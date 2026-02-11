Sources: Rockies agree with Jose Quintana on one-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- Free agent pitcher Jose Quintana is in agreement with the Colorado Rockies on a one-year contract, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Quintana, 37, is joining his ninth team as he embarks on his 15th major league season after playing for the Milwaukee Brewers last year. He was 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA for them in 24 starts, helping Milwaukee to the best record in baseball.

Overall, Quintana has a 3.76 ERA in 383 career games (357 starts).

The left-hander has dealt with some injuries, but he started 31 games as recently as 2024 while pitching for the New York Mets.

The Rockies also added veteran Tomoyuki Sugano to the rotation Tuesday, and they have experienced starters Kyle Freeland and Michael Lorenzen as Colorado works patiently with its younger pitchers. The vets will be asked to eat up innings and provide leadership for some up-and-coming prospects.

Quintana could pitch in the World Baseball Classic this spring, as he is on the roster for Team Colombia. His deal with Colorado is pending a physical.