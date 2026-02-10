White Sox sign right-hander Erick Fedde to 1-year, $1.5M deal

Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with pitcher Erick Fedde on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander went a combined 4-13 with a 5.49 ERA in 32 appearances with St. Louis, Atlanta and Milwaukee last season. He made 21 starts for the White Sox in 2024 and went 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA. He will wear No. 47 during his second stint with the team.

The 32-year-old Fedde has a 34-55 career record with a 4.94 ERA in eight major-league seasons, mostly with Washington. He was named Most Valuable Player of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2023 after going 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA.

Fedde will fill left hander Ky Bush's spot on the 40-man roster. The White Sox placed the 26-year-old Bush on the 60-day injured list so he can continue recovering from Tommy John surgery. Bush missed the entire 2025 season.