said. "I actually don't know why he wasn't given the clearance, he wasn't approved for insurance. Clubs have no part in that. That's all done through the MLBPA and Major League Baseball."

For Soto, his move to left field comes amid him practicing at the position to get ready to play there for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

He hit .263 for the Mets last season, with 43 home runs and 105 RBIs.

The Mets are scheduled to open the season on March 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.